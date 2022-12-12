Read full article on original website
Assclown Alert: Creating a dangerous atmosphere with Texas' anti-LGBTQ+ lawmakers
As the increasing threats against drag shows suggest, the Texas GOP's anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric has consequences.
Texas AG Ken Paxton requested list of transgender residents from Department of Public Safety
A DPS spokesman said the department ultimately told Paxton's office that the requested records didn't exist.
fox7austin.com
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into immigration groups
Thousands of illegal border crossings have taken place in El Paso since the weekend. More migrants are staying in camps on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande. In anticipation of a coming surge, Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday, steps were being done to prepare. "We're involved in strategies as...
KWTX
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation of non-government organizations assisting in border crossings
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into the role non-governmental organizations may have in planning and assisting migrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. In a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the governor highlights the need for what called “Texas’ vigilant...
texasbreaking.com
Texas Republicans File Stricter Voting Laws, Proposals Alarm Democrats and Voting Rights Activists
On Friday, GOP lawmakers had already submitted 20 bills in the Texas House and Senate in relation to Texas new voting laws. Republicans are setting the stage for swift action on many new changes, including a proposal to establish an election police force akin to the one Florida implemented before the 2022 midterm elections.
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Activists Turn In Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization Back In Voters’ Hands After City Council Repeal
Texas activists have turned in what they say are enough signatures to place a measure on the Harker Heights ballot to reverse a City Council move that repealed a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization initiative. Ground Game Texas, which was behind a number of successful local decriminalization measures that passed this year,...
ktep.org
DA’s Office requests funds for attorney positions as Rosales steps down, Governor names replacement
EL PASO, Texas (KTEP) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott appointed Bill Hicks to replace Yvonne Rosales as District Attorney. Hicks is the first Republican district attorney for El Paso County. He'll oversee the 34th Judicial District, which includes El Paso, Hudspeth and Culberson counties. Rosales who agreed to resign by...
Texas Democrats After Beto
Joaquin Castro? Colin Allred? Lina Hidalgo? Clay Jenkins? Anyone?. In the fall of 2021, a national reporter from Politico was in Austin writing another profile of Beto O’Rourke as the El Paso Democrat geared up to follow a failed presidential campaign with a run for governor. The reporter asked Mayor Steve Adler whether it was a sustainable political strategy for Texas Democrats for O’Rourke to keep running for statewide office again and again—in 2022 and beyond.
crossroadstoday.com
Youngkin sets special election to fill Rep. McEachin’s seat
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin set a special election for Feb. 21 to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late Democratic Rep. A. Donald McEachin, as the field of candidates seeking the post grew on Monday. An experienced state lawmaker was among those launching...
Texas fights federal rule that would outlaw LGBTQ discrimination in state adoptions and foster care
AUSTIN, Texas – Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the federal government to preserve Texas’ ability to include religious groups that won’t place kids with same-sex couples in the state’s adoption process without losing federal funding. With his lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Galveston, Paxton continued a yearslong, cross-country legal fight over anti-discrimination […] The post Texas fights federal rule that would outlaw LGBTQ discrimination in state adoptions and foster care appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
KSAT 12
After disappointing midterms, Texas GOP votes unanimously for a new national leader
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Frustrated with the outcome of the midterm elections, the executive committee of the Texas GOP voted unanimously Saturday to call for new leadership at the national party. By a vote...
Washington Examiner
Greg Abbott restarts truck inspections at border, raising prospect of more supply chain woes
AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to begin inspecting commercial trucks after they have passed through federal customs checkpoints, the state agency announced Tuesday. The state troopers' inspections of commercial vehicles began earlier Tuesday. Inspections will be conducted at random, and...
crossroadstoday.com
Famed Hollywood mountain lion captured after killing leashed dog
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles’ most famous mountain lion, known for roaming across freeways and making a sprawling urban park his home, was captured Monday by wildlife officials who want to examine the big cat after he killed a dog that was being walked in the Hollywood Hills.
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for five-year mandatory sentence for human smugglers
Gov. Greg Abbott said he will seek a mandatory minimum sentence of at least five years in prison for human smuggling.
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott to Focus on Stopping NGOs from Helping Illegal Cross the Border
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today called for an investigation into the role non-governmental organizations (NGOs) may have in planning and assisting illegal border crossings into Texas. In a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Governor highlights the need for Texas' vigilant response to President Biden's border crisis, with the end of Title 42 just days away and record-high illegal border crossings along the Texas-Mexico border.
fox34.com
Report by Texas nonprofit reveals tens of thousands of Texans are arrested unnecessarily despite Texas law
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A study conducted by Texas Appleseed, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, reveals that despite a cite-and-release law passed by the state legislature in 2007, more than 15,000 people in Texas have been unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses. The study compiled data from 2019 as it...
Texas city ranked in top 10 best small towns to retire in the U.S. in 2022 report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is known for its beauty, sports, amazing food and its big cities, but there’s something to be said about the many small towns that truly make the Lone Star State what it is, a home. It’s the small towns of any state across the...
12newsnow.com
Texas Secretary of State explains decision to resign
AUSTIN, Texas — Secretary of State John Scott made clear on Inside Texas Politics that his decision to resign from office at the end of the year – just before the start of the 2023 legislative session – was a strategic one. And anyone who’s lived in...
CBS Austin
Texas AG sues Biden admin to let state work with faith-based adoption agencies
AUSTIN, Texas. (TND) — A new lawsuit filed against the Biden administration hopes to ensure Texas faith-based groups can provide adoption and foster care services without jeopardizing their religious beliefs. The state of Texas has been fighting this battle since 2019, when it attempted to strike down the Obama...
Texas Monthly dubs Austin its 2023 ‘Bum Steer of the Year’
In its toast to the "dopes, villains, and terrible ideas that bedeviled our beloved state over the past twelve months," Texas Monthly crowned the city of Austin its 2023 Bum Steer of the Year.
