How to Pick Winners Like Snowfall Protocol (SNW) and Avoid Coins Like Apecoin (APE) and Chiliz (CHZ)?
Like all young markets, the crypto market is highly volatile. Its volatility makes it more challenging to pick winners. However, if you learn how to identify the cryptos you should avoid, you can multiply your returns quickly. In the current market climate, many coins have failed to prove their utility and lost value. Apecoin (APE) and Chiliz (CHZ) are among such coins. However, winners like Snowfall Protocol (SNW) continue to deliver high returns to their investors. So, let’s find out their differences.
Traders Predict $20 Million Token IMPT might 10x After Lbank Exchange Listing
IMPT had one of the most successful presales during the crypto winter, and traders are now predicting that the token might increase 10x after launching on its first centralized exchange today, LBank. The IMPT presale was one of the hottest discussed topics over the last week, causing it to attract...
Toon Finance Coin (TFT) Dash 2 Trade (D2T) Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Top ICO Projects 2023
Toon Finance exceeds and excels with new Defi DEX swap. The market for cryptocurrencies includes a large number of coins. Despite this, the most popular internet trend sweeping the industry at the moment is Toon Finance. It came into the cryptocurrency market like a tidal wave and is quickly replacing many other currently available currencies.
Elon Musk Sells Tesla Shares Worth $3.58 Billion, Will He Buy Bitcoin Or Dogecoin?
For the fourth time this year, Elon Musk has sold Tesla shares worth billions. The crypto community is puzzling over whether and what implications this could have on his Bitcoin and Dogecoin holdings, or even Tesla’s BTC holdings. Musk sold $3.58 billion worth of shares from Monday to Wednesday,...
Why Microsoft Issued A Ban Against Crypto Mining For Its Online Services
According to The Register’s report, big tech giant Microsoft banned crypto mining from its “Azure” cloud services. The company updated its Universal License Terms for Online Services, issued in early December, to include the new policy. From now on, Azure customers will need to ask for Microsoft’s...
Mainstream Tokens Improving The Crypto Ecosystem; Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Tron
The cryptocurrency market has recorded exponential growth with the popularity of Bitcoin and several alt tokens rising every day in the market. Billions of dollars have gone into the crypto industry with several world-class investors and businesses making large stakes in it. This high growth and demand for cryptocurrency are not without their issues as dips in the value of these tokens do occur. Regardless, the crypto market and crypto investments have been integrated into nearly every sector of finance so, it would be wise to look into some of these tokens to find the right fit for you.
CloudChain (CLDC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec. 8, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CloudChain (CLDC) on December 8, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CLDC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Laying the foundation for an interoperable, distributed web, CloudChain (CLDC)...
Bulls Take The Lead As Bitcoin Investor Sentiment Recovers
Bitcoin investor sentiment had wavered following the implosion of the FTX crypto exchange. This had sent market sentiment to one of its lowest points for the year 2022, falling deep into the ‘Extreme Fear’ territory. However, as the market has recovered with time, investors in the space have been able to take stock of losses and readjust, with the positive CPI report boosting the faith in the market. Now, sentiment has seen a marked uptick as bulls become stronger.
Pay with Crypto Company – YES WORLD is now offering utility services in 80 countries
Singapore, – Leading blockchain based climate tech startup, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, launches Utility services portal that supports thousands of merchants in over 80 countries worldwide. YES WORLD announced today to the global community members that YES WORLD Token is getting adoption worldwide and thousands of new holders of YES WORLD Token are seen every single day.
Ethereum’s Diverse Ecosystem — How Has It Changed In 2022?
Data shows some shifts have taken place in the Ethereum ecosystem this year. Here’s how the shares of some popular transaction types have changed on the network in 2022. Both DeFi And NFTs Have Taken A Hit In Dominance On Ethereum. As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode,...
Bitcoin Vs. Gold: Why The Yellow Metal Will Outshine Crypto, According To Goldman Sachs
Bitcoin has been questioned for a very long time because of its unpredictability and speculative tendency. Goldman Sachs, one of the largest financial institutions in the world, shares similar reservations, which appear to have been validated by recent developments in the crypto field. Goldman Sachs forecasts in a research paper...
Hear The Roar? Big Eyes Coin Could Make You Richer Than Litecoin And Dogecoin
In 2023, cryptocurrencies will become one of the most prevalent forms of digital currency. As a result, there has been a massive surge in their prices. Many live off this digital form of money as it becomes an increasingly valuable commodity. As the usage increases, online merchants and business owners accept cryptocurrencies as a form of exchange.
Bitcoin Volatility Sinks To Multi-Year Lows As Chaotic 2022 Approaches Quiet End
Data shows the Bitcoin realized volatility has plunged to multi-year lows this month, implying that the chaotic 2022 might be looking to end on a more quiet note. Bitcoin Short-Term Realized Volatility Is Now Lowest Since October 2020. As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, BTC has been rather...
FTX CEO Ray Says It’s Impossible To Recoup All Losses, US Clients Fare Better
Yesterday’s testimony hearing of new FTX CEO John Ray III to the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee brought to light some new findings that are not likely to please former customers of the exchange. After Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was arrested by Bahamian authorities yesterday, Ray took the...
Tron’s USDD Slips Under $0.97, Justin Sun Is “Deploying More Capital” To Defend Peg
Tron’s USDD stablecoin fell below $0.97 today, and founder Justin Sun has tried to reassure users by saying that he is “deploying more capital” to defend the peg. Tron’s USDD Stablecoin Depegs To Lowest Value Since June 2022. Tron’s Decentralized USD (USDD), which had already been...
Do You Want To Become A Crypto Millionaire? Here’s Why Big Eyes, Cardano, And Klaytn Should Be On Your Watchlist
It is not a secret that people are buying cryptocurrencies to earn profit. More than 100,000 people have earned millions of dollars by making smart investments in crypto assets. The cryptocurrency news offers pretty reliable information on tokens but you must also try and discover new tokens that may rock the industry in the near future. Current market conditions may seem scary due to the ongoing crypto winter, but it won’t last forever. Big Eyes (BIG), Cardano (ADA), and Klaytn (KLAY) may potentially provide huge gains in the medium to long term.
Oryen Network (ORY), Mask Network (MASK), And Klaytn (KLAY) Will Be 2023’s Top Cryptos
The cryptocurrency market is a volatile one. It’s hard to predict what will happen in the future, but there are signs that the top coins will be Oryen Network (ORY), Mask Network (MASK), and Klaytn (KLAY). These are all cryptocurrencies that have been gaining popularity and attracting more investors. Let’s look at each of them and what it has to offer.
Total Shiba Inu Addresses Touches New High, Will SHIB Price Follow?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) still commands a good amount of crypto investors’ attention despite losing so much of its value over the last year. This is evidenced by the continuous rise in the number of addresses that are holding the meme coin. Once again, the SHIB holder number has hit a new milestone as it crosses 3 million wallets.
Litecoin “Mega Whales” Now Hold 15.4% Of Supply, Highest Since June 2017
On-chain data shows the Litecoin “mega whales” now hold around 15.4% of the total supply, the highest value in more than five years. Litecoin Addresses With 1 Million Or More LTC Now Hold Highest Supply Share Since June 2017. According to data from analytics firm Santiment, LTC’s mega...
XRP Bullish Signal: Whale Withdraws $33 Million From Binance
Data shows a whale has withdrawn $33 million worth of XRP from Binance, a sign that could be bullish for the coin’s price. XRP Whale Takes Out $33 Million From Crypto Exchange Binance. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert, two sizable XRP transactions have...
