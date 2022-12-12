ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Person shot by security guard in south Sacramento dies days after incident

SACRAMENTO – Detectives are investigating after a private security guard fatally shot a person in south Sacramento. Sacramento police say the incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday along the 5200 block of Stockton Boulevard. Officers responded to the scene and found that a security guard and a subject had gotten into some sort of altercation. The altercation led to the security guard shooting the other person, police say; the person shot was taken to the hospital but ultimately died from his injuries on Tuesday. Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the case and it remains active, police say. Detectives note that the security guard has not been arrested. The name of the person killed has not been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Security guard shoots, kills man in fight, Sacramento Police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday morning, a man was fatally shot by a private security guard after getting into a physical altercation, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release. The altercation took place around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, but it was not announced by the police until Wednesday. According to police, officers arrived […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Man dead after being shot by a security guard in Sacramento

The security guard was not arrested, Sacramento Police say. Man dead after being shot by a security guard in …. The security guard was not arrested, Sacramento Police say. Four people died on Wednesday night in Granite Bay after the vehicle they were in collided with a tree, according to the CHP.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Officers respond to reports of shooting at Arden Fair mall parking lot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting outside Arden Fair mall on Wednesday. Authorities believe the shooting happened in the parking lot between at least two vehicles. Police said everyone involved fled the scene before officers arrived after 12:08 p.m. The department said that no...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting under investigation in Arden Fair Mall parking garage

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a shooting in the Arden Fair Mall parking garage on Wednesday.Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene just after 12 p.m. and found that a shooting had taken place between two vehicles in the parking garage. Everyone involved in the shooting fled the scene before officers arrived.No victims have been located, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Police investigating shooting near Arden Fair Mall

(KTXL) — A shooting occurred near Arden Fair Mall on Wednesday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Reports of the shooting came in around 12:08 p.m. between two vehicles in a parking garage, according to police. Police are still working to learn about the circumstances of the shooting and find that the involved parties as […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Missing Roseville woman found safe, police say

The Latest — Wednesday, Dec. 14: 8:20 p.m. Sacramento Police and Aeris Hammock’s parents on Wednesday said she was safely found. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police said they are searching for 24-year-old Aeris Hammock, who is considered at-risk due to a medical condition. Last seen on Dec. 9 Police said Hammock […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

CHP say fatal Hwy 4 crash was totally preventable

California Highway Patrol is driving home its message this season: Do not drive under the influence. This comes following a deadly crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg. Police say the suspect was driving on a suspended license and was also driving the wrong way.
PITTSBURG, CA
FOX40

Two people die in head-on collision near Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died Wednesday morning in a two-car crash in Stockton, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton Office. The collision occurred at around 5 a.m. along East Mariposa Road near Santa Ana Way and involved a Dodge Charger heading east and a Toyota Prius heading west. The vehicles were traveling […]
STOCKTON, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Four killed in Granite Bay crash Wednesday night

Law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation into a Wednesday night crash in Granite Bay where four people were reportedly killed after the vehicle they were in crashed and struck two trees in Granite Bay. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 9:04 p.m. at East Roseville...
GRANITE BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Person dies in Highway 4 crash in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Calif. - A collision on Highway 4 killed one person in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The death was reported on eastbound Highway 4 near the Railroad Avenue off-ramp shortly after 11 a.m. Video at the scene showed police motorcycles and a fire truck...
PITTSBURG, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy