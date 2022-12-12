Read full article on original website
Related
seguintoday.com
Seguin Today invites you to get cozy for Christmas
Seguin Daily News is giving you a preview of special features, submitted by local community leaders to help kick start your holiday celebration. Inside today’s SDN you’ll also read why the holidays are so special for the staff at KWED, the Seguin Daily News and Seguin Today. Somewhere...
KSAT 12
SAPD continues to bring holiday cheer to local families with Blue Santa program
SAN ANTONIO – The Blue Santa program is an effort by San Antonio Police Department to help local children across the San Antonio community, and the officers work hard to collect, pack and deliver presents to thousands of local families. “I do it because I love it. I mean,...
seguintoday.com
Family is THE Gift during the Holidays
Special by Seguin City Council Member Monica Carter. The Christmas Holidays have always been a special time of the year for me and my family. As a young child, my parents ensured that we understood that the true meaning of Christmas was to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, and my husband and I have worked hard to ensure that our children keep that at the forefront of our reasons for enjoying this time of the year.
seguintoday.com
$500 CASH BLESSINGS bestowed last year to four-year-old’s family: Who will the KWED Christmas Angel choose this year?
(Seguin) – Last Christmas, one of Seguin’s cutest four-year-olds was at the heart and center of the annual KWED Christmas Angel $500 cash contest — a contest that is currently accepting nominations and is already facing a deadline of this Friday. In that winning letter, Tamatha Bermea,...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Food Bank hosting 3 mega food distributions this week ahead of the holidays
SAN ANTONIO - For the rest of the week, the San Antonio Food Bank are making sure no family goes hungry. With the help of local partners, the food bank is hosting several food distributions throughout the city. The first of the three events will be held on Wednesday at...
seguintoday.com
How to make the Holidays PAWsome!
(Seguin) – Everyone deserves a family at Christmas especially those furry friends at the local animal shelter who are keeping their paws crossed in hopes of being selected to join your home during the city’s first ever Foster A Shelter Pet for the Holidays program. Hoping folks open...
San Antonio's Pearl complex gets ridiculed online after offering visitors 3 hours of free parking
The Pearl announced it's offering visitors a 'Holiday Special' with free three hour parking until Dec. 29.
KSAT 12
Christmas week in San Antonio will likely be chilly! But a white Christmas? That’ll still take a miracle...
By now, you’ve probably heard rumors or seen some posts on social media about the weather for Christmas week in San Antonio. These posts and rumors have hinted at several inches of snow on the ground for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. Not so fast! It’ll still take a “Christmas Miracle” to see a white Christmas in South Central Texas this year.
'We're not going anywhere': Atascosa County couple describes their underground home
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — When a 4,000 square foot underground home blew up in southeast San Antonio Friday night, an Atascosa County couple who've been living in an underground house for 37 years watched and listened to all the details of the explosion with rapt attention. Danny Brown, who...
Check out 7 new businesses in the New Braunfels community
Play It Again Sports in New Braunfels has a large selection of disc golf accessories. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened recently in New Braunfels providing services, including buying second-hand sports equipment, boutique clothing, guitar repairs and more. 1. Play It Again Sports held its grand opening Nov....
seguintoday.com
Deadline arrives today for Pancho Claus program
(Seguin) – When it comes to receiving gifts at Christmas time, it’s all the same. It doesn’t matter who drops down from the chimney. In these parts, folks in Seguin and Guadalupe County will find all sorts of magic whether it be from Santa Claus, Blue Santa, Sheriff Santa or even from this new guy, Pancho Claus.
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Monday, December 12, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, the experts from The Rustic Brush Hollywood Park show you how to DIY your holiday decorations. Plus, we trim the tree with ornaments that have San Antonio flair. The folks from Karolina’s Antiques show us how!. Then, help turn your home...
Charles A. James, San Antonio's oldest bicycle shop, in danger of closing
It's hoping to reach its 103-year mark in 2023.
'We were out of town' - Valley Ranch neighborhood hit by mail theft during the holiday season
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Mail thieves are on the prowl on the far west side of San Antonio, which has residents of the Valley Ranch neighborhood frustrated and pushing for answers. “We were out of town. We had a neighbor grabbing our mail for us,” said Kali Scheben, who’s...
Mother Of Uvalde Shooting Victim Celebrates Huge Milestone In Touching Way
Kimberly Rubio is celebrating a huge milestone six months after her daughter was killed.
San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Maria's Cafe earns praise from New York Times
The writeup raved about the 600-square-foot restaurant's breakfast tacos served on 'buttery flour tortillas.'
"Perfect hot chicken" restaurant to open its first San Antonio location next week
San Antonio fans of hot chicken will be licking their lips with news that America's fastest-growing restaurant, Dave's Hot Chicken, is opening its first location in San Antonio on Wednesday, December 21.
KHOU
HIDDEN GEM: The Light Park
KATY, Texas — Driving to see Christmas lights looks a little different at The Light Park. "Christmas is a great time of year – for us, for the families," said co-owner Joe White. "We wanted to do something no one has ever done before: lights beyond all imagination."
Salad and Go plans new drive-thru San Antonio location on Far Westside
Grab a salad and start zooming.
This Texas Bakery Has Some Of The Best Brownies In The World & Critics Rave About Them
Texans are fortunate to live in a place where so many eateries serve food that's been described as "the best," like Round Rock’s giant donuts and different BBQ spots around the state. There's one more eatery to add to the list. Food experts at TasteAtlas recently ranked the best...
