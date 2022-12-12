ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
q13fox.com

Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine through Thursday

Seattle - December's cold weather continues this week, but Western Washington will stay dry with highs in the low 40s. The next few days, expect morning clouds and patchy fog followed by some afternoon sunshine. Freezing fog is possible in spots the next couple of mornings, but it won't be a widespread issue. A ridge of high pressure settled in off the coast will keep storm systems away through at least Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Lowland snow possible in western Washington

White Christmases don’t happen often in the mild, maritime-influenced climate of Western Washington: statistically, we only have a 6-7% chance of pulling one off each year. Yet in spite of that, we can’t help but get carried away by the winter postcard imagery conjured up by Irving Berlin’s ‘I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,’ which was written for the classic film ‘Holiday Inn.’
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Bone Chilling Coldest Temps of the Year for WA & OR This Weekend

I usually look forward to my weekends, but when cold weather is predicted, not so much. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is forecasting the coldest temperatures of the year to hit Washington and Oregon THIS weekend. Saturday will be the coldest of the two days. Now, we're not talking record-breaking cold, but still cold. Most areas of the Lower Columbia Basin will experience temperatures below 28°, while warmer weather is expectd for central Oregon.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Dry and cool week ahead for Western Washington

Seattle - Western Washington will be cool and dry this week as daytime highs plummet to the upper 30s by next weekend. The Intermountain West will be seeing severe winter weather Monday, but in the Pacific Northwest, a ridge of high pressure will begin to settle in keeping the region dry and cool the next seven days.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

At Al's Hot Chicken, the heat is always on!

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — On opening day of Al's Hot Chicken this past October, there were cars loaded with customers waiting for hours down the street, the traffic wrapped twice around the restaurant. There were tents in the parking lot and people wrapped up in blankets waiting for the doors to open.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
KING-5

A Bellevue garden made entirely of holiday lights —Ciscoe takes a tour

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris recently visited the Bellevue Botanical Garden's Garden d’Lights, a garden-themed holiday light display volunteers have crafted here for the past 28 years. “When they first started doing this nobody else in the world were doing plants and animals out of...
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Locals push for Mt. Rainier National Park to return daily access to Paradise

ASHFORD, Wash. - The gate allowing visitors to access Paradise, a portion of the Mount Rainier National Park, was back open on Sunday. For the past several weeks, the national park has struggled to allow access to the area, citing a lack of personnel – it’s a move that has caused stress to local businesses. In late November, the park made the decision to no longer attempt to keep the gate open on weekdays that allows visitors to travel from Longmire to Paradise.
onfocus.news

Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin

CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
myedmondsnews.com

I-5 Express Lanes in Seattle closing early each night from Dec. 12-15 and 19-20

Those using the Interstate 5 Express Lanes need to prepare for nightly early closures of those lanes beginning Monday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation, will close the express lanes early to remove the top portion of a concrete pier located between the express lanes and northbound I-5. A single left lane on northbound I-5 near the on-ramp to westbound State Route 520 will also close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each of the working nights.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Two pianos make one big show at this revitalized Seattle nightspot

SEATTLE — Dueling pianos bring the party to the reborn Keys On Main in downtown Seattle. The musical nightspot re-opened less than two months ago in a new location, in the building formerly occupied by Re-bar. The redesigned interior took a year to bring to life and creates a lively space for the audience and performers to celebrate as one.
SEATTLE, WA

