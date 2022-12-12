Read full article on original website
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine army chief warns Moscow preparing for new Kyiv attack as Putin seeks new economic ties
Valeriy Zaluzhny warns Putin’s forces regrouping before renewed attack in 2023; Russia looking to overcome impact of sanctions
Analysis-No turning back: Global central banks vow to stay the course on inflation
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Central banks in Europe on Thursday followed the Federal Reserve in slowing the pace of interest rate increases but also offered a similar stark message that financial conditions will continue to tighten even as economic performance deteriorates.
Bank of England Hikes Key Rate by 50 Basis Points, Will Continue to Respond ‘Forcefully' If Needed
The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 in favor of the half-percentage-point hike, which takes the bank rate to 3.5%. Having hit a 41-year high in October, the annual rise in the U.K. consumer price index slowed to 10.7% in November, new figures revealed Wednesday. "The Bank finds...
Watch Live: ECB President Christine Lagarde Speaks After Rate Decision
[The stream is slated to start at 8:45 EST. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is due to give a press conference following the bank's latest monetary policy decision. The ECB, the central bank of...
China's Retail Sales Shrink Far More Than Expected, While Industrial Production Disappoints
BEIJING — China reported economic data Thursday that missed expectations across the board during a month in which widespread Covid controls weighed on growth. Retail sales fell by 5.9% in November from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics said. That's worse than expectations for a decline of...
Ukraine War Live Updates: Kremlin Rebuffs Kyiv's Call to Withdraw Troops at Christmas, Saying Ukraine Has to Accept ‘New Realities'
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Russian forces to withdraw from Ukraine this Christmas. Addressing leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) who met virtually on Monday, Zelenskyy said Russia could prove it could use the season of goodwill to abandon its aggression toward Ukraine.
U.S. stocks fall as Fed signals it will remain aggressive
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Lower After Fed's Rate Hike, Signals More Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded lower after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to the highest level in 15 years. The Hang Seng index fell 1.14%. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component fell marginally and the Shanghai...
Decade Ahead Will Be Great for Investing But We'll Need to Wait 12 Months First, CIO Says
The next decade will be good for investors, according to Bill Smead, chief investment officer at Smead Capital Management, but they must first sit through the "tide going against us" for the next year. Smead also said capital and labor-intensive businesses were good buys for the year ahead. Investors will...
Asia's Year in Review: Who Had It Good — and Who Had It Bad — in 2022
Curtis S. Chin, a former U.S. ambassador to the Asian Development Bank, is managing director of advisory firm RiverPeak Group. Jose B. Collazo is an analyst focusing on the Indo-Pacific region. Follow them on Twitter at @CurtisSChin and @JoseBCollazo. As the new year approaches, we turn again to our annual...
London Suffers IPO ‘Drought' as Fund Raising Plunges by 90% This Year
LONDON — Funds raised by companies listing in London plunged by more than 90% this year, according to new research. Analysts said the market had cooled due to weak economic growth forecasts, rising interest rates and wariness around the performance of British firms. Year-to-date, 40 firms have floated on...
FTX Insider Turned on Sam Bankman-Fried Days Before Bankruptcy, Flagging Potential Fraud to Regulators
Ryan Salame, who was co-CEO at FTX, disclosed "possible mishandling of clients' assets" by Sam Bankman-Fried to Bahamian regulators just before FTX's bankruptcy filing. Salame returned to the U.S. after alerting Bahamians to the possible fraud. Salame told regulators at the Securities Commission of the Bahamas that only three individuals...
Distrust mars deal to relaunch Sudan's transition
KHARTOUM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - An agreement to relaunch a political transition in Sudan and unlock billions of dollars in frozen international support faces many pitfalls, including distrust of the signatories and splits over issues left to a second phase of talks, analysts say.
Laid Off Tech Workers From Meta, Google and Twitter Are Being Wooed by the Federal Government
Skilled tech workers laid off are in demand and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs wants to hire them. The VA is looking to pay higher salaries than the agency had in the past and wants to make the hiring process easier. It's banking on the mission of the agency...
U.S. accounting watchdog now able to audit firms in China
NEW YORK/HONG KONG/WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it has gotten full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time ever, removing the risk that around 200 Chinese companies could be kicked off U.S. stock exchanges.
