Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FlurrySports

Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL Playoffs

Last week, we discussed how the Seattle Seahawks' chances of making the playoffs were really high. After losing to the Carolina Panthers, the playoff chances heading into Week 15 are less certain. Let's discuss the Seattle Seahawks' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and playoff scenarios.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Denver columnist wonders about Broncos QB Russell Wilson's future

Risking Wilson's long-term health for a team eliminated from the playoffs for its seventh consecutive season is nonsensical and fails to consider a far greater human element. There's a strong link between concussions and CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy). According to Boston University's CTE Research Center, the condition is caused by...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers great could join team’s coaching staff?

Though it wouldn’t quite be pulling a Jeff Saturday, the Carolina Panthers could potentially be bringing a franchise icon onto their coaching staff. Appearing Tuesday on WFNZ Radio in Charlotte, retired Panthers legend Luke Kuechly offered some high praise for Carolina’s interim coach Steve Wilks. Kuechly said that Wilks, who was a defensive coach for Carolina during Kuechly’s NFL career, is “fun to be around,” “knows the game extremely well,” and “treats the [players] great.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Seahawks have major draft decision looming

The Seattle Seahawks will have a top pick in the 2023 draft, in line to draft a franchise QB. Just like we all envisioned. What wasn't expected was Geno Smith elevating his play to a level where the Seahawks have a question over what to do with the Broncos' first-round pick, projected to be second overall. (h/t Tankathon)
SEATTLE, WA

