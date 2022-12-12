ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada, IA

Roland-Story sports round-up: Norse basketball teams sweep Perry and Nevada

By Joe Randleman, Ames Tribune
The Roland-Story boys and girls basketball teams made early statements in Heart of Iowa Conference play last week.

The Norsemen boys traveled to Nevada and dominated a Cub team that finished second in the HOIC last season. A huge second quarter sparked an impressive 79-56 Roland-Story victory. They followed that up with an 82-37 dismantling of Perry Friday that put them at 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the HOIC to start the season.

The Roland-Story girls basketball team won a pivotal Heart of Iowa Conference game against Nevada on Tuesday when the Norse held off the Cubs, 32-28, at the Nevada High School Field House.

“It was a big win for us,” said Roland-Story guard Claire Truesdell. “We’ve worked hard in practice and it felt good to get this under our belt.”

Roland-Story used a huge third quarter to defeat Perry Friday by a score of 61-38. The Norse girls improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

The Roland-Story wrestling team crowned two champions at the Saydel Invitational Saturday in Des Moines. The Norsemen also went 1-3 during dual competition Dec. 8, defeating Saydel by a 40-30 score and falling to Colfax-Mingo (48-30) and South Hamilton (36-27) in going to 1-5 on the season.

Here's what we learned from Roland-Story's week of winter sports competition.

Jonovan Wilkinson's return provides huge boost for boys against Nevada

Roland-Story won its first two games without the services of do-it-all forward Jonovan Wilkinson.

Wilkinson rolled an ankle the day before Roland-Story's opening 53-36 victory over Gilbert. He also missed a 68-37 Norse victory over Greene County, but was back on the court to face a team that could be Roland-Story's top challenger for conference supremacy.

"It was really killing me to not be able to play those first two games," Wilkinson said. "It feels good now."

His presence made a huge difference Tuesday. Wilkinson nearly posted a triple-double, finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

"On the defensive end and on the offensive end, he's great for us," said Roland-Story guard Isaiah Naylor. "It's good to have him back."

Wilkinson made 9-of-16 field goals. He also finished the game with three steals and one block to help his team make an early-season statement.

"We knew this was a game we had to have in order to establish ourselves in the conference," Wilkinson said. "We were just keeping the energy high and playing fast. Getting this one felt really good."

Isaiah Naylor was unconscious against Nevada

The return of Wilkinson made life easy for Naylor — Roland-Story's top scoring threat.

With Wilkinson creating shots for his teammate, Naylor went off for 31 points Tuesday night.

"They have two special players," said Nevada coach Tyler Struck. "We needed Naylor to miss some outside shots and Jonovan to be a little rustier than he was. Those two guys were good enough to carry them through our run in the third quarter and you get to the fourth quarter and we're still down double digits."

Nevada cut a 16-point halftime deficit down to 38-27 midway through the third quarter. Then Naylor hit two 3-pointers and another basket to push the Norse lead back to 19 points. The Cubs never got closer than 13 points the rest of the way.

Naylor ended up shooting 10-of-21 from the field and making 6-of-11 3-pointers. He also had five steals and four assists.

"I was just feeling it, I guess," Naylor said. "I was hot from 3 and my teammates found me all over. It was good."

Luke Patton, Ben Greenfield and Boaz Clark each added 6 points and Kale Lande scored 5 for Roland-Story. Patton also pulled down 11 rebounds and Lande and Dillon Lettow each had seven boards.

Boys get great balance in rout of Perry

The Roland-Story boys had no problems with Perry Friday.

The Norsemen led 50-20 at the half. By the end of the third quarter their lead swelled to 76-30 and they were able to coast over the final eight minutes to the lopsided victory.

All five starters scored in double figures. Ben Greenfield led the way with 17 points and nine rebounds, Isaiah Naylor tallied 16 points and five assists, Jonovan Wilkinson recorded 13 points and seven assists, Luke Patton posted 10 points and 22 rebounds and Kale Lande finished with 10 points and rebounds.

Boaz Clark added eight points and three assists off the bench. Dillon Lettow finished with four points and rebounds apiece.

Norse girls down Nevada without Madi Bauer

Roland-Story entered the Nevada game missing one of its top players.

Senior guard Madi Bauer, the top team's top returning scorer from last year, was out sick. With her out, other players needed to pick up the slack offensively and Libbie Johnson did just that Tuesday.

Johnson scored a team-high 9 points for the Norse. She made 3-of-6 3-pointers and also had three rebounds, two steals and a block.

“Madi is a big part of the team and left a big spot to fill,” Johnson said. “You just have to step in with confidence. I feel confident when I step in and shoot.”

Truesdell added 7 points and five rebounds and Alyssa Jones had 5 points and four boards off the bench.

Roland-Story playing to prove a point

Roland-Story has been the most successful program in the HOIC over the past six years.

The Norse compiled a 109-32 record from 2017 to last year and they claimed two conference titles during that stretch. But losing All-State performer and current Bradley University player Reagan Barkema and all-conference guard Reece Johnson left them with big shoes to fill.

Roland-Story is almost starting from scratch this season because of those big losses. But after the victories over Nevada and Perry the Norse are out to let the rest of the HOIC that they're still a force to be reckoned with.

"We've definitely grown a lot as a team over the summer and this season figuring out our roles," Truesdell said. "We miss those girls more than anything and it's definitely been a change this year, but it's been a fun season so far."

The Roland-Story girls defeated Perry thanks to an amazing third quarter. After only leading 23-21 at the half the Norse outscored the Bluejays 30-8 in the third quarter to blow the game open.

Jones came up huge off the bench for the Norse girls against Perry. Jones scored 18 points and added four rebounds.

Truesdell tacked on nine points and five rebounds, Bauer returned to the court and had eight points and five assists and Elizabeth Ihle finished with eight points, four assists and three steals.

Kade Blume, Christian Eslick get gold medals at Saydel

Kade Blume and Christian Eslick both placed first for the Roland-Story at the Saydel Invitational Saturday.

Blume, a two-time defending state champion, finished 4-0 at 120 pounds with two pins and two victories by technical fall. Eslick was 4-0 at 160, improving to 14-1 on the season after picking up two pins and a win by no contest before winning the championship match by an 18-7 major decision over the Waukee JV's Gavin Steger.

Aaron Peyton was third at 285 with a 2-1 record. Peyton scored one pin and he won a 4-0 decision over Marshalltown's Ty Jones.

Thomas Tjaden was sixth at 220 and Jaxson Kadolph seventh at 195 for the Norse.

During the quadrangular dual at Saydel Dec. 8 the Norsemen received pins from Tjaden and Eslick (170) in the win over Saydel. Kadolph added an 11-0 major decision over Saydel's Parker Swafford and Hunter Hardin (182), Peyton, Damian Lanczos (120) and Anthony Jones (145) each received a forfeit.

In the loss to Colfax-Mingo Eslick (160), Tjaden, Peyton and Anthony Jones all won by fall for the Norsemen. Kadolph received a forfeit.

During the loss to South Hamilton Eslick pinned the Hawks' Isaac Martensen at 160 and Kadaloph scored a 5-1 victory over Ernest Taylor. Tjaden, Peyton and Kooper Spalding (113) each received a forfeit.

