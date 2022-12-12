Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Person shot by security guard in south Sacramento dies days after incident
SACRAMENTO – Detectives are investigating after a private security guard fatally shot a person in south Sacramento. Sacramento police say the incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday along the 5200 block of Stockton Boulevard. Officers responded to the scene and found that a security guard and a subject had gotten into some sort of altercation. The altercation led to the security guard shooting the other person, police say; the person shot was taken to the hospital but ultimately died from his injuries on Tuesday. Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the case and it remains active, police say. Detectives note that the security guard has not been arrested. The name of the person killed has not been released.
Fox40
KCRA.com
Man arrested after fight at apartment complex leaves another dead, Sacramento sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Deputies arrested a 29-year-old man after afight at a Sacramento County apartment complex left another man dead, officials said Tuesday. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Arlando Arnold faces a voluntary manslaughter charge and was booked into the county jail. The fight happened Sunday at an...
KCRA.com
Shooting under investigation in Arden Fair Mall parking garage
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a shooting in the Arden Fair Mall parking garage on Wednesday.Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene just after 12 p.m. and found that a shooting had taken place between two vehicles in the parking garage. Everyone involved in the shooting fled the scene before officers arrived.No victims have been located, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation.
KCRA.com
'Awful': Sacramento neighbors of CHP captain, husband react to their deaths
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the quiet block in Sacramento County where Michael and Julie Harding once lived, neighbors are left stunned and shocked after hearing the news of their deaths. Julie, a captain for the California Highway Patrol, was found dead in her Tennessee home Saturday. Her death happened...
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin resident receives more than 52 years to life for 'vicious' Rocklin home break-in
Bradley McClung, 37, was sentenced Wednesday by the Placer County Superior Court to more than 52 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In November, a Placer County jury found McClung guilty of attempted murder, residential burglary and other related charges regarding a Rocklin-area home break last May.
Missing Roseville woman found safe, police say
The Latest — Wednesday, Dec. 14: 8:20 p.m. Sacramento Police and Aeris Hammock’s parents on Wednesday said she was safely found. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police said they are searching for 24-year-old Aeris Hammock, who is considered at-risk due to a medical condition. Last seen on Dec. 9 Police said Hammock […]
KCRA.com
4 killed in Granite Bay after vehicle crashes into tree, catches fire, CHP says
Four people died Wednesday evening after a vehicle crashed and caught fire in the Granite Bay Area of Placer County, officials said. The crash was reported around 9:20 p.m. at East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way, the California Highway Patrol Auburn division said. Four people were inside the vehicle that hit a tree and caught fire.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Roseville (Roseville, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday morning in Roseville. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the pedestrian accident.
KCRA.com
Motorcyclist dies in 3-vehicle accident on I-80 in Sacramento, CHP says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A motorcyclist died on Tuesday in a 3-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 in Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP said that the crash involved a motorcycle, a sedan, and a big rig near the transition ramp for Interstate 5. The man who died was in his 40s.
KTVU FOX 2
CHP say fatal Hwy 4 crash was totally preventable
California Highway Patrol is driving home its message this season: Do not drive under the influence. This comes following a deadly crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg. Police say the suspect was driving on a suspended license and was also driving the wrong way.
Two people die in head-on collision near Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died Wednesday morning in a two-car crash in Stockton, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton Office. The collision occurred at around 5 a.m. along East Mariposa Road near Santa Ana Way and involved a Dodge Charger heading east and a Toyota Prius heading west. The vehicles were traveling […]
KCRA.com
At-risk 22-year-old reported missing in Sacramento is found safe, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 22-year-old reported missing and said to be at-risk due to a medical condition and disability has been found safe, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police had said Carolina Cain was last seen Tuesday morning leaving a home. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
goldcountrymedia.com
Man sought after 'violent incident' sends 2 people to hospital, El Dorado deputies say
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies are trying to track down a man suspected in a "violent incident" in Pilot Hill early Monday morning. It's not clear what the violent incident was, but the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said it happened along the 5300 block of Meadow Croft Lane and sent two people to the hospital.
KTVU FOX 2
Person dies in Highway 4 crash in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Calif. - A collision on Highway 4 killed one person in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The death was reported on eastbound Highway 4 near the Railroad Avenue off-ramp shortly after 11 a.m. Video at the scene showed police motorcycles and a fire truck...
Video shows alleged fentanyl sale and overdose minutes later in Placer County
(KTXL) — A video of a man buying drugs, suspected to be fentanyl or laced with fentanyl, and collapsing from an overdose shortly after was shared by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The incident took place at a gas station on Dec. 3, the sheriff’s office said. In the video, you can see a person […]
