astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Hints At Potential Reversal, Buy The Dip?
Bitcoin value gained tempo above the $17,500 resistance after the US CPI launch. BTC examined the $18,000 resistance and may appropriate decrease within the short-term. Bitcoin was in a position to clear the $17,450 and $17,500 resistance ranges. The value is buying and selling above $17,500 and the 100 hourly...
astaga.com
Musk Sells Tesla Shares Worth $3.58 Billion, Will He Buy Bitcoin?
For the fourth time this yr, Elon Musk has offered Tesla shares price billions. The crypto neighborhood is puzzling over whether or not and what implications this might have on his Bitcoin and Dogecoin holdings, and even Tesla’s BTC holdings. Musk offered $3.58 billion price of shares from Monday...
astaga.com
Floki Inu Price Surges By 9%; Here’s Why
It’s now evident that ongoing bearish sentiment after the FTX collapse is aiming to reverse the market’s beneficial properties as the main cryptocurrencies lose important assist ranges. Nonetheless, the Shiba Inu-inspired meme coin Floki Inu (FLOKI) worth jumped by 9% breaking by means of towards all of the market sentiments within the final 24 hours.
astaga.com
Why TRX Could Outperform BTC and ETH
Tron worth is up over 5% and displaying constructive indicators above $0.055 towards the US Greenback. TRX may outperform bitcoin and rise additional in the direction of $0.060. Tron worth is buying and selling in a constructive zone properly above the $0.0520 pivot degree towards the US greenback. The value...
astaga.com
Buy The Dip? Stablecoin Whale Addresses In Strong Accumulation
On Wednesday, December 14, the broader cryptocurrency market got here below selling pressure with Fed elevating rates of interest by 50 foundation factors. Nevertheless, this promoting stays contained as the speed hike was fairly on the anticipated strains. On-chain information reveals that whales are again in motion and have been...
astaga.com
Why This Bitcoin Bearish Divergence Could Spell Doom For BTC Rally
A quant has defined how this bearish divergence in Bitcoin on-chain information can result in a short-term correction within the value. Bitcoin Quick-Time period Holder SOPR Has Been Slowing Down Regardless of Worth Going Up. As defined by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a niche has been forming within...
astaga.com
SushiSwap, Curve DAO Token, and Chainlink Are The Coins That Plummeted Most
This week, many of the cash within the crypto market had been buying and selling in purple. The results of that is that almost all cash on DeFi have been buying and selling within the destructive as effectively. Nonetheless, the cash are displaying some restoration at the moment. Numeraire has...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Volatility Sinks To Multi-Year Lows As Chaotic 2022 Approaches Quiet End
Knowledge exhibits the Bitcoin realized volatility has plunged to multi-year lows this month, implying that the chaotic 2022 is perhaps trying to finish on a extra quiet notice. Bitcoin Quick-Time period Realized Volatility Is Now Lowest Since October 2020. As per the most recent weekly report from Glassnode, BTC has...
astaga.com
BTC Enters Pre-Halving Accumulation Phase, Time To Buy?
Bitcoin value rallied over $17.3k for the primary time after the FTX disaster, rising nearly 6%. The optimistic sentiments brought about the BTC value to skyrocket over 3% after the CPI inflation comes in at 7.1% towards the anticipated 7.3%. Nonetheless, Bitcoin bounced again from the $18k resistance level that CoinGape earlier reported.
astaga.com
Flow, Chiliz, and Axie Infinity Are The Big Coins In NFT That Dropped
NFT Tokens This Week: The previous 7 days have been a really tumultuous interval for an already shaky 12 months for the crypto market. The cash have began buying and selling in inexperienced taking an honest bounce at this time. The cash within the NFT reacted to the identical state of affairs and dropped the entire week, going up solely at this time.
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Key Indicators Suggest Strengthening Case For Upside Break
Ethereum remained supported above the $1,240 stage towards the US Greenback. ETH is rising and may quickly try an upside break above the $1,300 barrier. Ethereum remained effectively bid above the $1,240 and $1,220 ranges. The worth is now buying and selling above $1,260 and the 100 hourly easy shifting...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Poised To Continue Its Rally As Whales Pivot
The bitcoin worth has seen a minor rally forward of yesterday’s FOMC meeting and has held comparatively sturdy regardless of the hawkish outlook from the US central financial institution. A have a look at the day by day chart of BTC reveals that the value managed to carry above $18,600. After an exuberant euphoria following the discharge of CPI data, bitcoin appears prepared for a consolidation section for now.
astaga.com
Is The Bitcoin Bottom In? A Look At 10 Years Of Performance
Bitcoin has been in existence for lower than 20 years however its efficiency has already cemented it as a formidable power to be reckoned with. Through the years, the digital asset has been in a position to outperform established asset courses a number of occasions, particularly the bull market a part of its cycles. Wanting again, bitcoin’s yearly efficiency has additionally proven to level towards the underside of the market. On this report, we check out the final decade of the efficiency of bitcoin.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Looks Ready For Another Leg Higher Over $17.5K
Bitcoin value remained nicely bid above the $16,920 help. BTC climbed greater and may quickly intention an upside break above the $17,500 resistance zone. Bitcoin discovered a robust shopping for curiosity close to the $16,920 and $16,900 ranges. The worth is buying and selling above $17,000 and the 100 hourly...
astaga.com
US CPI Inflation Falls To 7.1%, Bitcoin And Ethereum Price Skyrockets
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) costs skyrocketed after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics launched the Consumer Price Index (CPI) information for November. The CPI within the US slowed to 7.1% from 7.7% in October. It’s the lowest since December. The anticipated CPI information for November was 7.3%. Bitcoin...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Retreats After Fed Decision But 100 SMA Is The Key
Bitcoin value climbed larger in the direction of $18,400 earlier than there was a bearish response. BTC is now buying and selling close to a significant assist at $17,550 and may bounce again. Bitcoin broke the $18,000 resistance zone earlier than there was a draw back correction. The worth is...
astaga.com
Toncoin Price Jumps 12.06%, Bitcoin, Aptos, & Solana Also See Positive Price Movement
Following better-than-expected US inflation information, right now’s crypto market noticed a bullish run. The Worth of main cryptocurrencies contributed to right now’s positive factors as the worldwide crypto market cap rose 2.58% to $870.28B, ensuing within the whole crypto market quantity hovering by 56.97% at $52.70B within the final 24 hours. Bitcoin value was up 3.44% at USD$17,769.79, whereas Ethereum gained 3.69% at $1,318.91.
astaga.com
Bitcoin, Stacks, Flow, Neutrino USD See Drastic Fall In Prices
Cryptocurrency costs in the present day: Following the 50 foundation factors (bps) rise in rates of interest introduced by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, the cryptocurrency market adopted a bearish sample in the present day (Thursday). The worldwide crypto market capitalization fell 1.12% to $860.80B. The full crypto market quantity...
astaga.com
Why The GBTC Discount Could Lead To A Bitcoin Sell-Off
Grayscale Bitcoin Belief (GBTC) stays the most important bitcoin belief on the earth with billions of {dollars} value of BTC, however within the final 12 months, the belief has had a tough time maintaining with the market. The results of this has been a big premium that has continued to widen via the bear market. At the moment, the GBTC is buying and selling at a record-high premium, which has sparked speculations of a possible BTC sell-off within the pipeline.
astaga.com
Bitcoin NVT Golden Cross Still In “Overbought” Region, Volatility To Follow?
Information reveals the Bitcoin NVT Golden Cross continues to be within the “overbought” area, an indication that there could also be extra volatility to return for the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin NVT Golden Cross Continues To Be At A Excessive Worth. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post,...
