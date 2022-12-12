Read full article on original website
Related
forkast.news
South Korean official says no confirmation Binance pulling out of Busan city crypto exchange project
An official in the South Korean city of Busan said the authorities have received no confirmation that Binance has pulled out of a partnership to establish the country’s first city-backed crypto exchange, as reported by local media. Fast facts. News1, a South Korean news agency, reported Wednesday that Binance...
forkast.news
Japan ruling party lawmaker calls for regulatory clarity after FTX debacle
Akihisa Shiozaki, a lawmaker who helped formulate the country’s cryptocurrency policy, called for more transparent regulations for the industry following the meltdown of FTX.com, where investors were not warned of the potential risks associated with the bankrupt exchange’s native cryptocurrency, FTX Token (FTT). Fast facts. The Japan Virtual...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Solana rises as top 10 cryptos retreat
Bitcoin and Ether weakened in Asian trading on Thursday afternoon, with Solana rising amid drops across other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin inched down 0.72% to US$17,675 in the 24 hours to 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, and Ether decreased 2.62% to trade at US$1,288, according to CoinMarketCap. Solana rose...
forkast.news
Crypto savings, staking products not protected in Hong Kong, finance regulator says
The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said on Tuesday that virtual asset investments offering high-interest returns on cryptocurrency deposits and those that guarantee additional assets at fixed rates are unregulated products that are not protected by law. Fast facts. Such offerings may be marketed to the public as...
forkast.news
FTX collapse not the worst for crypto investors this year, says Chainalysis study
While the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange FTX has dominated headlines at the end of this year, it doesn’t represent the biggest losses for crypto investors in 2022, according to a Wednesday report from US-based blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. Fast facts. The report says that the collapse...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
forkast.news
Binance resumes USDC withdrawals amid record stablecoin outflows
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, announced at 12:54 a.m. on Wednesday in Hong Kong that USDC stablecoin withdrawals on its platform have resumed. BUSD market capitalization dropped to US$20.2 billion by 01:40 a.m. on Wednesday in Hong Kong from US$21.4 billion at 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Ethereum blockchain explorer Etherscan.
forkast.news
Animoca founder says Asia is ‘moving on’ from FTX fiasco
Asia’s cryptocurrency community is “on the path of moving on” from the FTX fiasco, following the arrest of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, said Yat Siu, cofounder and chairman of Hong Kong-based blockchain gaming studio and venture capital firm Animoca Brands. Fast facts. Siu told Forkast in an...
U.S. stocks sink as Fed signals it will remain aggressive
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation. The S&P 500 fell 2.8% as of 2:16 p.m. Eastern, with roughly 95% of stocks in the benchmark index...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise in mixed trading; U.S. equities gain ahead of inflation data
Bitcoin and Ether rose in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, with other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies putting in a mixed performance. BNB and Dogecoin lead losses, while Polygon and XRP saw the largest gains. U.S. equities rose overnight ahead of the release of November’s consumer price index on Tuesday and an expected interest rate increase on Wednesday.
Biden administration sanctions organizations furthering Chinese, Russian military efforts
The Biden administration is restricting dozens of organizations from obtaining U.S.-based technology to further modernize the Chinese military.
forkast.news
Binance ‘temporarily’ freezes USDC stablecoin withdrawals, cites need for NY banks to reopen
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said it “temporarily paused” USDC stablecoin withdrawals while it carried out a “token swap,” according to a tweet by the company on Tuesday. Fast facts. Binance Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao said he expected withdrawals to resume when banks...
forkast.news
New FTX CEO says he found ‘utter failure of corporate controls’ at the exchange
John J. Ray III, the new chief executive of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com, said the company’s failure was caused by the “concentration of control in a very small group of grossly inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals,” in his testimony prepared ahead of Tuesday’s House Financial Services Committee hearing.
forkast.news
Wemade appeals against the court ruling in favor of WEMIX delisting
South Korean blockchain game maker Wemade Co. filed an immediate appeal on Tuesday against the court’s Dec. 7 decision that rejected the developer’s request to disallow four of the nation’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges from delisting its native cryptocurrency, WEMIX, according to local media reports. Fast facts. According...
forkast.news
Crypto market implosions, bankruptcies bring sweeping job losses … and opportunity
The cryptocurrency industry was already having an awful year well before the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange on Nov. 11. The US$40 billion implosion of the Terra-Luna stablecoin in May bankrupted several exposed lending platforms and kicked off waves of job cuts, with some in the industry saying the demise of FTX is also linked to the Terra debacle.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin rebounds then retraces amid hawkish Fed comments, Solana gains
Bitcoin held onto gains in Thursday morning trading in Asia, though had pulled back from an earlier spike above US$18,000 as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates in line with expectations, but added warnings about inflation threats. Solana also gained ground, with all other non-stablecoin top 10 cryptocurrencies retreating. BNB continued its slide.
forkast.news
Bitcoin up 5% as U.S. inflation cools in November
Bitcoin jumped more than 5% on Tuesday evening Hong Kong time, after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that the consumer price index (CPI), a key inflation indicator, was up 7.1% in November from a year earlier, less than the expected 7.3% and down from 7.7% in October. The CPI rose 0.1% in November from October.
U.S. accounting watchdog now able to audit firms in China
NEW YORK/HONG KONG/WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it has gotten full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time ever, removing the risk that around 200 Chinese companies could be kicked off U.S. stock exchanges.
forkast.news
Terra fugitive Do Kwon has registered address in Serbia: S. Korean local media
Interpol fugitive and chief of Terraform Labs Pte. Ltd. Kwon Do-hyung has registered his residential address in the Republic of Serbia, according to South Korean media reports citing local prosecutors. Fast facts. Seoul Southern District Prosecutor Choi Sung-kook told Forkast via text message that the local media reports were not...
forkast.news
US Senator Elizabeth Warren submits crypto know-your-customer bill in wake of FTX collapse
The Massachusetts Democrat, along with Republican Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas, introduced legislation on Wednesday that would require cryptocurrency businesses to follow the same know-your-customer rules as banks to prevent money laundering. The bill was released on the same day Warren appeared in a Senate committee hearing on the bankruptcy...
Comments / 0