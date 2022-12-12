ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian stock markets sink under global recession fears

BEIJING — Asian stock markets fell again Monday as investors wrestled with fears the Federal Reserve and European central banks might be willing to cause a recession to crush inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil prices rose. Wall Street fell Friday after the Fed raised its...
Report: World's coal use creeps to new high in 2022

BERLIN — Coal use across the world is set to reach a new record this year amid persistently high demand for the heavily polluting fossil fuel, the International Energy Agency said Friday. The Paris-based agency said in a new report that while coal use grew by only 1.2% in...
