Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Statesville Christmas parade brings out a crowd - and Santa ClausKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
Matthew Jenkins steps down as Hough head football coach
Cornelius, N.C. — Matthew Jenkins has stepped down as the head football coach at Hough, he announced on Tuesday afternoon. Jenkins led the Hough program since 2017. Over the last six seasons, Hough has won 63 games and lost only 17. The Huskies made it to at least the second round in every one of those seasons. Hough went to at least the fourth round in three of the last six years. Jenkins also spent time as the head coach at Hopewell and the offensive coordinator at Concord.
Cuthbertson announces Duke Howell as next head football coach
Waxhaw, N.C. — Cuthbertson High School has named Duke Howell as its next head football coach. Howell is the father of former Sun Valley standout and current Washington Commander Sam Howell. Duke, a 1991 Sun Valley graduate, was Sam's offensive coordinator in high school. Duke Howell was the quarterbacks...
lincolntimesnews.com
Wolves' Byrd steps down
Lincolnton High School head football coach David Byrd has resigned from the position, citing stress and long work hours. Byrd, a 1987 Lincolnton High graduate, spent two years at the helm, guiding the Wolves to a record of 10-13. His teams had back-to-back 4-3 records in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference.
lakenormanpublications.com
Barefoot skiing returns to Lake Norman on New Year’s Day
SHERRILLS FORD – Another cold weather start-of-the-year tradition returns to Lake Norman on Jan. 1 with the 45th New Year’s Day Barefoot Tournament at Lake Norman Marina off N.C. 150. The 2023 event, hosted by the Carolina Show Ski Team, will begin at noon and continue until 3....
Sign falls onto I-77 in Charlotte, causing delays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 are backed up for several miles due to a highway sign that fell on the road near Carowinds Tuesday afternoon. An exit sign near Exit 90 for Carowinds Boulevard collapsed onto I-77 around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple first responder crews were called to the scene.
North Wilkesboro Speedway construction underway, more to be done
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the 2022 NASCAR season in the rearview mirror and race teams slowing down just a bit for the holidays, construction workers are hard at work at North Wilkesboro Speedway preparing the historic venue for NASCAR All-Star Race Week in May of 2023. As part of...
New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stop In Charlotte
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmHZ-AYOyea/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= It’s official! R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for our neck of the woods, the tour includes a stop at […]
Three Carolina housing markets named among top 10 to watch in 2023
CHARLOTTE — Three metros in the Carolinas have earned a spot on the National Association of Realtors’ annual list of the 10 real estate markets to watch in the upcoming year and beyond. In fact, all 10 real estate markets on the list are found in the South. Charlotte, however, is not among them.
qcnews.com
Conover FD fighting late-night fire at mobile home park
CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Conover Fire Department officials are fighting a late-night fire at a mobile home park. Officials said a fire occurred at 1103 Lyle Haven Drive NW in north Conover. The fire department urged drivers to use caution in the area and let first responders...
Caught: Kings Mountain suspect shot into Bessemer City home
A Kings Mountain man wanted for shooting into a home filled with people has been arrested, Gaston County Police said Wednesday.
lakenormanpublications.com
Denver fireworks organizers fear festival cancellation
DENVER – The second-largest annual gathering in Lincoln County, the Denver Fireworks Festival, is in jeopardy as organizers with the Denver Area Business Association (DABA) scramble to find a new site to host the celebration of America’s independence. The event has been staged on the football field at...
Serious accident in Uptown Charlotte sends victim to the hospital: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One victim has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Uptown Wednesday, emergencies officials confirmed. A heavy police presence and tape could be seen Wednesday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. near the busy intersection of Graham St. and 8th Ave. near 4th Ward in Uptown Charlotte. Medic said […]
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman agency seeks help for cats
CORNELIUS – A few weeks remain in a campaign that helps cats throughout the Lake Norman area and features the opportunity to win some extraordinary holiday season gifts. The Cornelius-based Lake Norman Lucky Cat Program is a nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to improving the welfare of community cats. Lucky Cats helps facilitate the humane, long-term solution of trap, neuter, return low-cost spay/neuter services and reduce the number of unowned cats in communities, educates the public about feral and community cats, establishes partnerships with organizations to support the humane management of cats and works to implement plans for the peaceful coexistence of cats and people.
qcnews.com
Semi haul strikes, knocks down sign on I-77 SB near Carowinds Boulevard
A fallen highway sign caused big headaches for drivers on southbound Interstate-77 in Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon. QCNEWS.COM. Semi haul strikes, knocks down sign on I-77 SB near …. A fallen highway sign caused big headaches for drivers on southbound Interstate-77 in Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon. QCNEWS.COM. ‘Heartbreaking’: 4-year-old boy...
lakenormanpublications.com
These Mooresville railroad crossings are on the chopping block
MOORESVILLE – Planned road additions on the town’s south side creating new east-west traffic routes and serving anticipated residential and commercial development will require the elimination of some long-existing railroad crossings. The proposed roads will require new crossings of Norfolk Southern Railway tracks, and Norfolk Southern policies stipulate...
Go Blue Ridge
The Krispy Kreme on Blowing Rock Road has officially closed it's doors for good
According to a sign left out front "regretfully, this Krispy Kreme Shop has permanently closed." It then directs people to a store in Winston-Salem. "As we continue to implement our omni-channel model to better serve our guests and achieve long-term growth, we have closed our Boone, NC shop location. It is a privilege to be part of the Boone Community and we are so grateful for our fans’ loyalty."
Missing Davidson College student found, school announces
Aedan Somers, a member of the 2023 class, was last seen Saturday evening.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake-area martial arts featured on Discovery Plus
DENVER – On the heels of the massive success of Netflix series “Cobra Kai,” comes “Kiddie Kai,” a six-episode reality television show documenting the competition between four martial arts academies in the southeast’s “blackbelt byway,” including schools in Denver and Cornelius. Sifu...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hickory, NC
Hickory, North Carolina, is filled with many things, namely culture, community, and beautiful things to look at. It’s hard not to appreciate this city in Catawba County with its natural beauty and strong community values. It makes you feel at ease, making your life as easy as it needs...
cityofshelby.com
Road Closure - S. Morgan St.
A contractor for the City of Shelby will be performing sewer upgrades along South Morgan Street. Work will occur over several days in a three-week period. South Morgan Street will be closed to traffic during these time periods. See schedule and map below. Week 1: Thursday, December 15, 2022, road...
Comments / 0