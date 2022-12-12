Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
The Painter Who Shared China's COVID Protests With the World
HONG KONG (Reuters) - When China's historic protests against COVID curbs erupted in late November, a 30-year-old Chinese man in a flat in northern Italy became one of the most important conduits of information on the unfolding drama via a lone Twitter account. "Teacher Li is Not Your Teacher", his...
US News and World Report
Xi and Top Chinese Leadership to Hold Key Economic Meeting as COVID Spikes
HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping, his ruling Politburo and senior government officials will meet over the next two days to plot a recovery for China's battered economy just as the nation faces a surge in COVID-19 infections. The key annual economic policy conference takes place as virus...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Virologist Who Funded Wuhan Lab Brazenly Posts Video In Thailand Cave With 2.5 Million Bats After COVID-19 Theories
Virologist Dr. Peter Daszak has come under fire for posting videos of himself and his research team in a Thailand-based cave with 2.5 million bats following widespread controversy over his ties to the Wuhan lab at the center of COVID-19 theories.RadarOnline.com has discovered his brazen postings online sparked fury after a Vanity Fair expose claimed that his charity, EcoHealth Alliance, provided funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology's Gain-of-function research.In the heart of the bat cave - deafening noise as the bats swirl around. It’s the sheer beauty of nature & at the same time it seems like the “reactor...
US News and World Report
China Calls US 'Destroyer' of Global Trading System at WTO
GENEVA (Reuters) - China accused Washington on Wednesday of using subsidies to prop up national industries and refusing to abide by the rules of the World Trade Organization. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang said in a speech that he was disappointed in the U.S. trading record, saying it had not lived up to President Joe Biden's inaugural pledge to lead "by the power of our example".
US News and World Report
China Vows 'Strong' Counter-Measures Over Manchester Incident
BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that "strong and forceful counter-measures" will be taken after accusing Britain of failing to protect Chinese staff at the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a protest in October. British police had been investigating the alleged assault on a protester who...
Biden administration sanctions organizations furthering Chinese, Russian military efforts
The Biden administration is restricting dozens of organizations from obtaining U.S.-based technology to further modernize the Chinese military.
US News and World Report
China Rejects Africa 'Debt Trap' Claim Ahead of U.S.-Africa Summit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China's ambassador to the United States Qin Gang on Monday rejected charges that Beijing had mired African countries in debt during a forum ahead of a U.S.-Africa summit, citing a report that African countries owe three times more debt to Western institutions. U.S. President Joe Biden is...
U.S. stocks sink as Fed signals it will remain aggressive
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation. The S&P 500 fell 2.8% as of 2:16 p.m. Eastern, with roughly 95% of stocks in the benchmark index...
US News and World Report
Russia Could Resume Business With Germany if It Ends Ukraine War -Scholz
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that economic cooperation between Germany and Russia could be possible again if the Kremlin ended its war in Ukraine. Scholz has said in previous speeches that the West would not lift sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its invasion...
President Joe Biden announces plans to commit $55B to Africa over next three years
President Joe Biden on Thursday said that the United States plans to commit $55 billion in African over the next three years, as he hosted the continent's leaders at summit in Washington D.C.
US News and World Report
UK Says Reuters Report of Nigeria Child Killings Is of 'Immense Concern'
LONDON (Reuters) -A British government minister said on Tuesday that a Reuters report that the Nigerian army killed children in its fight against insurgents was of "immense concern" and would be raised with Nigeria. "It is a matter of immense concern," Andrew Mitchell, Britain's minister of state for development and...
US News and World Report
China Removes Six Officials After Manchester Consulate Incident, UK Says
LONDON (Reuters) - China has removed six officials from Britain who police wanted to question over the treatment of a man who said he was kicked and punched while protesting outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, British foreign minister James Cleverly said. Cleverly said the removal of the officials, including...
US News and World Report
Reactions to Reuters Report on Nigerian Military Killing Children
(Reuters) - A Reuters investigation published on Monday revealed that the Nigerian military and allied security forces have slaughtered thousands of children during their gruelling 13-year war against Islamist extremists in the country's northeast. Nigerian military leaders have said the army never targeted children for killing. Here are some reactions...
US News and World Report
Mexican Cartels and EU Criminals Cooperate to Smuggle Drugs to Europe and Beyond-Report
(Reuters) - Mexican cartels and criminal groups in the European Union work together to traffic methamphetamine and cocaine from Latin America to Europe, according to a report published on Wednesday by Europol and the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration. According to the report, the first such joint initiative involving both agencies,...
US News and World Report
Pakistan Signs $475 Million Flood Loan Deal With ADB
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan has signed a $475 million loan agreement for flood relief with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the country's economic affairs minister said on Thursday, taking the total for the year to $2.7 billion with the agency. Floods caused by abnormal monsoon rains and a melting glacier...
US News and World Report
Japan Extends Long Trade Deficit Run, Slow Chinese Demand Stokes Worry
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan logged a trade deficit for a 16th straight month in November as imports surged to a record level, while subdued growth in exports to China fanned concern about how COVID disruptions there could impact other economies. The trade deficit came in at 2 trillion yen ($14.8 billion)...
US News and World Report
Burning Through Ammo, Russia Using 40-Year-Old Rounds, U.S. Official Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia is turning to decades-old ammunition with high failure rates as it burns through its stockpiles to carry out its nearly 10-month-old invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. military official said on Monday. "They have drawn from (Russia's) aging ammunition stockpile, which does indicate that they are willing...
U.S. accounting watchdog now able to audit firms in China
NEW YORK/HONG KONG/WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it has gotten full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time ever, removing the risk that around 200 Chinese companies could be kicked off U.S. stock exchanges.
US News and World Report
Russia Says No Heavy Weapons at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday it had not placed any heavy weapons at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. Kyiv has repeatedly accused Russian forces of using the nuclear facility, which Russia seized in the first days of the conflict, as a de facto weapons depot.
