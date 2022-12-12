Read full article on original website
Family is THE Gift during the Holidays
Special by Seguin City Council Member Monica Carter. The Christmas Holidays have always been a special time of the year for me and my family. As a young child, my parents ensured that we understood that the true meaning of Christmas was to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, and my husband and I have worked hard to ensure that our children keep that at the forefront of our reasons for enjoying this time of the year.
Seguin Today invites you to get cozy for Christmas
Seguin Daily News is giving you a preview of special features, submitted by local community leaders to help kick start your holiday celebration. Inside today’s SDN you’ll also read why the holidays are so special for the staff at KWED, the Seguin Daily News and Seguin Today. Somewhere...
'We're not going anywhere': Atascosa County couple describes their underground home
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — When a 4,000 square foot underground home blew up in southeast San Antonio Friday night, an Atascosa County couple who've been living in an underground house for 37 years watched and listened to all the details of the explosion with rapt attention. Danny Brown, who...
How to make the Holidays PAWsome!
(Seguin) – Everyone deserves a family at Christmas especially those furry friends at the local animal shelter who are keeping their paws crossed in hopes of being selected to join your home during the city’s first ever Foster A Shelter Pet for the Holidays program. Hoping folks open...
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
Check out 7 new businesses in the New Braunfels community
Play It Again Sports in New Braunfels has a large selection of disc golf accessories. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened recently in New Braunfels providing services, including buying second-hand sports equipment, boutique clothing, guitar repairs and more. 1. Play It Again Sports held its grand opening Nov....
Christmas week in San Antonio will likely be chilly! But a white Christmas? That’ll still take a miracle...
By now, you’ve probably heard rumors or seen some posts on social media about the weather for Christmas week in San Antonio. These posts and rumors have hinted at several inches of snow on the ground for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. Not so fast! It’ll still take a “Christmas Miracle” to see a white Christmas in South Central Texas this year.
San Antonio Food Bank hosting 3 mega food distributions this week ahead of the holidays
SAN ANTONIO - For the rest of the week, the San Antonio Food Bank are making sure no family goes hungry. With the help of local partners, the food bank is hosting several food distributions throughout the city. The first of the three events will be held on Wednesday at...
San Antonio's Pearl complex gets ridiculed online after offering visitors 3 hours of free parking
The Pearl announced it's offering visitors a 'Holiday Special' with free three hour parking until Dec. 29.
‘Heavy Lifting’ Scheduled at Resolute Hospital as Rebranding Begins
‘Heavy lifting’ begins 9 a.m. Thursday at Resolute Hospital, 5555 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels as Baptist Health System in San Antonio rebrands the facility. Huge cranes and aerial lifts will hoist new signs onto the building, now called Resolute Baptist Hospital. Four new signs range in size from 33-feet-wide...
Police recover food trailer stolen from north Austin restaurant
Trinh Nguyen, the co-owner of Le Bleu restaurant on Research Blvd., said officers now have the bright green food trailer that someone took from a parking spot in front of her business. Details are not available yet about how police located the trailer or where they found it in Austin.
'We were out of town' - Valley Ranch neighborhood hit by mail theft during the holiday season
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Mail thieves are on the prowl on the far west side of San Antonio, which has residents of the Valley Ranch neighborhood frustrated and pushing for answers. “We were out of town. We had a neighbor grabbing our mail for us,” said Kali Scheben, who’s...
Texas pediatricians to start screening for hunger, thanks to new $20K grant
SAN ANTONIO – Holidays are associated with many joyous things but some tough topics as well, like hunger. As kids take their holiday breaks, many are pulled from their main food source at school. In Bexar County, there are 112,810 food insecure as of 2020, according to data from...
As Seen on SA Live - Monday, December 12, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, the experts from The Rustic Brush Hollywood Park show you how to DIY your holiday decorations. Plus, we trim the tree with ornaments that have San Antonio flair. The folks from Karolina’s Antiques show us how!. Then, help turn your home...
This Popular Texas Restaurant Sign Shares Hilarious Holiday Messages
Have you seen this sign before? I'm sure most of us have. It's been a social media favorite for years. El Arroyo is an historic Mexican-food eatery in Austin, with an outdoor sign that's grabbed the attention of patrons and people worldwide. In business since 1975, the restaurant has plans...
Man Riding 1,000 Miles Across Texas on Horseback to Raise Awareness of Veteran Homelessness
Riding 1,000 miles in a car can be a long journey. Imagine doing that on horseback?. Army veteran Jeremy Robinson just over a month ago started a journey on Veteran's Day across the great state of Texas. The goal is to go 1,000 miles from Montgomery to Austin on horseback with his horse Trooper. Perfect name for a horse who will be going on the long haul with Jeremy. He is hoping to be in Austin on December 22nd.
'Don't do it' | Resident says he received a citation after neighbor put pet waste in his recycling
SAN ANTONIO — It's something that could happen to all of us. Residents mistakenly disposing of items that don't belong in the recycle bin. The City of San Antonio's Solid Waste Management Department said it happens all of the time with customers. Most times it ends with a friendly...
SAPD working major accident at Loop 410 and Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO — A major accident has shut down traffic on Loop 410 near Highway 90 on Sunday night, police say. Just before 8 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department tweeted that they were on the scene at SW Loop 410 and Highway 90, and asked drivers to avoid the area.
This Texas Bakery Has Some Of The Best Brownies In The World & Critics Rave About Them
Texans are fortunate to live in a place where so many eateries serve food that's been described as "the best," like Round Rock’s giant donuts and different BBQ spots around the state. There's one more eatery to add to the list. Food experts at TasteAtlas recently ranked the best...
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas seeks potential employees at TSTC visit
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas, Inc. (TMMTX) recently visited the Mechatronics Technology program at Texas State Technical College. The purpose of the automaker’s visit was to recruit and identify potential qualified employees for its facility based in San Antonio, said TSTC’s media release. Students who had already completed a written assessment by […]
