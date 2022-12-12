Read full article on original website
Astronomers Spot The Biggest Galaxy Ever, And The Scale Will Break Your Brain
Earlier this year, astronomers found an absolute monster of a galaxy. Lurking some 3 billion light-years away, Alcyoneus is a giant radio galaxy reaching 5 megaparsecs into space. That's 16.3 million light-years long, and it constitutes the largest known structure of galactic origin. The discovery highlights our poor understanding of...
Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans
Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
Two Black Holes Met by Chance, And It Created Something Never Seen Before
The ripples in space-time generated by colliding black holes have taught us a lot about these enigmatic objects. These gravitational waves encode information about black holes: their masses, the shape of their inward spiral towards each other, their spins, and their orientations. From this, scientists ascertained that most of the...
Two Minerals Never Seen Before in Nature Discovered In an Asteroid That Fell to Earth
An analysis of a huge chunk of space rock that fell to Earth in Somalia has revealed materials never before seen in nature. Two new minerals have been analyzed and named, and a possible third is currently under consideration by the International Mineralogical Association. This discovery could give scientists some important clues as to the formation of asteroids and meteorites. The minerals have been named elaiite and elkinstantonite, and their discovery was announced by planetary geologist Chris Herd of the University of Alberta in Canada at the Space Exploration Symposium on 21 November. "Whenever you find a new mineral, it means that the actual...
We Just Got The Most Detailed View of an Exoplanet Atmosphere Yet – And It's Active
WASP-39b, a gas giant about 700 light-years away, is turning out to be quite the exoplanetary treasure. Earlier this year, WASP-39b was the subject of the first-ever detection of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of a planet outside the Solar System. Now, an in-depth analysis of data from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has given us an absolute goldmine of information: the most detailed look at an exoplanet atmosphere yet. The results include information about WASP-39b's clouds, the first-ever direct detection of photochemistry in an exoplanet atmosphere, and a nearly complete inventory of the atmosphere's chemical contents that reveals tantalizing hints of...
Human Teleportation is Possible and 'Your Great Grand Children Will Do It', claims scientist
A scientist claims that human teleportation is possible and will be available to people three generations away. Dr. Michio Kaku, a renowned scientist and the author of the best-selling book THE GOD EQUATION: The Quest for a Theory of Everything revealed that human teleportation will be possible by the end of the century.
Man Keeps Rock For Years, Hoping It's Gold. It Turns Out to Be Far More Valuable
In 2015, David Hole was prospecting in Maryborough Regional Park near Melbourne, Australia. Armed with a metal detector, he discovered something out of the ordinary – a very heavy, reddish rock resting in some yellow clay. He took it home and tried everything to open it, sure that there...
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean
After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
Rapidly Melting Glaciers Are Releasing a Staggering Payload of Unknown Bacteria
Fast-melting glaciers are releasing staggering amounts of bacteria into rivers and streams, which could transform icy ecosystems, scientists warn. In a study of glacial runoff from 10 sites across the Northern Hemisphere, researchers have estimated that continued global warming over the next 80 years could release hundreds of thousands of tonnes of bacteria into environments downstream of receding glaciers. "We think of glaciers as a huge store of frozen water but the key lesson from this research is that they are also ecosystems in their own right," microbiologist and study author Arwyn Edwards of Aberystwyth University in the UK told the BBC. Glaciers...
Strange Magnetic Anomalies on The Moon Can Finally Be Explained
Small, frozen, and silent, the Moon has a surprising distribution of magnetic fingerprints across its dusty surface, not all of which are easy to explain away. A new study led by geoscientist Zhuang Guo of the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Geochemistry could help us better understand unusually strong magnetic field readings that don't fit with other characteristics of the Moon.
CNET
NASA Reveals Secret Messages Hidden Inside Orion Spacecraft
NASA may be serious about science, but the space agency likes to have fun, too. Last week, NASA challenged the public to scour an image of the interior of the Artemis I Orion spacecraft in search of hidden Easter eggs, which it described as "fun puzzles, hidden messages, and visual references." NASA revealed the answers to the challenge on Dec. 10, the day before Orion returned to Earth with a parachute-assisted splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.
Government Scientists Have Made a Huge Fusion Energy Breakthrough: Reports
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. U.S. government scientists are reportedly gearing up to announce the first net energy gain from a fusion reaction—meaning a reaction that created more energy than it consumed—which represents a major milestone in the quest to develop a near-limitless source of clean power using the same intense nuclear processes that fuel the Sun and other stars. The news was first reported in the Financial Times on Sunday, citing unnamed sources close to the experiment.
Mysterious Patterns Span The Arabian Desert, And We May Finally Know Why
The deserts of Saudi Arabia were once the lush and fertile homes of ancient people more than 8,000 years ago. Today, the remnants of these long-gone communities still stand – frozen, or rather, desiccated in time. Right across the Arabian peninsula, from Jordan to Saudi Arabia to Syria, Armenia,...
We Finally Know How Black Holes Produce The Most Brilliant Light in The Universe
For something that emits no light that we can detect, black holes just love to cloak themselves in radiance. Some of the brightest light in the Universe comes from supermassive black holes, in fact. Well, not actually the black holes themselves; it's the material around them as they actively slurp down vast amounts of matter from their immediate surroundings. Among the brightest of these maelstroms of swirling hot material are galaxies known as blazars. Not only do they glow with the heat of a swirling coat, but they also channel material into 'blazing' beams that zoom through the cosmos, shedding electromagnetic...
Colossal Exoplanet Is One of The Most Massive Super-Earths Ever Discovered
A newly found exoplanet just 200 light-years away could shed new light on one of planetary science's strangest mysteries. At around 1.8 times the radius of Earth, the object named TOI-1075b ranks among the biggest examples of a super-Earth exoplanet we've found to date. It also sits solidly in what we call the small-planet radius gap; a seeming deficit of planets between 1.5 and 2 Earth radii.
The toughest material on Earth has just been found and the structure is just grains
Researchers from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) and Oak Ridge National Laboratory just measured the highest toughness ever recorded, of any material, while investigating a metallic alloy made of chromium, cobalt, and nickel, called CrCoNi. The material was found to be highly malleable with impressive resistance to permanent deformation.
Scientists Glimpse Incoming Asteroid Just Hours Before It Makes Impact
For just the sixth time in recorded history, astronomers managed to catch a glimpse of an asteroid before it slammed into Earth. On 19 November 2022, nearly four hours before impact, the Catalina Sky Survey discovered an asteroid named 2022 WJ1 on an inbound trajectory. A network of telescopes and scientists sprang into action, accurately calculating exactly when and where on the globe the asteroid would fall.
dailygalaxy.com
The Observable Universe: “A Tiny Fraction of the Aftermath of the Big Bang”
Avi Shporer with the MIT Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research via Christopher Conselice, Hubble Space Telescope and Martin Rees On the Future. “It boggles the mind that over 90% of the galaxies in the Universe have yet to be studied. Who knows what we will find when we observe these galaxies with the next generation of telescopes,” says astronomer Christopher Conselice, who led the 2016 team that discovered that there are ten times more galaxies in the universe than previously thought, and an even wider space to search for extraterrestrial life.
US scientists confirm ‘major breakthrough’ in nuclear fusion
Scientists have confirmed a major breakthrough has been made that could pave the way for abundant clean energy in the future after more than half a century of research into nuclear fusion. Researchers at the US National Ignition Facility in California said fusion experiments had released more energy than was...
