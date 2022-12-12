ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

seguintoday.com

Seguin Today invites you to get cozy for Christmas

Seguin Daily News is giving you a preview of special features, submitted by local community leaders to help kick start your holiday celebration. Inside today’s SDN you’ll also read why the holidays are so special for the staff at KWED, the Seguin Daily News and Seguin Today. Somewhere...
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Family is THE Gift during the Holidays

Special by Seguin City Council Member Monica Carter. The Christmas Holidays have always been a special time of the year for me and my family. As a young child, my parents ensured that we understood that the true meaning of Christmas was to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, and my husband and I have worked hard to ensure that our children keep that at the forefront of our reasons for enjoying this time of the year.
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

How to make the Holidays PAWsome!

(Seguin) – Everyone deserves a family at Christmas especially those furry friends at the local animal shelter who are keeping their paws crossed in hopes of being selected to join your home during the city’s first ever Foster A Shelter Pet for the Holidays program. Hoping folks open...
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

Christmas week in San Antonio will likely be chilly! But a white Christmas? That’ll still take a miracle...

By now, you’ve probably heard rumors or seen some posts on social media about the weather for Christmas week in San Antonio. These posts and rumors have hinted at several inches of snow on the ground for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. Not so fast! It’ll still take a “Christmas Miracle” to see a white Christmas in South Central Texas this year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Deadline arrives today for Pancho Claus program

(Seguin) – When it comes to receiving gifts at Christmas time, it’s all the same. It doesn’t matter who drops down from the chimney. In these parts, folks in Seguin and Guadalupe County will find all sorts of magic whether it be from Santa Claus, Blue Santa, Sheriff Santa or even from this new guy, Pancho Claus.
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Monday, December 12, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, the experts from The Rustic Brush Hollywood Park show you how to DIY your holiday decorations. Plus, we trim the tree with ornaments that have San Antonio flair. The folks from Karolina’s Antiques show us how!. Then, help turn your home...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: The Light Park

KATY, Texas — Driving to see Christmas lights looks a little different at The Light Park. "Christmas is a great time of year – for us, for the families," said co-owner Joe White. "We wanted to do something no one has ever done before: lights beyond all imagination."
KATY, TX

