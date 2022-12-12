Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Cold and clearer days ahead with the potential for lowland snow next week
SEATTLE - Our weather headlines have us seeing cooler temperatures, drier conditions, along with areas of patchy fog for many communities through Friday. Wednesday almost looks like a repeat of Tuesday as cooler-than-average highs hit the region under mostly cloudy skies. We're forecasting dry conditions overnight for Western WA, but...
q13fox.com
Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine through Thursday
Seattle - December's cold weather continues this week, but Western Washington will stay dry with highs in the low 40s. The next few days, expect morning clouds and patchy fog followed by some afternoon sunshine. Freezing fog is possible in spots the next couple of mornings, but it won't be a widespread issue. A ridge of high pressure settled in off the coast will keep storm systems away through at least Saturday.
KOMO News
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Lowland snow possible in western Washington
White Christmases don’t happen often in the mild, maritime-influenced climate of Western Washington: statistically, we only have a 6-7% chance of pulling one off each year. Yet in spite of that, we can’t help but get carried away by the winter postcard imagery conjured up by Irving Berlin’s ‘I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,’ which was written for the classic film ‘Holiday Inn.’
Bone Chilling Coldest Temps of the Year for WA & OR This Weekend
I usually look forward to my weekends, but when cold weather is predicted, not so much. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is forecasting the coldest temperatures of the year to hit Washington and Oregon THIS weekend. Saturday will be the coldest of the two days. Now, we're not talking record-breaking cold, but still cold. Most areas of the Lower Columbia Basin will experience temperatures below 28°, while warmer weather is expectd for central Oregon.
Cold weather, possible snow in the forecast for western Washington
Cold weather is likely coming over the weekend and into early next week, but meteorologists are unsure when exactly we can expect any precipitation alongside below-freezing temperatures. “Regarding the potential for colder weather next week and the possibility of lowland snow, there is currently a high level of uncertainty regarding...
Hoping for another white Christmas? Your Whatcom dream might come true
Latest forecasts describe a weather pattern that could affect the holiday.
q13fox.com
Dry and cool week ahead for Western Washington
Seattle - Western Washington will be cool and dry this week as daytime highs plummet to the upper 30s by next weekend. The Intermountain West will be seeing severe winter weather Monday, but in the Pacific Northwest, a ridge of high pressure will begin to settle in keeping the region dry and cool the next seven days.
This Is The Coldest City In Washington
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
KING-5
At Al's Hot Chicken, the heat is always on!
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — On opening day of Al's Hot Chicken this past October, there were cars loaded with customers waiting for hours down the street, the traffic wrapped twice around the restaurant. There were tents in the parking lot and people wrapped up in blankets waiting for the doors to open.
KING-5
A Bellevue garden made entirely of holiday lights —Ciscoe takes a tour
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris recently visited the Bellevue Botanical Garden's Garden d’Lights, a garden-themed holiday light display volunteers have crafted here for the past 28 years. “When they first started doing this nobody else in the world were doing plants and animals out of...
sunset.com
A Family of Four Ditches City Life for the Coolest Little Island Cottage You’ve Ever Seen
The best home stories usually originate with far-fetched what-ifs, questions that are often the catalysts for massive changes that push people into new frontiers. The tale of this charming, two-bedroom waterfront cabin on Bainbridge Island is a perfect example. The owners are the founders of a small wallpaper outfit called...
TODAY.com
Massive storm system sweeps West with heavy snow, high winds
38 million people east of Seattle are at risk for heavy snowfall of up to five feet. NBC’s Dana Griffin reports for Sunday TODAY on the storm’s treacherous combination of snow and gusty winds.Dec. 11, 2022.
q13fox.com
High bacteria levels in Thea Foss Waterway in Tacoma
An important alert for the South Sound. The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department says it found high levels of bacteria in the Thea Foss Waterway.
KING-5
High praise for Puyallup pizza served from a Shell station - Fuel Up
PUYALLUP, Wash. — It’s Puyallup’s best kept secret. “If you know, you know,” said Leena Kaur. The best pizza in town. At a Shell station on 84th Street East and Canyon Road. "So we're at Canyon Pizza and Mini Mart in Puyallup. It's owned by my...
q13fox.com
Locals push for Mt. Rainier National Park to return daily access to Paradise
ASHFORD, Wash. - The gate allowing visitors to access Paradise, a portion of the Mount Rainier National Park, was back open on Sunday. For the past several weeks, the national park has struggled to allow access to the area, citing a lack of personnel – it’s a move that has caused stress to local businesses. In late November, the park made the decision to no longer attempt to keep the gate open on weekdays that allows visitors to travel from Longmire to Paradise.
onfocus.news
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes off the Oregon coast
A 4.0 earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon, Sunday morning.
myedmondsnews.com
I-5 Express Lanes in Seattle closing early each night from Dec. 12-15 and 19-20
Those using the Interstate 5 Express Lanes need to prepare for nightly early closures of those lanes beginning Monday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation, will close the express lanes early to remove the top portion of a concrete pier located between the express lanes and northbound I-5. A single left lane on northbound I-5 near the on-ramp to westbound State Route 520 will also close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each of the working nights.
KING-5
Two pianos make one big show at this revitalized Seattle nightspot
SEATTLE — Dueling pianos bring the party to the reborn Keys On Main in downtown Seattle. The musical nightspot re-opened less than two months ago in a new location, in the building formerly occupied by Re-bar. The redesigned interior took a year to bring to life and creates a lively space for the audience and performers to celebrate as one.
KING-5
Bellevue woman re-invents hospital gowns to make health journeys easier
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Bellevue designer created a gender and size-inclusive line of gowns — but not the kind associated with red carpets. Tammera Mason’s gowns are for health journeys, made by her company Arkëras. “Honestly, I've never wanted to start a fashion line,” she said....
