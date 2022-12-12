This article first appeared on Vogue Runway. Daniel Lee is sitting in a penthouse suite at Claridge’s in an army green sweater, sporty black pants and Nikes. It is mid-November, and beyond the French doors behind him, a sweeping view of drizzly London is visible; Big Ben stands in the distance. The night before, Lee was at Chiltern Firehouse, reconnecting with local fashion reporters and at least one of his former professors from Central Saint Martins, and his throat is a bit sore. “It was nice to do it in that kind of environment,” he says. “You know, when I’m not exhausted from a collection.”

