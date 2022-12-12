Cornelius, N.C. — Matthew Jenkins has stepped down as the head football coach at Hough, he announced on Tuesday afternoon. Jenkins led the Hough program since 2017. Over the last six seasons, Hough has won 63 games and lost only 17. The Huskies made it to at least the second round in every one of those seasons. Hough went to at least the fourth round in three of the last six years. Jenkins also spent time as the head coach at Hopewell and the offensive coordinator at Concord.

CORNELIUS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO