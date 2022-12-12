ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

seguintoday.com

Seguin Today invites you to get cozy for Christmas

Seguin Daily News is giving you a preview of special features, submitted by local community leaders to help kick start your holiday celebration. Inside today’s SDN you’ll also read why the holidays are so special for the staff at KWED, the Seguin Daily News and Seguin Today. Somewhere...
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Cecilio (Chila) Moreno Gonzales

Cecilio (Chila) Moreno Gonzales, of Seguin, Texas passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at the age of 86. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Goetz Funeral Home from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. The Holy Rosary will be recited at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. and the Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Family is THE Gift during the Holidays

Special by Seguin City Council Member Monica Carter. The Christmas Holidays have always been a special time of the year for me and my family. As a young child, my parents ensured that we understood that the true meaning of Christmas was to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, and my husband and I have worked hard to ensure that our children keep that at the forefront of our reasons for enjoying this time of the year.
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

Christmas week in San Antonio will likely be chilly! But a white Christmas? That’ll still take a miracle...

By now, you’ve probably heard rumors or seen some posts on social media about the weather for Christmas week in San Antonio. These posts and rumors have hinted at several inches of snow on the ground for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. Not so fast! It’ll still take a “Christmas Miracle” to see a white Christmas in South Central Texas this year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

How to make the Holidays PAWsome!

(Seguin) – Everyone deserves a family at Christmas especially those furry friends at the local animal shelter who are keeping their paws crossed in hopes of being selected to join your home during the city’s first ever Foster A Shelter Pet for the Holidays program. Hoping folks open...
SEGUIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location

There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

