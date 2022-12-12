Read full article on original website
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and mediaRobert J HansenSan Mateo County, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
hoodline.com
A plan for 32,000 new homes in North San Jose, stalled since 2005, is finally moving forward
The city of San Jose is poised to add 32,000 new homes in the northern part of town over the next several years. A plan that had been originally approved in 2005, which was stalled by legal battles, is apparently moving forward once again, according to a recent news release. Santa Clara County had sued San Jose over traffic concerns that the massive development project might create, but now, all sides are apparently on the same page.
hoodline.com
San Jose becomes the biggest city in the U.S. to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new buildings
In an effort to save space and reduce its dependability on cars, San Jose has become the biggest city in the U.S. to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new developments. The City Council voted on December 6th to ditch the decades-old law that required developers to add a certain number of parking spaces depending on what they were building. Now, it will be up to developers to decide how much parking their designs will require, if any at all. Changing the rule is expected to help the city build more housing and lower greenhouse gases.
NBC Bay Area
2 Unhoused People Die Due to Cold Exposure in San Jose
Cold weather is turning deadly in the South Bay. Two people died while unhoused in Downtown San Jose, officials confirmed. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner did not release more details to protect the two victims' privacy. Outreach teams were making sure people know about shelters, warming centers and handing...
Chinese developer with multiple San Jose projects arrested
The head of a China-based development firm with major land holdings in San Jose has been arrested on allegations of using bribery and kickbacks to gain development approvals in San Francisco. Zhang Li, whose Z&L Properties has two long-stalled development projects in San Jose, was detained in London on Nov....
UPDATE: Settlement paves way for more homes in North San Jose
San Jose has cleared the last legal obstacle facing the construction of thousands of homes in the north part of the city. The San Jose City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a settlement with Santa Clara County, ending a decade-long legal dispute that has blocked San Jose from pursuing housing developments in the northern... The post UPDATE: Settlement paves way for more homes in North San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose tees up huge housing development at site of former Pleasant Hills Golf Course
THE SAN JOSE City Council has opened the door for a developer who wants to build thousands of homes on a massive former golf course on the East Side. In a unanimous decision last week, the council voted to loosen traffic impact policies and pave a path for possible development on large parcels of private recreation lands, including the 114-acre former Pleasant Hills Golf Course.
svvoice.com
Grand Jury Recommendations Rejected by Santa Clara, Sunnyvale
A second grand jury report issued by the current Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury is being called into question, this time by cities and local governments across Santa Clara County. During its Dec. 6 meeting, the Sunnyvale City Council approved a letter in response to the Civil Grand Jury...
TravelSkills 12-14-22 Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public. The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences. Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public. The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
KTVU FOX 2
Cold snap partially blamed for 6 South Bay homeless deaths
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Officials and advocates in Santa Clara County said the current cold snap is costing the lives of some of the most vulnerable people. "In the cold winter snaps, like this one, people can die in collective numbers. You know, five, 10, 20 people," said Scott Wagers, a homeless advocate and pastor of CHAM Deliverance Ministry.
KTVU FOX 2
Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving
SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
Paradise Post
Two more Bay Area deaths linked to cold weather
Two people died in San Jose of suspected exposure, increasing the recent cold-weather-related death toll in the Bay Area to at least four amid plunging temperatures that have prompted a freeze warning for Wednesday morning. The two latest victims were found in the 95112 zip code, which includes downtown San...
Paradise Post
Oakland spends $122 million a year on homelessness. It will take much, much more to solve the crisis.
Oakland is spending nearly $122 million per year on homelessness — but it would take up to 37 times that much to permanently house everyone on the city’s streets and in its shelters, according to a new report that underscores the mammoth difficulty of making any inroads on the crisis plaguing the city.
Stunning stretch of private coastal Bay Area land to become a public park
Over 6,000 acres of coastal land is to be protected and opened to the public.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco renters offered big buyouts from property owners
Some San Francisco property owners are offering hundreds of thousands of dollars to get renters out. Housing experts say those buyouts being offered to renters is a sign that there is still not enough housing in the city.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco's proposed police reform policy on traffic stops on hold
SAN FRANCISCO - A controversial police reform measure in San Francisco has been put on hold. At stake was whether to limit, certain types of traffic stops within the city. The police commission president said there is more work to be done on this policy after getting feedback from the public.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Santa Clara County (CA) Businesses Donate Nearly 5 Million Pounds of Surplus Food to People in Need Under New State Law
Businesses in Santa Clara County donated nearly 5 million pounds of surplus food to local food recovery organizations during the first half of 2022, showing major progress in implementing a new state law designed to combat climate change and reduce food insecurity by diverting food from landfills. The total amount of food recovered jumps to more than 9 million pounds when counting donations that Santa Clara County food recovery organizations gathered from businesses outside the county.
ksro.com
Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area
The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations
(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
‘They don’t care about us’: Future doctors are fleeing Santa Clara County
Doctors in training are fleeing Santa Clara County, and they blame ongoing workload issues and dismissive leadership at Valley Medical Center. Their complaints about being overworked and undervalued, along with numerous issues brought up by other health care workers at VMC, are raising concerns for some elected officials—with one vowing to get to the root... The post ‘They don’t care about us’: Future doctors are fleeing Santa Clara County appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SFist
San Mateo Appoints Amourence Lee As Mayor, Yet She Is Now Making Corruption Allegations
San Mateo’s week-long mayor-less nightmare is over, as Amourence Lee was appointed the city’s first Asian American mayor Monday night, but she still described the proceedings as an attempted "insurrection." The city of San Mateo, like a few other jurisdictions on the Peninsula, elects its mayor a little...
