College Park, MD

No. 20 Maryland beats injury-depleted No. 6 UConn 85-78

By The Associated Press
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZmXm1_0jfMTJuF00
Maryland guard Abby Meyers reacts after scoring a basket and getting fouled by Connecticut guard Caroline Ducharme during the second half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in College Park, Md. AP photo

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Abby Meyers scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half, and Diamond Miller made a huge 3-pointer in the final minute to help No. 20 Maryland hold off a depleted Connecticut team in an 85-78 win over the sixth-ranked Huskies on Sunday.

Shyanne Sellers added 19 points for the Terrapins (9-3), who won for the first time in eight meetings against UConn. The Huskies (7-2) lost for the second time in three games despite 25 points from Aaliyah Edwards.

UConn has been without former national player of the year Paige Bueckers, forward Dorka Juhasz and highly touted freshman Ice Brady. The Huskies also lost leading scorer Azzi Fudd to an injured knee in a loss at Notre Dame last weekend, and point guard Nika Muhl was hurt during a win over Princeton on Thursday night.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 88, LIBERTY 39

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zia Cooke scored a season-high 20 points as South Carolina beat Liberty.

Reserve forward Sania Feagin added a career-high 14 points for the Gamecocks (9-0).

Mya Berkman led Liberty (3-5) with 17 points.

NO. 3 OHIO STATE 74, MICHIGAN STATE 68

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Taylor Thierry scored a career-high 21 points and Taylor Mikesell added 16 as Ohio State won its 10th game in a row by defeating Michigan State.

The Buckeyes (10-0) led by as many as 18 points in the first half before the Spartans cut it down to one with 1:44 left in the fourth quarter. Michigan State (6-5) missed four of its last six shot attempts.

Greene tallied 15 points and Cotie McMahon had eight points alongside 10 rebounds.

Moira Joiner led the Spartans with 16 points and Gabby Elliott had 11.

No. 7 VIRGINIA TECH 86, UNC ASHEVILLE 48

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Taylor Soule scored 21 points to lead Virginia Tech past UNC Asheville.

Soule connected on 7 of 10 from the floor and added five rebounds for the Hokies, who moved to 10-0 for the third time in coach Kenny Brooks’ seven seasons.

Jordaynia Ivie led UNC Asheville (4-4) with 16 points.

No. 8 NORTH CAROLINA 99, WOFFORD 67

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina quickly overcame a cold start on offense and then heated up the rest of the way, recording a season-high point total against Wofford.

Four different players reached double figures for UNC, including Kennedy Todd-Williams and Eva Hodgson, who both had 20. Alyssa Ustby had 17 points and 12 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season.

The Tar Heels (8-1) also made a season-high 12 3-pointers in the victory, including five from Hodgson.

The Terriers (7-3) were led by guard Jackie Carman, who scored 18 points and made four 3s.

No. 8 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 65, SOUTH FLORIDA 57

RALEIGH, N.C. — Diamond Johnson scored 14 points before a first-half injury and short-handed North Carolina State pieced together enough offense combined with tenacious defense to defeat South Florida.

Jakia Brown-Turner had 13 points and Camille Hobby 10 for N.C. State (9-1), which played a home game for the first time in nearly a month.

Johnson departed with a lower-body injury after making six of 10 shots. She scored 11 of N.C. State’s first 19 points before leaving with four minutes left in the first half with an apparent right ankle injury with the Wolfpack holding a 27-18 edge.

Johnson returned to the bench late in the third quarter in a walking boot.

Elena Tsineke scored 17 points for South Florida (8-3), which faced its fourth consecutive Top 25 opponent. Sammie Puisis added 14 points, Carla Brito had 11 and Dulcy Fanham Mendjiadeu added 10.

No. 10 IOWA 84, JACKSONVILLE 50

AMES, Iowa — Ashley Joens scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as No. 10 Iowa State rolled past Jacksonville 84-50.

It was the 53rd double-double of Joens’ career, helping the Cyclones (7-2) bounce back from a loss Wednesday at Iowa. Stephanie Soares added 20 points and had eight rebounds for Iowa State.

Shynia Jackson led Jacksonville (5-3) with 13 points.

NO. 17 OREGON 75, OREGON STATE 67

EUGENE, Ore. —Endyia Rogers scored 14 of her career-high 34 points in the fourth quarter as Oregon rallied past Oregon State to extend it winning streak to three games.

Rogers shot 10 of 18 from the field, 6 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with nine rebounds, six assists and two steals. Te-Hina Paopao added 12 points and Grace VanSlooten 10 for Oregon (7-1).

Jelena Mitrovic had 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for Oregon State (6-3). Talia Von Oelhoffen had 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists, Bendu Yeaney scored 11 points and Raegan Beers 10.

NO. 21 ARKANSAS 77, ARKANSAS STATE 63

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Samara Spencer scored 19 points, leading five players in double figures and Arkansas overcame poor shooting to defeat Arkansas State.

Erynn Barnum added 16 points on 8 of 8 shooting and Jersey Wolfenbarger had 15 for the Razorbacks (12-0), off to their best start since going 13-0 in 2013.

Izzy Higginbottom scored 19 points for the Red Wolves (4-5) and Lauryn Pendleton had 12.

NO. 22 GONZAGA 73, UC DAVIS 55

SPOKANE, Wash. — Brynna Maxwell had 19 points and nine rebounds for Gonzaga in her team’s victory over UC Davis.

Maxwell, a 53% 3-point shooter, made 5 of 7 from 3-point distance to lead Gonzaga’s 11 of 19 shooting from beyond the arc.

Four other players scored double digits for Gonzaga (9-2): Kaylynne Truong (15), Eliza Hollingsworth (13), Calli Stokes (11) and Yvonne Ejim (10).

Megan Norris led UC Davis (3-5) with 12 points and five rebounds.

NO. 23 OKLAHOMA 94, ROBERT MORRIS 65

NORMAN, Okla. — Liz Scott scored 16 points to lead six Oklahoma players in double figures and the Sooners coasted past Robert Morris.

Madi Williams added 15 points and Aubrey Joens 14 for the Sooners (8-1), who have won five straight.

Mackenzie Amalia and Phoenix Gedeon both had 15 points for the Colonials (6-4) and Rebecca Dwomoh added 14.

All 11 players played at least 11 minutes and scored, grabbed a rebound and had an assist for Oklahoma.

