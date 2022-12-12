Read full article on original website
Related
Stress over cost of living crisis harming workers’ performance, survey finds
Managers say anxiety is causing distraction, affecting productivity and increasing absenteeism
BBC
Nurses' strike: 'I want to join the picket but can't afford to'
With nurses set to go on strike on two days in December, not all who support the action are able to take part. "It's not a political choice, it's a financial one," says Lizzie*. She wishes she could join her colleagues on the picket lines but says union membership fees...
‘We’re seeing real distress’: on the road with Citizens Advice as cost of living crisis deepens
In an empty market opposite the Morrisons superstore in Wednesbury, a small town amid the West Midlands urban sprawl, a tiny mobile outpost of the local Citizens Advice charity is hard at work, offering practical support to a stream of people who pitch up seeking respite from the grim challenges of poverty and the cost of living crisis.
BBC
Cost of living: Heating payments for those on benefits to stop
Warm home payments of £200 to help those in Wales on benefits keep the heating on will stop next year. The end of the £90m winter fuel support scheme was confirmed in the Welsh government budget published on Tuesday. But other funding to help people through the cost...
BBC
Agency nurses: How will NI cut its dependence on private firms?
"Staff retention is nearly impossible... if we can't retain staff, how do you look after patients?" Linda Smyth has been an NHS nurse for more than three decades but in recent years she has witnessed an exodus of staff towards private nursing agencies. Nursing agencies often advertise much higher rates...
BBC
No emergency doctors service overnight due to staff sickness
The Isle of Man's out-of-hours doctors service is closing between midnight and 08:00 BST due to staff sickness until further notice. The Manx emergency doctors service (MEDS) was forced to close at short notice on Sunday for the same reason. A Manx Care spokeswoman said if usual calls to the...
BBC
Telephone fraud: Older people targeted in bogus police scam
Telephone scammers posed as police officers to target older people on multiple occasions in December, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said. Nine incidents were reported in Belfast last Tuesday and Wednesday. In most cases, those targeted were told they were being called in relation to fraudulent activity...
Slovakia's minority government loses no-confidence vote
PRAGUE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Slovakia's minority government lost a no-confidence vote in parliament on Thursday despite last-ditch efforts to gain support, raising political instability in the country as it seeks ways to battle soaring energy prices.
BBC
Antibiotic supply gone from bad to worse, say pharmacists
Pharmacists say supplies of key antibiotics to treat strep A have "gone from bad to worse" in the past week. The Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies (AIMP) said the situation was "unacceptable" and it was time for the government to get a plan in place. Four antibiotics, which treat different...
moneyweek.com
Unemployment rises as over 50s head back to work
Unemployment rose by 0.1% to 3.7% in the three months to October, according to the latest overview of the UK labour market from the Office for National Statistics. Rising unemployment can be a sign of a recession, which the UK is currently experiencing. But it’s worth noting there was also...
BBC
Nurses strike: Thousands join first walkout on 'sad day'
Nurses across Wales have staged their first strike as a dispute over pay deepens. Some services are exempt from strike action, but thousands of appointments and procedures are expected to be affected. Nurses are asking for a 19% pay rise, but the Welsh government offered between 4% and 5.5%. It...
BBC
Cost of living: Benefits mistake led to three years of poverty
A man who said he lived in poverty for three years because he was not assessed properly for disability benefits has received a government apology. Haydn Valentine, 62, from Eastbourne, has emphysema and advanced liver disease, and is unable to work. He said he couldn't afford his heating, was "freezing...
BBC
Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism
Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
Health Care — Long COVID linked to thousands of US deaths
One Minnesota woman was able to capture the rare phenomenon of thundersnow on camera. Who knew that was a thing? Today in health, the CDC released new research findings linking thousands of deaths to long COVID, highlighting the potential severity of the post-COVID condition that is still not well understood. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where we’re…
BBC
Nurses set to strike but open to new negotiations
We are going to be finishing our live coverage of Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg soon. These updates were written by Jennifer Meierhans and the page was edited by Jeremy Gahagan and Rob Corp. Thank you for joining us and we wish you a super Sunday. What did our guests have...
Social landlords with worst record for complaints named by housing watchdog
The social landlords in England with the worst records of complaints have been named by the housing watchdog, which said the failures were “deeply concerning” and that poor performance was “still at unacceptably high levels”.The Housing Ombudsman said landlords’ handling of complaints needed “significant improvement” with more than two-thirds of probes into complaint handling being upheld by the watchdog.Richard Blakeway, the Ombudsman for England’s 4.4 million social homes, concluded there was maladministration in 90 per cent of the complaints cases brought to it by tenants of Golding Homes, which provides housing for more than 21,000 people across Kent, including in...
Prince Harry says William 'screamed' at him over his and Meghan's royal split
"Harry & Meghan" covers everything from their love story to their exit from royal life.
BBC
Denmark's new government drops public holiday to boost defence budget
Denmark's new coalition government is set to scrap a bank holiday to boost defence spending. It is one of the first measures agreed by the unusual coalition between centre-left and centre-right parties - the first since the 1970s. The centre-left Social Democrat party, the centre-right Liberal Party and the centrist...
BBC
Warning community pharmacies at risk of closure due to funding problems
Some of Northern Ireland's community pharmacies could be at risk of closing, a representative group has said. Community Pharmacy NI, which represents more than 500 pharmacies, said Health Department funding was not viable. It follows a rise in demand for antibiotics for strep A and reports of low supplies in...
Rx for children’s health: Renew the expanded Child Tax Credit
A powerful, life-saving medicine was brutally yanked away from millions of kids this year with the expiration of the expanded Child Tax Credit, which temporarily lifted nearly 3 million children out of poverty, a record drop. Since then, millions of children have fallen back. In the last weeks of the 117th session, Congress should prescribe…
Comments / 0