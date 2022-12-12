ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 54

Barbara Buford
3d ago

This a good/bad situation. The good thing, it will be good for people who can't travel all the time they can have it delivered. The bad thing is violence, robberies,and other things. Gov. I think it won't work. Lives matter than a delivery. More money only mean more violence for the criminals. It's not worth it.

Reply(4)
8
CLW
2d ago

Absolutely WHY NOT ? ILLINOIS the state of drugs-crime -abortion and taxes come one come all !!! Great place to raise your children (not)

Reply
6
Dexter Winn
3d ago

gonna have to lower that high state tax first the average person is paying 80 for a 8th at the dispensery

Reply(8)
8
Related
advantagenews.com

Illinois drivers can expect two gas tax increases in 2023

Illinois drivers will see increased gasoline taxes next month, with another increase six months after that. Motor fuel prices in Illinois are down nearly 70 cents a gallon since this time last month. However, the state is set to increase the fuel tax Jan. 1 by 3.1 cents, for a total of 42.3 cents per gallon. Another coming increase will occur in the summer on July 1.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

It Is Illegal To Throw These 8 Things Away In Illinois

There are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023

Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the Pretrial Fairness Act, cash...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Battle heats up over proposed Illinois gun ban

(WTVO) — The debate over whether Illinois should ban what some call “assault weapons” is heating up as both sides are digging in their heels. The battle is over House Bill 5855, which would ban certain semi-automatic weapons and magazines that hold 10 or more rounds. The bill would also prohibit non-military members younger than 21 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$300 One-Time Paycheck For Residents in Illinois On Property, Income Taxes

Illinois Residents To Receive One-Time Paycheck On Property And Income Taxes. The Governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, is beginning to allocate money and property tax refunds for some Illinois Resident taxpayers by giving out one-time payment checks. Family Relief Plan: – offers one-time rebate. Property Tax: – tax rebate is estimated up to $300.
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Report: Illinois sees biggest increase in cigarette smuggling

(The Center Square) – A new report shows that many Illinois residents are going out of state to purchase their cigarettes, costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars in lost tax revenue. A joint report by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Tax Foundation shows that...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Illinois’ 10 Poorest Counties All Have One Thing Common

There are some booming counties in Illinois but, despite the wealth and prosperity of some areas, there are others within the country that struggle with high levels of poverty and low median household incomes. There are several factors that contribute to poverty in these counties in Illinois, including a lack of job opportunities and access to education and training programs. Many of these counties have a high unemployment rate, which makes it difficult for residents to find jobs and earn a decent income.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Hearings begin for Illinois assault weapons ban

Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban the sale and ownership of assault-style weapons. Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban the sale and ownership of assault-style weapons. Belvidere Assembly closure could leave lasting economic …. It’s been four days since the more than 1,300 Stellantis employees at...
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

Illinois Man Arrested For Passing Out In Popular Burrito Joint

If you party a little too hard, passing out in a restaurant is not where you want to end up. Many People Have Experience A Way Too Drunk Moment In Their Lives. Many of us have been in a similar situation in our lives. We are out partying with friends and having a really good time. Maybe, a little too much fun. Unfortunately, it leads to getting drunk. Probably way too wasted. We do not head home before it is too late. There are some bad decisions made. You end up passing out somewhere that is not appropriate. Hopefully, you do not get arrested. If you do, well, you are not the first and will not be the last.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Lawmaker says Illinois has work to do for better senior care

(The Center Square) – While Gov. J.B. Pritzker touted his accomplishments during an event that benefits senior citizens, one state lawmaker says Illinois is not doing enough. The Chicago Housing Authority held the event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Wacker Drive in Chicago over the weekend. The annual gala focuses on affordable housing for seniors and others throughout the city and state. Pritzker spoke at the event and promised...
ILLINOIS STATE
103.3 WJOD

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103wjod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy