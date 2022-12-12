ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nettleton, MS

Bham Now

5 reasons to celebrate the holiday season in Tupelo, Mississippi

Anyone else love to take a trip during the holidays? There’s no better place to go and celebrate the joy of the season than Tupelo, Mississippi. Keep reading for five reasons to take a trip to Tupelo this season + celebrate the holidays in style. 1. Tupelo has the...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

84 dogs removed from Monroe County home

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities removed more than 80 dogs from a home in Monroe County. According to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, law enforcement responded Sunday to the home on Appaloosa Drive near Smithville. Two adults and a child lived inside. One adult was bed-ridden. Officers found 74 dogs...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Missing Russellville man found

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WTVA) - Police in Russellville are asking the public for help locating a missing man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), 44-year-old Brady Allen Thornton was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 11 at approximately 9 p.m. leaving his home in Russellville. ALEA did not provide an address.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
wtva.com

State executes man for raping, killing Itawamba County teen

THE TIME OF DEATH 6-12 P-M. THAT IS WHEN EDDIE LODEN DIED BY LETHAL INJECTION FOR WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY IN 2000. "He quivered his lips, and then he closed his eyes and he opened them again, but he never closed them another time." LODEN SPENT 21 OF THOSE 22 YEARS ON DEATH ROW. HE ADMITTED TO WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY. SHE WORKED AT THE FAMILY RESTAURANT IN DORSEY AND LEFT BUT HAD A FLAT TIRE ON THE WAY HOME. LODEN CAME BY, GOT HER IN HIS VAN. HER LIFE ENDING HOURS LATER. DURING THAT EXECUTION, THESE DEATH PENALTY OPPONENTS STOOD IN THE DARKNESS SAYING WHAT THE STATE DID WAS NOT RIGHT. "It is wrong to kill each other. It's wrong to kill each other in Mississippi. It's wrong to kill each other in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas. It's wrong to kill each other. What is happening tonight is wrong." BUT INSIDE, HE HAD SOMETHING TO SAY TO THOSE THERE TO WITNESS HIS LAST BREATH. "He had told us during the tiedown process and him being restrained that he was gonna express his remorse and say 'I love you' to his loved ones in Japanese." ((ON CAM)) AMONG THOSE WATCHING THE EXECUTION WAS WANDA FARRIS, LEESA GRAY'S MOTHER. SHE WAS GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY TO TALK TO REPORTERS AFTERWARD. BUT SHE DECLINED. MEANWHILE, THE STATE WILL DO AN AUTOPSY ON LODEN BEFORE TURNING THE BODY OVER TO THE FUNERAL HOME AT THE STATE PENITENTIARY AT PARCHMAN, CRAIG FORD, WTVA NINE NEWS.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Loden pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m., coroner states

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than two decades after he snuffed out the life of a 16-year-old waitress in Itawamba County, Thomas Loden Jr. is dead. Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. by Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton. In his final few minutes, Loden expressed his remorse for the...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Guntown woman found dead in Coahoma County

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Coahoma County found a Lee County woman dead during the weekend. According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Brandi White, 45, of Guntown, Sunday morning inside a vehicle on West Bobo Road. She had apparently been shot. The death is being...
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

MSU to hold Leach memorial service on Dec. 20

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A public memorial service will be held for head football coach Mike Leach. According to Mississippi State University, the memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. inside Humphrey Coliseum. Doors to the coliseum will open at noon. Leach died Monday night...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Suspect wanted for Lowndes County murder

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder suspect is on the run in Lowndes County. Bobby Childs Jr. is accused of fatally shooting Julius Wilson, 55, of Columbus, Tuesday night. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at approximately 9:40 at an apartment on Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department investigating cop impersonator

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find an individual who is reportedly impersonating as a law enforcement officer. This comes after a woman claimed someone tried to pull her over. She instead called law enforcement and reported the incident. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Starkville mayor reacts to Mike Leach hospitalization

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill is among those sending out well wishes to Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach and his family. Leach remains in critical condition at a Jackson hospital for an unspecified "personal health issue.”. “He has been such an incredible part of our community...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Some United/Lane Furniture employees allowed to retrieve belongings

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Some of the United Furniture/Lane Furniture workers who lost their jobs last month were allowed to return to the Verona facility to remove personal belongings. The company suddenly fired its national workforce, including thousands of workers in north Mississippi, on Nov. 21. Because of the sudden...
VERONA, MS
wtva.com

Man dies after truck crashed into house Monday evening in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a house Monday evening in Amory. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the incident happened near Boulevard Drive and Poplar Street around 6 p.m. This occurred before the Christmas parade which took place several blocks away. First...
AMORY, MS
southernthing.com

Why Corinth, Mississippi is a great Christmas getaway

This article is sponsored by Visit Corinth. If you're thinking of going on a little getaway in the days leading up to Christmas, there's a charming town you need to know about, and it's Corinth, Mississippi. Corinth is filled with festive cheer throughout the holiday season, making it the perfect...
CORINTH, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Charges against Dispatch managing editor dismissed

After more than three and a half years, misdemeanor charges against Dispatch Managing Editor Zack Plair were dismissed by Lowndes County Court Judge Allison Prichard Kizer Tuesday morning. Kizer dismissed charges of simple assault by threat and disturbance of a business filed against Plair in 2019 by Columbus Properties Manager...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Fans mourn outside Davis Wade Stadium

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - It was a somber day on the campus of Mississippi State University following the death of head football coach Mike Leach. The university put black ribbons on the gates of the football stadium. A table was also set up for fans to place bouquets of flowers in memory of Leach.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Fatal Shooting in Lowndes County -Suspect Still Not Caught

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Lowndes County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting. The gunfire happened at an apartment complex near the intersection of Highway 45 and Jess Lyons Road. The shooting happened just before 10 on Tuesday night. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the investigation is in the very early stages...

