The Importance of Workplace Safety in the Food Service and Hospitality Industry
9 Benefits of Observing Workplace Safety in the Food Service and Hospitality Industry. Foodservice and hospitality industries are a large part of the American economy, employing millions of people and generating billions in taxes. Sadly, however, the industry also has one of the highest incident rates for work-related fatal injuries. This is due to a lack of understanding of safety issues in the workplace and employers’ negligent attitude.
Improving Worker Performance At Your Restaurant
Article contributed by John Waters, Principal, Waters Business Consulting. An efficient restaurant is a successful restaurant and a restaurant cannot run efficiently if employees are not doing their jobs correctly. It is important for restaurant owners and managers to identify who is effectively doing their job and who is not.
Signs of movement, but no solutions yet for struggling organic dairies
photo credit: Organic dairies, souring under a crippling jump in feed prices that's threatening businesses in Sonoma County and throughout western states, aren't suffering in silence. Local, state and federal officials have a growing awareness of the problems plaguing diaries, and are discussing solutions. Navdeep Dhillon is farm program chief for the USDA's farm service agency in California. "I know that the organic dairies are really struggling with the feed prices being so high. They're in competition with non-organic dairies for the same feed. We understand that they are struggling to make ends meet, I know they've requested that the USDA provide assistance." She said...
Flitman Returns To Food Service Fray With US Foods Appointment
With an eye towards peace in the boardroom, US Foods Holding Corp named Dave Flitman as its chief executive officer late last month. The move comes just months after the food distributor’s top boss stepped down following a settlement with activist investor Sachem Head Capital Management. Flitman, 58, who...
Michigan taxpayers footing $57M in private business subsidies
(The Center Square) – Taxpayers will spend at least $57 million to retain or create jobs via Michigan Economic Development Corp. subsidies and local grants that they say will create or retain 1,846 jobs. The subsidies include $29.4 million for a paper mill expansion, $13.2 million for a Monroe brownfield site redevelopment, $6.9 million for an electric vehicle supplier, $1.5 million for an Underwriter's Laboratory, $3 million for Hoponassu OZ LLC, and $1.5 million to redevelop a property in Detroit. ...
Ukrainian Manufacturer REEDS Brings Passion To New Straw Solution
There simply is not a more admired populace across the globe than the Ukrainian people. Their fortitude while under attack in 2022, has brought the eyes of the world to the battle they have waged over the past 12 months. Many in the foodservice industry know that the Ukraine serves...
Innovation Refunds Brings Simple Access to ERTC Funds
The COVID pandemic has undoubtedly dealt restaurateurs quite the blow. Facing employee shortages and reduced business, many restaurants struggled to turn profits and support payrolls. However, Innovation Refunds, started by savvy entrepreneur Howard Makler, aims to change that. With a stellar team of attorneys, Innovation Refunds helps restaurateurs and small...
Fresh Victor Brings Signature Mock/Cocktail Solutions to On-Prem Operators
While bar and nightclub patrons hid in their homes during the worst of the pandemic, the joys and social interactions shared at bars, restaurants, and cafes were put on hold. This didn’t stop society from purchasing Cocktails-To-Go from their local establishments. Drinking was reported to be up 400% in...
Is Your Foodservice Equipment Sales Process Broken?
The food service equipment industry is a competitive and ever-changing landscape. As a result, your foodservice equipment sales process needs to be adaptable and responsive to the needs of your customers. Let’s discuss some of the signs that your foodservice equipment sales process is broken and offer some solutions to help you fix it with foodservice equipment reps.
The Digital Innovations Driving A Drive-Thru Revolution
With every year it becomes more evident that drive-thrus are the future of QSRs. This year’s QSR Drive-Thru Report revealed that customers expect speed of service and convenience over anything else, and drive-thru has become the undisputed champion of seamless and speedy customer service. Fast food chains are competing...
What’s Cooking in Healthcare and Hospital Food Service? More Plant-Based Meals
Sharon Palmer, the Plant-Powered Dietitian explains benefits. NYC Health + Hospitals, the largest public healthcare system in the country, recently announced they will offer a Meatless Monday “chef’s choice” option to inpatients at all 11 acute-care hospitals. This is big news. Hospital dietitians will counsel patients on the benefits of a plant-based diet as they’re making their meal choices for the day.
Smart Tech Creates Better Restaurant Ambiance
Better ambiance in your restaurant or bar is key to bringing in new customers. A new and exciting experience is what patrons want to see and upgrading your audio visual systems is one of the best ways to do that. Many restaurants thrive off their ability to create an experience...
Ring In A Stress-Free Tax Season This New Year
Article By David Joseph, co-founder, DAVO by Avalara. After the hustle and fervor of the holiday season dies down, many restaurant owners and managers look ahead to the new year. It’s a natural time to take a breath, assess, and plan. The beginning of the year is an excellent opportunity to look at ways to simplify and improve back-end processes that take up too much of your time and don’t add value to the business.
BigWork Builds Restaurant and Food Brands With Creative Video Strategy
For the foodservice industry, the use of video has become a very powerful tool to promote a restaurant, showcase a new menu item, or to give their clientele an inside look into their operations. Social media platforms such as TikTok, You-Tube, and Instagram have given us easy access to target audiences based on interests and demographics.
U.S. accounting watchdog now able to audit firms in China
NEW YORK/HONG KONG/WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it has gotten full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time ever, removing the risk that around 200 Chinese companies could be kicked off U.S. stock exchanges.
