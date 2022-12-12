Read full article on original website
Transfer Portal Heating up Around Georgia
Transfer Portal season is in full swing. All around college football, teams are losing and adding players left and right. Georgia, meanwhile, has remained relatively quiet.
Piedmont Henry Hospital welcomes neurosurgeon
STOCKBRIDGE — A neurosurgeon has joined the staff a Piedmont Henry Hospital to launch its first dedicated neurosurgery service line. Though she’s new, Dr. Sandea Greene-Harris is familiar with the campus, having worked with the hospital in 2003 while it was still Henry Medical Center.
Henry County Adoptable Animals - Week of December
Several animals in Henry County are looking for their forever homes. Friends of Henry Animals Facebook page showcases the pets impounded at the local animal control shelter in Henry County Georgia. For additional information email info@friendsofhenry.org or text 770.731.7848. Send a complete message with your name and what animal you...
A Washington state sheriff accused of tailing a Black man delivering newspapers is found not guilty
A sheriff in Washington state who was accused of tailing a Black man delivering newspapers and falsely accusing the man of threatening his life has been found not guilty on related charges. Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer was charged with false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to...
Tornadoes leave a trail of destruction in Louisiana and the Southeast, killing at least 3, collapsing homes and knocking out power
A severe weather system cutting through the South has left a trail of destruction in Louisiana, killing at least three people and injuring dozens of others as violent tornadoes touched down, collapsing homes, turning debris into projectiles and knocking out power. The deaths attributed to storm-related events include a 56-year-old...
At least 3 dead and multiple injured as tornadoes wreak havoc across Louisiana and the Southeast
At least three people have died and more than a dozen were left injured across Louisiana over the past 24 hours as severe weather moves across the South carving a path of destruction. A tornado touched down in New Orleans around 4 p.m. CT Wednesday, the National Weather Service confirmed....
Special counsel subpoenas Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger in January 6 probe
Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as part of the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021. Mike Hassinger, public information officer with the Georgia secretary of state's office, confirmed that Raffensperger's...
At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Texas as storms roll through southwestern US and blizzard conditions mount in the northern Plains
At least five tornadoes were confirmed in Texas during a storm outbreak Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Three of the tornadoes were in Tarrant County, with the strongest having an EF-1 rating. One damage track was seen in the city of Grapevine, near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
Five people arrested on domestic terrorism charges in clash at Atlanta's 'Cop City' site
Five people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta on Tuesday after a clash between activists and law enforcement at a site set to be turned into a state-of-the-art training facility for police, state investigators said. The planned $90 million, 85-acre Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is to...
Norfolk Southern makes improvements to blocked railways in McDonough
McDONOUGH — Residents of McDonough should be seeing improvements to train delays along certain railways within city limits. McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent was one of several officials who sat down with representatives from Norfolk Southern to discuss the longstanding blockages at major intersections in McDonough.
Stockbridge man charged in attempted murder of New Jersey resident
New Jersey — A Stockbridge man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a New Jersey resident. Roderick Carmichael was arrested Dec. 13 following a five-month investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Cresskill Police Department in New Jersey.
American consumers pulled back their spending last month as inflation took a toll
Consumer spending fell in November, with US retail sales declining by 0.6%, according to data released Thursday by the Commerce Department. It was the sharpest monthly decline seen all year. Henry County Adoptable Animals - Week of December 15. Several animals in Henry County are looking for their forever homes....
New security cameras to go up around Henry County
McDONOUGH — Vandalism has prompted county officials to place security cameras in several locations throughout Henry County, including parks. Phase II locations are the E-911 Center, Transit Center, Sandy Ridge Park, Richard Craig Park and the new Elections Office location at 1550 Zach Hinton Pkwy.
