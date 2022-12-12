ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littlerock, CA

Man Found Shot to Death in Littlerock Motel Room

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKGBD_0jfMdrlX00
Photo: Getty Images

LITTLEROCK (CNS) - A man was found shot to death today in the Littlerock area of Los Angeles County.

The shooting occurred around noon in the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway, where the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau.

News video showed the crime scene was a room in the Dena Inn Apartment Motel.

No further information was immediately available.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found shot to death in Antelope Valley motel room

LITTLEROCK, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found shot to death in a motel in the Littlerock area over the weekend. Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway at about noon Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher Flores,...
LITTLEROCK, CA
signalscv.com

Torrance man arrested in connection to November vehicular assault

A 47-year-old Torrance man accused in November of ramming his truck into another person’s vehicle over “a business dispute” in Gorman was arrested Monday afternoon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,...
TORRANCE, CA
KTLA

Suspect arrested after body found floating in Long Beach Harbor

A suspect was arrested on Sunday in connection to the murder of a man whose decomposing body was found floating in the waters of Long Beach Harbor in 2021. The suspect, Adrian Chavez, 42, from Norwalk, was taken into custody for the murder of Christopher Cordova, 27, from South Gate. Chavez joins five other suspects […]
LONG BEACH, MS
mynewsla.com

Sheriff Seeks Help to Catch Killer

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed killed a man Tuesday in the Lancaster area. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
LANCASTER, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Coroner Names Man Shot While Driving in Azusa Dec. 5

LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old driver who was shot while streaming on Instagram Live was recently identified. Benjamin Matthew Caranchini died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of death was homicide, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. Caranchini was shot near the...
AZUSA, CA
KTLA.com

Authorities seek public’s help locating 21-year-old missing woman

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 21-year-old woman. Angel Annamarie Hayward Simon, who also goes by the nickname “Pooty,” was last seen on Nov. 24, on the 5700 block of Manhattan Place in Los Angeles, according to a department bulletin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LAPD pursuit ends after suspect crashes into fruit vendor stand

A vehicle crashed into street vendors and a food truck at the conclusion of a vehicle pursuit in South Los Angeles around 1:15 p.m. The pursuit began in the downtown Los Angeles area and concluded on Flower Street in Vermont Square with the crash. The stolen vehicle suspect was trapped in his truck and was rescued by emergency responders. He was then transported to a hospital. and the approximate 30-year-old man is said to be in serious condition.No one else was hurt. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy