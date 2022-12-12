ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

seguintoday.com

Family is THE Gift during the Holidays

Special by Seguin City Council Member Monica Carter. The Christmas Holidays have always been a special time of the year for me and my family. As a young child, my parents ensured that we understood that the true meaning of Christmas was to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, and my husband and I have worked hard to ensure that our children keep that at the forefront of our reasons for enjoying this time of the year.
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin Today invites you to get cozy for Christmas

Seguin Daily News is giving you a preview of special features, submitted by local community leaders to help kick start your holiday celebration. Inside today’s SDN you’ll also read why the holidays are so special for the staff at KWED, the Seguin Daily News and Seguin Today. Somewhere...
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

How to make the Holidays PAWsome!

(Seguin) – Everyone deserves a family at Christmas especially those furry friends at the local animal shelter who are keeping their paws crossed in hopes of being selected to join your home during the city’s first ever Foster A Shelter Pet for the Holidays program. Hoping folks open...
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

Christmas week in San Antonio will likely be chilly! But a white Christmas? That’ll still take a miracle...

By now, you’ve probably heard rumors or seen some posts on social media about the weather for Christmas week in San Antonio. These posts and rumors have hinted at several inches of snow on the ground for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. Not so fast! It’ll still take a “Christmas Miracle” to see a white Christmas in South Central Texas this year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mycanyonlake.com

‘Heavy Lifting’ Scheduled at Resolute Hospital as Rebranding Begins

‘Heavy lifting’ begins 9 a.m. Thursday at Resolute Hospital, 5555 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels as Baptist Health System in San Antonio rebrands the facility. Huge cranes and aerial lifts will hoist new signs onto the building, now called Resolute Baptist Hospital. Four new signs range in size from 33-feet-wide...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Monday, December 12, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, the experts from The Rustic Brush Hollywood Park show you how to DIY your holiday decorations. Plus, we trim the tree with ornaments that have San Antonio flair. The folks from Karolina’s Antiques show us how!. Then, help turn your home...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
B93

Man Riding 1,000 Miles Across Texas on Horseback to Raise Awareness of Veteran Homelessness

Riding 1,000 miles in a car can be a long journey. Imagine doing that on horseback?. Army veteran Jeremy Robinson just over a month ago started a journey on Veteran's Day across the great state of Texas. The goal is to go 1,000 miles from Montgomery to Austin on horseback with his horse Trooper. Perfect name for a horse who will be going on the long haul with Jeremy. He is hoping to be in Austin on December 22nd.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas seeks potential employees at TSTC visit

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas, Inc. (TMMTX) recently visited the Mechatronics Technology program at Texas State Technical College. The purpose of the automaker’s visit was to recruit and identify potential qualified employees for its facility based in San Antonio, said TSTC’s media release. Students who had already completed a written assessment by […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX

