Special by Seguin City Council Member Monica Carter. The Christmas Holidays have always been a special time of the year for me and my family. As a young child, my parents ensured that we understood that the true meaning of Christmas was to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, and my husband and I have worked hard to ensure that our children keep that at the forefront of our reasons for enjoying this time of the year.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO