Noblesville’s Abigail Pittman earns full-ride scholarship
Noblesville High School senior Abigail Pittman and her family were surprised to learn that she won the prestigious Lilly Endowment scholarship, which provides a four-year, full-ride scholarship to any college or university in Indiana. She is the daughter of Julie and Craig Pittman and plans to study environmental science and urban planning. She is still deciding where she will attend college.
inkfreenews.com
Maple Leaf Farms Crowned With Coolest Thing Made In Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — At the first Best IN Manufacturing luncheon today, Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce celebrated that thriving industry by honoring the makers who have risen to the top in the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition and Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program.
Current Publishing
Local resident cashes in at poker tournament
A Noblesville man was among the winners who walked away with a cash prize during an annual poker tournament held last month by the Westfield Lions Club. Noblesville resident Victor Parra won $2,000 during the Lions Club’s annual Poker-for-Sight Texas Hold’em Tournament held Nov. 18-19 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Darlington resident Jake Outcelt won the top prize of $10,000, while Pendleton resident Josh Alford won $4,000 for his second-place finish.
Anderson University announces debt forgiveness for former students
ANDERSON, Ind. — Winds of change are blowing across a number of college and university campuses around the Hoosier State. Anderson University is becoming the latest in higher education to announce plans to make a degree more attainable, announcing the launch of a pilot program to that will allow them to forgive thousands of dollars of debt for many former students.
Heart Broken: Patients claim Indiana heart doctor subjected them to unnecessary cardiac procedures
Lawyers for the longtime cardiologist told 13News the doctor provides his patients with quality care. However, several former patients are now alleging malpractice. John Pflum says he is grateful to be alive, but he admits there were many days he did not feel that way. The 70-year-old retired hospital worker...
'A Merry Prairie Holiday' celebrates holiday traditions at Conner Prairie
FISHERS, Ind. — 'Tis the season for holiday festivals and the folks at Conner Prairie in Fishers are inviting Hoosiers to come out and have “A Merry Prairie Holiday.”. The grounds have been transformed into a magical and historical holiday experience with huge lights display, several attractions and historic recreations.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
At long last, Fishers boy has his custom-designed wheelchair
FISHERS, Ind. — There's a heartwarming update to a story 13News shared two weeks ago. You might remember 3-year-old Jacob Dooley from Fishers. Jacob has cerebral palsy and has waited over a year for a custom wheelchair to be delivered. The chair his family ordered from National Seating and...
New Edition performing at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in March 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Classic R&B group New Edition will stop in Indianapolis on their 2023 Legacy Tour. The Grammy-nominated group will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 24, along with special guests Guy, Tank and Keith Sweat. The show will start at 8 p.m. Tickets for the general public go...
Community Hospital patient looking for her 'guardian angel'
An Indiana couple is trying to find a woman who rushed to help them inside Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.
Dancing is more than just fun for Young at Heart Senior Line Dancers
Step by step, dozens of dancers groove for two hours every Monday and Wednesday from 11:30 to 1:30 at the Washington Park Family Center.
Indianapolis woman hopes renewed look at Baumeister case brings clues in son's 1993 disappearance
INDIANAPOLIS — In a world where just about everyone has a cell phone these days, Sharon Livingston also holds onto the wired telephone line she's had in her west Indianapolis home for close to 40 years. It's not because Sharon ever uses it to make any calls, but because...
Wreaths Across America honors Crown Hill vets Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — Volunteers will place holiday wreaths at thousands of gravesites in cemeteries across the country on Saturday, Dec. 17. Crown Hill will be one of more than 3,000 cemeteries participating in this annual event. It is a free event and open to everyone. Volunteers may place a wreath...
WISH-TV
Carmel family to honor son with Rose Parade float
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel family hosted an open house Sunday to add finishing touches to a portrait of their late son that will honor his memory on a national level. McKenzie Leichtnam will be one of 44 organ or tissue donors to be honored with a floragraph — a portrait of a deceased tissue or organ donor — on Donate Life’s float in next month’s Rose Parade.
Hundreds of students compete in FIRST LEGO League State Championship in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics are what STEM is all about. The students who competed at the FIRST LEGO League State Championship in Indianapolis have that down pat. FIRST is an acronym meaning "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology." Those competing at the state championship...
WTHR
'I couldn't believe it': Louisville woman wins $175K at company holiday party
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman won $175,000 after receiving a Kentucky Lottery Hit The Jackpot ticket during her company's white elephant gift exchange. According to a press release, the first gift she picked out was a $25 gift card to T.J. Maxx, but someone stole the gift from her. Then she stole $25 in Scratch-off tickets.
Southern Indiana “Eagle Watch” Gives Guests the Chance to See Beautiful Raptors in the Wild
Visitors to Indiana State Park Can See Raptors in the Wild at Annual "Eagle Watch" Event. Southern Indiana "Eagle Watch" Gives Guests the Chance to See Beautiful Raptors in the Wild. I guess the founding fathers knew what they were doing when they chose the bald eagle to be the...
WISH-TV
No. 1 Purdue brings class to first Indy Classic men’s college basketball event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Classic on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse will feature two men’s college basketball games: Purdue vs. Davidson, and Illinois State vs. Ball State. Indiana Sports Corp told I-Team 8 that one thing that makes this inaugural event special is having the No. 1 team...
Looking to donate this holiday season? Your donation will be matched at these Horizon Bank locations on Friday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Salvation Army is setting up red kettles at select Horizon Bank locations in counties across central Indiana. Every dollar donated will be matched on Friday. Horizon Bank locations in eight Indiana counties will host special red kettles in their lobbies as part of a $4,000 match...
Get 'Fancy Like' with Walker Hayes in Indianapolis next summer
INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Country artist Walker Hayes is coming to Indianapolis in summer 2023. The "Fancy Like" singer-songwriter will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Friday, Aug. 4. The concert is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET.
WTHR
