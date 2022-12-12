Read full article on original website
Talon Marks
Cerritos College Santa meet and greet transcript
Sophia Castillo: Cerritos College hosted its first ever-Santa meet and greet at the Performing Arts Center on. Saturday, December 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event was completely free, there were free photos with Santa and Franco falcon, balloon art, face painting, train rides and refreshments. This event...
NBC San Diego
The Queen Mary Will Reopen to Visitors With Free ‘Thank You' Tours
When facing any challenge, be it large or small, we do sometimes wonder if we will sink or float. And, if things are especially auspicious, if we will sail into a brighter future. That last option is always the option we want, of course, in pretty much every case we...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana family sets up huge holiday display and will hold special event on Dec. 16
Looking at large-scale Christmas decorations is a favorite pastime for local residents each year, and one particular Fontana household is making spirits bright with its grand display — and with a special event for the community. Bruce and Blanca Ashton have created an elaborate holiday scene in their front...
Eater
Where to Eat Christmas Dinner in Los Angeles, 2022 Edition
During the holidays, sometimes it’s just easier to set up a dinner at a restaurant than trying to cook for a crowd at home. In Los Angeles, there are many places serving holiday meals for families and friends this time of year, and the prospect of a full-service night out with well-shaken cocktails and superb wines (to go along with all that good food) helps some of that requisite stress melt away. When it comes to Christmas, plenty of restaurants offer something special in the way of set menus and one-off dishes to get into the season. Here now, a peek at just a few of the many places to check out in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve or on Christmas Day. Be sure to check each listing and book tables as early as possible, as these meals tend to get filled quickly.
getnews.info
On Saturday, December 17th, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Office is presenting Contract Ready LA & Building LA Today
It is a free event at Westin Hotel for minority business owners interested in local contracts. Over 500+ small business owners attend each month. The Office of the Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass invites local business owners to a free event that focuses on preparing minority businesses for contracting opportunities in the City and County. The event is on Saturday, December 17th, at the WESTIN HOTEL, LAX.
Bellflower family surprised with special Spark of Love delivery
Spark of Love has been helping thousands of families for the past 30 years. Watch Danny Romero surprise a Bellflower family!
Santa Clarita Radio
The Santa Clarita Farm That’s Turning Back The Clock
Technology has advanced in many different ways in the last few years, but perhaps one of the most surprising changes has come from a Santa Clarita farm that’s turning the clock both back and forward by introducing horseless carriages. The Full Story. The term horseless carriages can be traced...
Eater
LA’s Newest Dim Sum Palace Is Already a Frenzied Weekend Destination
The wait is over. One of the San Gabriel Valley’s most anticipated restaurant openings has finally come to fruition after nearly a yearlong uphill battle. Bistro 1968, formerly known as Enlighten Bistro 168, has found a new home in the city of San Gabriel as of December 3. Local...
L.A. Weekly
Hanukkah: Latkes From The Milky Way And Family Memories From Nancy Spielberg
Lights! Camera! Latkes! When Leah Adler, Steven Spielberg’s mom, opened up The Milky Way in 1977, it was one of the first kosher restaurants in Los Angeles and put the Pico Robertson neighborhood on the map. She and husband Bernie Adler felt that L.A. lacked enough Jewishness when they arrived here in 1974.
proclaimerscv.com
Chad Atkins: Co-Founder of Paw Works/Animal Rescue Leader- Died at Age 44
Chad Atkins passed away, Co-founder of Paw Works and a famous animal rescue group in Los Angeles. Announcing the surprising information about its leader on Sunday, the group referred to him as “a truly great person who spent his entire life helping animals.”. Chad Atkins Death Reason. Chad “died...
SoCal storm brings strange sight to Huntington Beach: Snow on the ground
Monday's winter storm brought the unusual sight of snow and ice to Huntington Beach.
Kids Cried During Kevin de León Fight With Activist at Christmas Event
A witness to the altercation between LA City Councilman Kevin de León and a community activist at a Christmas tree lighting in Lincoln Heights told reporters it began under circumstances that caused some children at the event to "cry and scream," according to a report in the LA Times.
Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California
You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
arcadiaquill.com
Pasadena’s Parrot Population
When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
Loma Linda Children's Hospital is full
Loma Linda Children’s Hospital is the one of the only children’s hospitals east of Los Angeles. According to medical director Dr. Merrick Lopez, it’s been filled with sick kids for the past few months. “We transfer between five to 10 patients out and then just get the...
discovering-la.com
Where to find Holiday Tamales in LA
For many Latinos, the holiday season is identified with tamales. Friends and families gather together to make them in assembly line fashion. It is also common to give homemade tamales as holiday gifts. Tamales have a way of bringing people of different cultures together. If you wish to partake in this tradition, I’ve created a list of where to find holiday tamales in LA.
For LA’s Section 8 Lottery Winners, Vouchers Could Still Be 10 Years Away. Here’s Where To Turn For Help
If you’re facing a rent increase, eviction or need help affording rent in L.A. check out this list of resources.
theeastsiderla.com
Actor claims Echo Park restaurant worker told him and same-sex date, 'We don't allow your behavior'
Echo Park -- An Instagram post has ignited a reaction against El Compadre after a same-sex couple at the Mexican restaurant claim they were told, “We don’t allow your behavior here.”. Actor and comedian Drew Droege posted Tuesday that he and his date were finishing drinks and kissing...
The 6 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Los Angeles
There is a neighborhood in L.A. that is suited for everyone, regardless of your interests, personal and professional ambitions, and lifestyle preferences.
theavtimes.com
Pre-application forms available for Palmdale rental assistance up to $10K
PALMDALE – Palmdale residents who were financially impacted by COVID-19 can enter a lottery for rental assistance of up to $10,000, officials announced Monday. “An Emergency Rental Assistance (COVID) Program will offer Palmdale renters a one-time grant of up to $10,000 to help individuals and families impacted and unable to pay their rent during the COVID-19 pandemic due to job loss, layoff, or reduction in hours or pay,” city officials said in a news release.
