Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homesB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis Cardinals Announce A Surprise DepartureOnlyHomersSaint Louis, MO
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would receive $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
2 Brothers Catch Largest Raccoon in Missouri History
Thanks to a recent hunting adventure, two brothers in Missouri now have quite the story to tell. Hunter Simmons and his brother, Cooper, were out hunting recently in Worth County, which sits in the northwestern portion of the state, when they captured a massive raccoon. The brothers contacted the Missouri...
New Illinois Laws in 2023 Will Establish Official State Snake, Celebrate Sweet Corn and More
The state of Illinois will have dozens of new laws going into effect on Jan. 1, and while most will carve out new programs or add additional public safety measures, a handful will celebrate what makes the state unique. While most Illinoisans are aware that the state bird is the...
7 Lottery Prizes Each Worth Over $100,000 Remain Unclaimed in Illinois
A pool of jackpot prizes are waiting to be collected, according to the Illinois Lottery. The lottery keeps a running tally of prizes over $100,000 that remain unclaimed in the state. Currently, seven are still up for grabs, with a total value that is worth a smidge over $2.4 million.
Masks Recommended in Over 40 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Alert Level
Masks are encouraged in 43 out of Illinois' 102 counties that have been raised to "high" COVID-19 community level status as a result of an uptick in weekly metrics, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest CDC data showed a total of 86 counties are at...
86 Illinois Counties at Elevated Community Level of COVID-19 as CDC Metrics Report Rise in Cases
Illinois health officials reported a total of 23,334 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 82 deaths, since Dec. 9. The metrics are up from the week prior, when officials said the state saw 21,404 new and confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 56 deaths. As of Thursday evening, 1,712...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: 2 Counties Reach ‘High' Alert Level, Masks Urged
Two Chicago-area counties have risen to the highest COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. 2 Chicago-Area Counties Reach High COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended. Two Chicago-area counties have reached a "high" COVID...
Lottery Player Scores Winning $500K Powerball Ticket in Small Illinois Town
Someone in a western Illinois town made a huge profit just in time for the holidays. According to the Illinois Lottery, a winning Powerball ticket was purchased at a grocery store in Prophetstown, located in the far western part of the state near the Iowa border. The winning ticket, which...
When Is the ‘Shortest' Day of the Year? What to Know As the 2022 Winter Solstice Nears
All signs are pointing to the start of winter as the weather gets chillier and the sun sets earlier -- and earlier. In fact, the new season is coming right up on the calendar, dawning on what will be the "shortest" day of the year. Here's what to know about...
