The social landlords in England with the worst records of complaints have been named by the housing watchdog, which said the failures were “deeply concerning” and that poor performance was “still at unacceptably high levels”.The Housing Ombudsman said landlords’ handling of complaints needed “significant improvement” with more than two-thirds of probes into complaint handling being upheld by the watchdog.Richard Blakeway, the Ombudsman for England’s 4.4 million social homes, concluded there was maladministration in 90 per cent of the complaints cases brought to it by tenants of Golding Homes, which provides housing for more than 21,000 people across Kent, including in...

2 DAYS AGO