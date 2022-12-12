ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Virologist Who Funded Wuhan Lab Brazenly Posts Video In Thailand Cave With 2.5 Million Bats After COVID-19 Theories

Virologist Dr. Peter Daszak has come under fire for posting videos of himself and his research team in a Thailand-based cave with 2.5 million bats following widespread controversy over his ties to the Wuhan lab at the center of COVID-19 theories.RadarOnline.com has discovered his brazen postings online sparked fury after a Vanity Fair expose claimed that his charity, EcoHealth Alliance, provided funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology's Gain-of-function research.In the heart of the bat cave - deafening noise as the bats swirl around. It’s the sheer beauty of nature & at the same time it seems like the “reactor...
US News and World Report

China Calls US 'Destroyer' of Global Trading System at WTO

GENEVA (Reuters) - China accused Washington on Wednesday of using subsidies to prop up national industries and refusing to abide by the rules of the World Trade Organization. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang said in a speech that he was disappointed in the U.S. trading record, saying it had not lived up to President Joe Biden's inaugural pledge to lead "by the power of our example".
US News and World Report

In COVID U-Turn, China's Message to the People Shifts From War to Self-Care

BEIJING (Reuters) - On Nov. 21, Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, in charge of China's war on COVID-19, said infections had to be brought down to zero as they emerged. Nine days later, she said the Omicron strain of the virus had "weakened" even though new cases in the Chinese capital hit a high.
US News and World Report

UK Says Reuters Report of Nigeria Child Killings Is of 'Immense Concern'

LONDON (Reuters) -A British government minister said on Tuesday that a Reuters report that the Nigerian army killed children in its fight against insurgents was of "immense concern" and would be raised with Nigeria. "It is a matter of immense concern," Andrew Mitchell, Britain's minister of state for development and...
US News and World Report

China Vows 'Strong' Counter-Measures Over Manchester Incident

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that "strong and forceful counter-measures" will be taken after accusing Britain of failing to protect Chinese staff at the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a protest in October. British police had been investigating the alleged assault on a protester who...
US News and World Report

China Rejects Africa 'Debt Trap' Claim Ahead of U.S.-Africa Summit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China's ambassador to the United States Qin Gang on Monday rejected charges that Beijing had mired African countries in debt during a forum ahead of a U.S.-Africa summit, citing a report that African countries owe three times more debt to Western institutions. U.S. President Joe Biden is...
US News and World Report

Pakistan Signs $475 Million Flood Loan Deal With ADB

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan has signed a $475 million loan agreement for flood relief with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the country's economic affairs minister said on Thursday, taking the total for the year to $2.7 billion with the agency. Floods caused by abnormal monsoon rains and a melting glacier...
US News and World Report

Mexican Cartels and EU Criminals Cooperate to Smuggle Drugs to Europe and Beyond-Report

(Reuters) - Mexican cartels and criminal groups in the European Union work together to traffic methamphetamine and cocaine from Latin America to Europe, according to a report published on Wednesday by Europol and the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration. According to the report, the first such joint initiative involving both agencies,...
US News and World Report

Xi and Top Chinese Leadership to Hold Key Economic Meeting as COVID Spikes

HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping, his ruling Politburo and senior government officials will meet over the next two days to plot a recovery for China's battered economy just as the nation faces a surge in COVID-19 infections. The key annual economic policy conference takes place as virus...
US News and World Report

China Removes Six Officials After Manchester Consulate Incident, UK Says

LONDON (Reuters) - China has removed six officials from Britain who police wanted to question over the treatment of a man who said he was kicked and punched while protesting outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, British foreign minister James Cleverly said. Cleverly said the removal of the officials, including...
US News and World Report

Vietnam in Big Push to Expand South China Sea Outposts - U.S. Think Tank

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vietnam has conducted a major expansion of dredging and landfill work at several of its South China Sea outposts in the second half of this year, signaling an intent to significantly fortify its claims in the disputed waterway, a U.S. think tank reported on Wednesday. Washington's Center...
Reuters

U.S. accounting watchdog now able to audit firms in China

NEW YORK/HONG KONG/WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it has gotten full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time ever, removing the risk that around 200 Chinese companies could be kicked off U.S. stock exchanges.
US News and World Report

Japan Extends Long Trade Deficit Run, Slow Chinese Demand Stokes Worry

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan logged a trade deficit for a 16th straight month in November as imports surged to a record level, while subdued growth in exports to China fanned concern about how COVID disruptions there could impact other economies. The trade deficit came in at 2 trillion yen ($14.8 billion)...
US News and World Report

Exclusive-The Global Supply Trail That Leads to Russia’s Killer Drones

(Reuters) - The hundreds of Russian drones hovering ominously over the Ukrainian battlefield owe their existence to an elastic, sanctions-evading supply chain that often runs through a shabby office above a Hong Kong marketplace, and sometimes through a yellow stucco home in suburban Florida. The "Sea Eagle" Orlan 10 UAV...
US News and World Report

Morocco Airline Cancels World Cup Fans Flights, Citing Qatar Restrictions

RABAT (Reuters) -Morocco's national airline said it was cancelling all flights it had scheduled for Wednesday to carry fans to Doha for the World Cup semi-final, citing what it said was a decision by Qatari authorities. "Following the latest restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities, Royal Air Maroc regrets to...
US News and World Report

U.S. Says to Commit $55 Billion to Africa Ahead of Summit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will commit $55 billion to Africa over the next three years as President Joe Biden prepares to host the U.S.-Africa summit this week and discuss 2023 elections and democracy in the continent with a small group of leaders. White House national security adviser Jake...
