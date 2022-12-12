Man Found Shot to Death in Littlerock Motel Room

Photo: Getty Images

LITTLEROCK (CNS) - A man was found shot to death today in the Littlerock area of Los Angeles County.

The shooting occurred around noon in the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway, where the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau.

News video showed the crime scene was a room in the Dena Inn Apartment Motel.

No further information was immediately available.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.