ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
NBC Los Angeles

EU Threatens Elon Musk With Sanctions After Twitter's Suspension of Journalists

Vera Jourova, the European Commission's vice president for values and transparency, said news of the "arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying." Twitter abruptly suspended several high-profile journalists who cover him, including CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan and The New York Times reporter Ryan Mac. Jourova said EU law "requires...

Comments / 0

Community Policy