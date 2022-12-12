ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

readthereporter.com

Noblesville’s Abigail Pittman earns full-ride scholarship

Noblesville High School senior Abigail Pittman and her family were surprised to learn that she won the prestigious Lilly Endowment scholarship, which provides a four-year, full-ride scholarship to any college or university in Indiana. She is the daughter of Julie and Craig Pittman and plans to study environmental science and urban planning. She is still deciding where she will attend college.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Maple Leaf Farms Crowned With Coolest Thing Made In Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — At the first Best IN Manufacturing luncheon today, Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce celebrated that thriving industry by honoring the makers who have risen to the top in the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition and Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Local resident cashes in at poker tournament

A Noblesville man was among the winners who walked away with a cash prize during an annual poker tournament held last month by the Westfield Lions Club. Noblesville resident Victor Parra won $2,000 during the Lions Club’s annual Poker-for-Sight Texas Hold’em Tournament held Nov. 18-19 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Darlington resident Jake Outcelt won the top prize of $10,000, while Pendleton resident Josh Alford won $4,000 for his second-place finish.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Anderson University announces debt forgiveness for former students

ANDERSON, Ind. — Winds of change are blowing across a number of college and university campuses around the Hoosier State. Anderson University is becoming the latest in higher education to announce plans to make a degree more attainable, announcing the launch of a pilot program to that will allow them to forgive thousands of dollars of debt for many former students.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

'A Merry Prairie Holiday' celebrates holiday traditions at Conner Prairie

FISHERS, Ind. — 'Tis the season for holiday festivals and the folks at Conner Prairie in Fishers are inviting Hoosiers to come out and have “A Merry Prairie Holiday.”. The grounds have been transformed into a magical and historical holiday experience with huge lights display, several attractions and historic recreations.
FISHERS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

At long last, Fishers boy has his custom-designed wheelchair

FISHERS, Ind. — There's a heartwarming update to a story 13News shared two weeks ago. You might remember 3-year-old Jacob Dooley from Fishers. Jacob has cerebral palsy and has waited over a year for a custom wheelchair to be delivered. The chair his family ordered from National Seating and...
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Wreaths Across America honors Crown Hill vets Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Volunteers will place holiday wreaths at thousands of gravesites in cemeteries across the country on Saturday, Dec. 17. Crown Hill will be one of more than 3,000 cemeteries participating in this annual event. It is a free event and open to everyone. Volunteers may place a wreath...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Carmel family to honor son with Rose Parade float

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel family hosted an open house Sunday to add finishing touches to a portrait of their late son that will honor his memory on a national level. McKenzie Leichtnam will be one of 44 organ or tissue donors to be honored with a floragraph — a portrait of a deceased tissue or organ donor — on Donate Life’s float in next month’s Rose Parade.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

'I couldn't believe it': Louisville woman wins $175K at company holiday party

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman won $175,000 after receiving a Kentucky Lottery Hit The Jackpot ticket during her company's white elephant gift exchange. According to a press release, the first gift she picked out was a $25 gift card to T.J. Maxx, but someone stole the gift from her. Then she stole $25 in Scratch-off tickets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTHR

Get 'Fancy Like' with Walker Hayes in Indianapolis next summer

INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Country artist Walker Hayes is coming to Indianapolis in summer 2023. The "Fancy Like" singer-songwriter will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Friday, Aug. 4. The concert is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
