Mcdonough, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

Transfer Portal Heating up Around Georgia

Transfer Portal season is in full swing. All around college football, teams are losing and adding players left and right. Georgia, meanwhile, has remained relatively quiet.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Piedmont Henry Hospital welcomes neurosurgeon

STOCKBRIDGE — A neurosurgeon has joined the staff a Piedmont Henry Hospital to launch its first dedicated neurosurgery service line. Though she’s new, Dr. Sandea Greene-Harris is familiar with the campus, having worked with the hospital in 2003 while it was still Henry Medical Center.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County Adoptable Animals - Week of December

Several animals in Henry County are looking for their forever homes. Friends of Henry Animals Facebook page showcases the pets impounded at the local animal control shelter in Henry County Georgia. For additional information email info@friendsofhenry.org or text 770.731.7848. Send a complete message with your name and what animal you...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Tornadoes leave a trail of destruction in Louisiana and the Southeast, killing at least 3, collapsing homes and knocking out power

A severe weather system cutting through the South has left a trail of destruction in Louisiana, killing at least three people and injuring dozens of others as violent tornadoes touched down, collapsing homes, turning debris into projectiles and knocking out power. The deaths attributed to storm-related events include a 56-year-old...
LOUISIANA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Special counsel subpoenas Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger in January 6 probe

Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as part of the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021. Mike Hassinger, public information officer with the Georgia secretary of state's office, confirmed that Raffensperger's...
GEORGIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Texas as storms roll through southwestern US and blizzard conditions mount in the northern Plains

At least five tornadoes were confirmed in Texas during a storm outbreak Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Three of the tornadoes were in Tarrant County, with the strongest having an EF-1 rating. One damage track was seen in the city of Grapevine, near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Henry County Daily Herald

Norfolk Southern makes improvements to blocked railways in McDonough

McDONOUGH — Residents of McDonough should be seeing improvements to train delays along certain railways within city limits. McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent was one of several officials who sat down with representatives from Norfolk Southern to discuss the longstanding blockages at major intersections in McDonough.
MCDONOUGH, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge man charged in attempted murder of New Jersey resident

New Jersey — A Stockbridge man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a New Jersey resident. Roderick Carmichael was arrested Dec. 13 following a five-month investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Cresskill Police Department in New Jersey.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

New security cameras to go up around Henry County

McDONOUGH — Vandalism has prompted county officials to place security cameras in several locations throughout Henry County, including parks. Phase II locations are the E-911 Center, Transit Center, Sandy Ridge Park, Richard Craig Park and the new Elections Office location at 1550 Zach Hinton Pkwy.
MCDONOUGH, GA

