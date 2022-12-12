ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
NBC New York

Watch Live: ECB President Christine Lagarde Speaks After Rate Decision

[The stream is slated to start at 8:45 EST. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is due to give a press conference following the bank's latest monetary policy decision. The ECB, the central bank of...
NBC New York

Ukraine War Live Updates: Kremlin Rebuffs Kyiv's Call to Withdraw Troops at Christmas, Saying Ukraine Has to Accept ‘New Realities'

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Russian forces to withdraw from Ukraine this Christmas. Addressing leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) who met virtually on Monday, Zelenskyy said Russia could prove it could use the season of goodwill to abandon its aggression toward Ukraine.
NBC New York

Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Lower After Fed's Rate Hike, Signals More Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded lower after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to the highest level in 15 years. The Hang Seng index fell 1.14%. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component fell marginally and the Shanghai...
NBC New York

Asia's Year in Review: Who Had It Good — and Who Had It Bad — in 2022

Curtis S. Chin, a former U.S. ambassador to the Asian Development Bank, is managing director of advisory firm RiverPeak Group. Jose B. Collazo is an analyst focusing on the Indo-Pacific region. Follow them on Twitter at @CurtisSChin and @JoseBCollazo. As the new year approaches, we turn again to our annual...
NBC New York

London Suffers IPO ‘Drought' as Fund Raising Plunges by 90% This Year

LONDON — Funds raised by companies listing in London plunged by more than 90% this year, according to new research. Analysts said the market had cooled due to weak economic growth forecasts, rising interest rates and wariness around the performance of British firms. Year-to-date, 40 firms have floated on...
NBC New York

FTX Insider Turned on Sam Bankman-Fried Days Before Bankruptcy, Flagging Potential Fraud to Regulators

Ryan Salame, who was co-CEO at FTX, disclosed "possible mishandling of clients' assets" by Sam Bankman-Fried to Bahamian regulators just before FTX's bankruptcy filing. Salame returned to the U.S. after alerting Bahamians to the possible fraud. Salame told regulators at the Securities Commission of the Bahamas that only three individuals...
Reuters

Distrust mars deal to relaunch Sudan's transition

KHARTOUM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - An agreement to relaunch a political transition in Sudan and unlock billions of dollars in frozen international support faces many pitfalls, including distrust of the signatories and splits over issues left to a second phase of talks, analysts say.
Reuters

U.S. accounting watchdog now able to audit firms in China

NEW YORK/HONG KONG/WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it has gotten full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time ever, removing the risk that around 200 Chinese companies could be kicked off U.S. stock exchanges.
