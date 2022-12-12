I usually look forward to my weekends, but when cold weather is predicted, not so much. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is forecasting the coldest temperatures of the year to hit Washington and Oregon THIS weekend. Saturday will be the coldest of the two days. Now, we're not talking record-breaking cold, but still cold. Most areas of the Lower Columbia Basin will experience temperatures below 28°, while warmer weather is expectd for central Oregon.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO