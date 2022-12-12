Read full article on original website
Related
Ice Storm Warning issued for Frederick by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Frederick ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Significant icing. Total ice accumulations ranging from a tenth to a quarter inch below 1,000 feet with a quarter to a half of an inch above 1,000 feet. Sleet accumulations around a coating to an inch, especially near the Maryland/Pennsylvania border. * WHERE...Washington and Frederick MD Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain will persist through the morning. Warmer air will push into the valleys this afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues along the ridges into this evening.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Fauquier, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Northern Fauquier; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations around a tenth to a quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Warren and Northern Fauquier Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain will persist through the morning. Freezing rain will transition to a soaking cold rain by this afternoon.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clarke, Western Loudoun by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Clarke; Western Loudoun WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch. Snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch, especially near the Maryland/Pennsylvania border. * WHERE...Portions of northern Virginia, north-central Maryland, and Jefferson County in West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain will persist through the morning. Freezing rain will then transition to a soaking cold rain by this afternoon.
Ice Storm Warning issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Frederick, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Frederick; Washington ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Significant icing. Total ice accumulations ranging from a tenth to a quarter inch below 1,000 feet with a quarter to a half of an inch above 1,000 feet. Sleet accumulations around a coating to an inch, especially near the Maryland/Pennsylvania border. * WHERE...Washington and Frederick MD Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain will persist through the morning. Warmer air will push into the valleys this afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues along the ridges into this evening.
Ice Storm Warning issued for Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Morgan ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Significant icing. Total ice accumulations ranging from a tenth to a quarter inch below 1,000 feet with a quarter to a half of an inch above 1,000 feet. Sleet accumulations around a coating to an inch, especially near the Maryland/Pennsylvania border. * WHERE...Washington and Frederick MD Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain will persist through the morning. Warmer air will push into the valleys this afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues along the ridges into this evening.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Jefferson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch. Snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch, especially near the Maryland/Pennsylvania border. * WHERE...Portions of northern Virginia, north-central Maryland, and Jefferson County in West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain will persist through the morning. Freezing rain will then transition to a soaking cold rain by this afternoon.
Ice Storm Warning issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Western Highland ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations around a quarter to one half of an inch, with the higher amounts expected along the ridges. Total sleet accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Potomac Highlands of Virginia and West Virginia, Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, and the Blue Ridge Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Dangerous travel conditions will impact this evening`s commute. Some closures are possible along major area roadways, including Interstates 81 and 64. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain will persist through the morning. Warmer air should push into the valleys by this afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues along the ridges into this evening.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing rain and sleet. Significant ice accumulation around a quarter of an inch, with up to half an inch possible along the ridges. Total sleet accumulations around one inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Wintry precipitation begins as early as Wednesday evening, then becomes more intense overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Warmer air should push into the valleys by Thursday afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues on the ridges through through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and evening commutes.
