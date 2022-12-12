Read full article on original website
Bham Now
5 reasons to celebrate the holiday season in Tupelo, Mississippi
Anyone else love to take a trip during the holidays? There’s no better place to go and celebrate the joy of the season than Tupelo, Mississippi. Keep reading for five reasons to take a trip to Tupelo this season + celebrate the holidays in style. 1. Tupelo has the...
wtva.com
84 dogs removed from Monroe County home
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities removed more than 80 dogs from a home in Monroe County. According to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, law enforcement responded Sunday to the home on Appaloosa Drive near Smithville. Two adults and a child lived inside. One adult was bed-ridden. Officers found 74 dogs...
wtva.com
Missing Russellville man found
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WTVA) - Police in Russellville are asking the public for help locating a missing man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), 44-year-old Brady Allen Thornton was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 11 at approximately 9 p.m. leaving his home in Russellville. ALEA did not provide an address.
wtva.com
State executes man for raping, killing Itawamba County teen
THE TIME OF DEATH 6-12 P-M. THAT IS WHEN EDDIE LODEN DIED BY LETHAL INJECTION FOR WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY IN 2000. "He quivered his lips, and then he closed his eyes and he opened them again, but he never closed them another time." LODEN SPENT 21 OF THOSE 22 YEARS ON DEATH ROW. HE ADMITTED TO WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY. SHE WORKED AT THE FAMILY RESTAURANT IN DORSEY AND LEFT BUT HAD A FLAT TIRE ON THE WAY HOME. LODEN CAME BY, GOT HER IN HIS VAN. HER LIFE ENDING HOURS LATER. DURING THAT EXECUTION, THESE DEATH PENALTY OPPONENTS STOOD IN THE DARKNESS SAYING WHAT THE STATE DID WAS NOT RIGHT. "It is wrong to kill each other. It's wrong to kill each other in Mississippi. It's wrong to kill each other in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas. It's wrong to kill each other. What is happening tonight is wrong." BUT INSIDE, HE HAD SOMETHING TO SAY TO THOSE THERE TO WITNESS HIS LAST BREATH. "He had told us during the tiedown process and him being restrained that he was gonna express his remorse and say 'I love you' to his loved ones in Japanese." ((ON CAM)) AMONG THOSE WATCHING THE EXECUTION WAS WANDA FARRIS, LEESA GRAY'S MOTHER. SHE WAS GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY TO TALK TO REPORTERS AFTERWARD. BUT SHE DECLINED. MEANWHILE, THE STATE WILL DO AN AUTOPSY ON LODEN BEFORE TURNING THE BODY OVER TO THE FUNERAL HOME AT THE STATE PENITENTIARY AT PARCHMAN, CRAIG FORD, WTVA NINE NEWS.
WLBT
Loden pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m., coroner states
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than two decades after he snuffed out the life of a 16-year-old waitress in Itawamba County, Thomas Loden Jr. is dead. Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. by Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton. In his final few minutes, Loden expressed his remorse for the...
wtva.com
Guntown woman found dead in Coahoma County
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Coahoma County found a Lee County woman dead during the weekend. According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Brandi White, 45, of Guntown, Sunday morning inside a vehicle on West Bobo Road. She had apparently been shot. The death is being...
wtva.com
MSU to hold Leach memorial service on Dec. 20
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A public memorial service will be held for head football coach Mike Leach. According to Mississippi State University, the memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. inside Humphrey Coliseum. Doors to the coliseum will open at noon. Leach died Monday night...
wtva.com
Suspect wanted for Lowndes County murder
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder suspect is on the run in Lowndes County. Bobby Childs Jr. is accused of fatally shooting Julius Wilson, 55, of Columbus, Tuesday night. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at approximately 9:40 at an apartment on Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
wtva.com
Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department investigating cop impersonator
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find an individual who is reportedly impersonating as a law enforcement officer. This comes after a woman claimed someone tried to pull her over. She instead called law enforcement and reported the incident. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
wtva.com
Medical marijuana referendum fails in Pontotoc County; City of Pontotoc votes on Thursday
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Tuesday’s medical marijuana referendum failed in Pontotoc County. Voters throughout the county were told to vote for or against the cultivation, processing, sale and/or distribution of medical cannabis and cannabis products, as applicable, in the unincorporated areas of Pontotoc County. Ultimately, 845 people voted for...
wtva.com
Starkville mayor reacts to Mike Leach hospitalization
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill is among those sending out well wishes to Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach and his family. Leach remains in critical condition at a Jackson hospital for an unspecified "personal health issue.”. “He has been such an incredible part of our community...
wtva.com
Some United/Lane Furniture employees allowed to retrieve belongings
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Some of the United Furniture/Lane Furniture workers who lost their jobs last month were allowed to return to the Verona facility to remove personal belongings. The company suddenly fired its national workforce, including thousands of workers in north Mississippi, on Nov. 21. Because of the sudden...
wtva.com
Man dies after truck crashed into house Monday evening in Amory
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a house Monday evening in Amory. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the incident happened near Boulevard Drive and Poplar Street around 6 p.m. This occurred before the Christmas parade which took place several blocks away. First...
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
southernthing.com
Why Corinth, Mississippi is a great Christmas getaway
This article is sponsored by Visit Corinth. If you're thinking of going on a little getaway in the days leading up to Christmas, there's a charming town you need to know about, and it's Corinth, Mississippi. Corinth is filled with festive cheer throughout the holiday season, making it the perfect...
More sick and dying waterfowl from avian influenza being detected in Mississippi
Mississippi detected another case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a wild bird that was found dead on December 1, 2022. The detection was recently added to the United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) dashboard. Since the start of September’s Teal season, nine...
Police credit Mississippi sheriff for preventing gunfire inside Walmart
A Mississippi sheriff was able to quickly diffuse an altercation in a New Albany Walmart when he spotted one of the men arguing reach for a gun. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby was at the right place, at the right time when he witnessed the argument between customers Sunday.
Commercial Dispatch
Charges against Dispatch managing editor dismissed
After more than three and a half years, misdemeanor charges against Dispatch Managing Editor Zack Plair were dismissed by Lowndes County Court Judge Allison Prichard Kizer Tuesday morning. Kizer dismissed charges of simple assault by threat and disturbance of a business filed against Plair in 2019 by Columbus Properties Manager...
wtva.com
Fans mourn outside Davis Wade Stadium
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - It was a somber day on the campus of Mississippi State University following the death of head football coach Mike Leach. The university put black ribbons on the gates of the football stadium. A table was also set up for fans to place bouquets of flowers in memory of Leach.
wcbi.com
Fatal Shooting in Lowndes County -Suspect Still Not Caught
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Lowndes County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting. The gunfire happened at an apartment complex near the intersection of Highway 45 and Jess Lyons Road. The shooting happened just before 10 on Tuesday night. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the investigation is in the very early stages...
