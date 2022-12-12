ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocklin, CA

Parents scramble to find new schools following Rocklin charter's decision to close

By Shawnte Passmore
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J1oFe_0jfMZZHh00

Rocklin charter's decision to close leaves families scrambling 02:10

ROCKLIN – A school shuttered its doors with no warning. Parents of Placer Academy Charter say the recent announcement came out of nowhere.

Instead of enjoying winter break, dozens of parents are trying to enroll their children in new schools.

Jessica Brenner thought she misread a recent email from the charter school.

"Well, at first, I thought they meant final day before winter break – like winter break was starting a week early," she said. "Then, I had to re-read it a few times."

In it, parents learned the transitional kindergarten-through-sixth-grade school's final day would be Thursday.

"I wish we had known the school had this struggle," said Wendy Jenkins, another parent. "I wished we could've helped."

Multiple parents told CBS13 they learned about the decision Friday afternoon. The school's executive director said the decision was not made lightly.

In a letter to parents, the Rocklin charter school explained it began construction for a new campus, but cost increases plus the discovery of a high-pressure gas line during construction meant expenses outweighed its initial estimate. Cash flow became another issue after a financing deal went south.

In the end, the Placer Academy Board voted to close. Parents say the announcement blindsided students and teachers. For the children, it served as another disruption following the height of the pandemic. The announcement also left teachers without their jobs as some employees packed their belongings Sunday.

"We're all just searching for [ways] to rescue the situation," said parent Damon Jenkins. "We're just stuck."

For Brenner, she is looking for a teachable moment as she navigates this chapter of uncertainty.

"What happened here should be explored so that it can't happen at another school," Brenner said.

Comments / 5

AP_000971.8a3b8014a06b4b3291af9db09a80e5f6.1521
3d ago

Wasn’t that land contaminated years ago?It’s important to research the sites in which one hopes to build. There is a reason many lots sit empty for years.I’m sure it’s all available in city and county records.This is really sad. Haven’t parents and children been through enough already?

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Suspicious phone call prompts shelter-in-place at San Juan High School

CITRUS HEIGHTS – A precautionary shelter-in-place was implemented at San Juan High School on Tuesday, officials say. In a Facebook post from the school, the shelter-in-place order was given as staff investigate a suspicious phone call. Exactly what made the phone call suspicious has not been disclosed. Citrus Heights police later announced that officers had done an extensive search and didn't find anything suspicious on campus. Classes will go on as scheduled, authorities said.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Student armed with knife attacks teacher at Oroville school

OROVILLE – A student at a school in Oroville has been arrested after they allegedly attacked a teacher with a knife Wednesday morning. The Oroville Police Department says, just before 9 a.m., staff at the BASES Learning Center called 911 to report that a teacher had just been assaulted by a student. Staff also reported that the student was still on school grounds. With the school being right next to Oroville High, that campus was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Officers immediately started first aid. The suspect was also soon located in a different part of the school and taken into custody. In total, police say the lockdown at Oroville High lasted around 5 minutes. The teacher has been taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers have booked the student into Butte County Juvenile Hall on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. No other details about the student, including their exact age, have been released. BASES Learning Center is part of Butte County's Special Education Local Plane Area and serves students with "social and emotional challenges," according to the program's website. 
OROVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Lincoln residents call on city council to halt plan for proposed disc golf course

LINCOLN — As the threat of disc golf looms over the town of Lincoln, neighbors are hoping to protect one local park from a new course.Neighbors spoke out at a city council meeting Tuesday night after signing a petition against the possible course, saying it could impact the animal ecosystems in Auburn Ravine Park."I like going down to the ravine and the dog park because they have those little playgrounds down there," said Lincoln resident Ariel Jilg.She lives across the street from the park with her grandfather, Al. The two enjoy the nature preserve, which is just steps away from...
LINCOLN, CA
rosevilletoday.com

West Placer Growth: Regional University Specific Plan moves forward

Plan includes Christian university & mixed-use development. The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approved revisions to the Regional University Specific Plan, continuing its commitment to providing much-needed housing, employment, higher education and recreation in west Placer. The 1,157-acre Regional University Specific Plan is split into two components: the university...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Area Local Housing Market Update: Looking Ahead to 2023

Rebound Expected with Stabilization and Growth Ahead?. Roseville, Calif.- The local Sacramento & Roseville housing market is cooling, but it’s far from the crash of 2007 to 2008, and there is no indication it will sink to those levels. Our local housing market performed well last year as we...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shooting under investigation in Arden Fair Mall parking garage

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a shooting in the Arden Fair Mall parking garage on Wednesday.Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene just after 12 p.m. and found that a shooting had taken place between two vehicles in the parking garage. Everyone involved in the shooting fled the scene before officers arrived.No victims have been located, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
bluedevilhub.com

Unique hobby turns into unique business

When time permits, Michelle Barrera finds herself hand-making personalized blankets, spending roughly 17 hours a week on the craft. Barrera is a small business owner and also a junior at Davis High. She started her business within the last couple of months but has had a passion for crafting since...
CBS Sacramento

Missing Stockton woman, 90, considered at-risk; sightings reported in Altaville, El Dorado Hills

STOCKTON – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing 90-year-old Stockton woman who has been reportedly seen in several other Northern California cities since she disappeared. Stockton police say Betsy Brotby left her North Stockton home early Sunday afternoon to go to Kohl's, but family says she never came home. That night, police say Brotby appears to have stopped at a store in the Calaveras County community of Altaville and asked a clerk for directions back to Stockton.Police say Brotby's car – a silver 2018 Honda CRV with the license plate number 8ETJ246 – was spotted in El Dorado Hills around 3 a.m. Monday.  Brotby is considered at-risk to due having a condition that may cause her to become lost and confused, police say. Anyone who sees her is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-7911. 
STOCKTON, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Elk Grove, CA

The unique and enchanting beauty of Elk Grove in California has attracted many tourists worldwide. You'll be amazed by its unmatched natural areas, historic district, quaint restaurants and shops, and many more, which have put the city on the map. For these reasons, Elk Grove became the U.S. fastest-growing city...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Yuba City hit-and-run victim goes unreported by other drivers

(KTXL) — Drivers in Yuba City drove past a man lying along Garden Highway on Monday after he was hit by a pickup truck that fled the scene, according to the Yuba City Police Department. At around 7 a.m., officers found the man laying in the roadway near Garden Highway and Bogue Road and told […]
YUBA CITY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Nov. 20 suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Nov. 20. The decedent was identified as John Ford, 38, of Sacramento, according to Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were suicides at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
121K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy