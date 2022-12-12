ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Harry and Meghan teased for calling each other ‘H&M,’ panned as ‘biggest ick’

The nickname game has become a royal pain.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who once bore the title of His and Her Royal Highnesses — are being mercilessly teased over the doting names they gave each other, “H” and “M.” UK lawyer and broadcaster Andrew Eborn was among those astonished at the lovey-dovey nicknames unveiled during the latest Netflix documentary episodes — joking on GB News Thursday, “There were a number of revelations in this — not least of which is that Harry’s really called H.” The one-letter tags aren’t exactly new: Meghan used it at...
