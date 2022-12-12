Read full article on original website
vvng.com
Irwin Academy 6th Grader Receives Surprise visit from Victorville Mayor Debra Jones after winning Essay Contest
VICTORVILLE, Calif. — Sixth graders at Irwin Academy School of Performing Arts received an unexpected visit from Victorville Mayor Debra Jones when she joined their lunch period to surprise the winner of the City of Victorville’s Annual Civil Rights Memorial Essay Contest. When Mayor Jones made the surprise...
$10K reward offered for info in slaying of Rancho Cucamonga teen at Halloween party
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on the fatal shooting of a Rancho Cucamonga teen at a Halloween party. Authorities on Wednesday said two persons of interest, a young man and young woman, are now being sought for questioning in connection with the killing of 15-year-old Robert Plyley. The Alta Loma High School […]
vvng.com
Family stranded on an unmaintained dirt road rescued by deputies in Lucerne Valley
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A couple of deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station helped locate a family that was stuck on a dirt road, officials said. On Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 6:48 pm, deputies received a 911 call from a stranded motorist. “According to the...
vvng.com
Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Shelby Lynn Marino, a Hesperia resident, lost her battle with breast cancer this weekend and people in the Victor Valley community are sharing stories and memories of her. Born August 24, 1990, Marino graduated from William Blount High School in Maryville Tennessee and moved to...
vvng.com
City of Victorville Selects New Interim Fire Chief
VICTORVILLE, Calif. — Today, the City of Victorville announced that William “Willie” Racowschi, a 35-year veteran of the fire service and retired Torrance Fire Chief, will serve as Interim Victorville Fire Chief effective Dec. 31. Racowschi will serve as interim chief while the city conducts a nationwide recruitment for its fire chief.
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LA
DrinkLAAre you looking for a getaway from Los Angeles that's less than two hours away? Well, the ultimate adult staycation is closer than you think! Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel is located in Highland, California, which is just about an hour east of the city. It's a hub for both entertainment and tranquility and offers some superior dining options. Take a look at what you're missing and find out how to make it your next staycation.
vvng.com
Encore art school presents Pixar Playhouse First Annual Free “Kids Camp” in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Encore Junior & Senior High School for the Arts in Hesperia presents the first annual Pixar Playhouse-themed “Kids Camp” free after-school program. The weekly performing and visual arts after-school program is designed for children in grades 3-6 from the community. “Join us once...
arcadiaquill.com
Pasadena’s Parrot Population
When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
vvng.com
Victorville Hairstylist, Hugo Oliver, still missing without a trace after 11 days
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victorville Hairstylist, Hugo Oliver Morales Santamaria, is still missing after vanishing without a trace 11 days ago. On Monday, December 5, 2022, at approximately 9:05 a.m., Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call reporting 32-year-old Hugo missing. VVNG first reported on Hugo’s disappearance a couple of...
vvng.com
Teen rushed to hospital dies from injuries after a crash Tuesday in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Daniel “Danny” Torres, 17, succumbed to his injuries after he was rushed to a local hospital in grave condition following a crash Tuesday. It happened on December 13, 2022, at 1:39 p.m., in a dirt field near Zuni Road and Blackfoot Road...
vvng.com
Unbelted 19-year-old killed on National Trails Highway identified
DAGGETT, California (VVNG.com) — A unbelted 19-year-old Daggett man killed in a solo-vehicle crash has been identified as Rolando G Gamez. The Barstow area California Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 7:40 a.m., Monday, December 12, 2022, after a bus driver found the wreckage and called 911. It...
globalconstructionreview.com
LA-to-Vegas high speed line set to break ground next year
Brightline West, the company building a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is planning to begin work on its line next year, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The $8bn project, which was originally scheduled to break ground in 2020 (see further reading), will have stations...
vvng.com
1 transported in grave condition after crash on Zuni Road in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was transported to a local hospital in grave condition following a crash in Apple Valley Tuesday afternoon. It happened on December 13, 2022, at 1:39 p.m., in a dirt field near Zuni Road and Blackfoot Road involving a white truck. Per scanner...
vvng.com
Passenger and driver ejected on 15 Freeway not wearing seatbelts says Barstow CHP, 1 dead
Unincorporated Barstow, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver and their passenger, both in their 50’s, were ejected from a Jeep Wrangler during a rollover crash on Interstate 15, Sunday. On December 11, 2022, at approximately 3:10 pm, officers from the California Highway Patrol Barstow Area were dispatched to a...
KTLA.com
French Bulldog stolen from vehicle in Hesperia
A family in Hesperia is calling for the safe return of their beloved French Bulldog after thieves smashed the window of their vehicle in the parking lot of a busy shopping center and stole the animal. The incident unfolded Sunday when Amairani Sanchez’s mother was Christmas shopping while her father...
vvng.com
Shannon D. Dicus sworn in as 36th Sheriff of San Bernardino County
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) Sheriff-elect Dicus took an oath of office Monday December 12, 2022, officially becoming the 36th person to hold the position in San Bernardino County. Chief Goodman had the honor of swearing in San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon D. Dicus. “Sheriff Dicus is a true leader...
vvng.com
One dead after car wraps around a tree near Hesperia Lake Park
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was killed after a vehicle wrapped around a tree during a single-vehicle traffic collision near Hesperia Lake Park Tuesday. It happened at 3:35 p.m. on December 13, 2022, involving a gold-colored 2002 Buick Century that was traveling on the 7500 block of Arrowhead Lake Road.
vvng.com
25-year-old attempted to carjack two people near the Del Taco in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old Victorville man out on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) is back in jail after he attempted to carjack two people. It happened on December 12, 2022, at about 1:00 pm, in the 15000 block of Seventh Street. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG...
vvng.com
Dozens of shots were fired at illegal marijuana operation in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An investigation is underway after dozens of rounds were fired at an illegal marijuana operation in Adelanto. It happened on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 6:02 pm, in the 7400 block of Pansy Avenue. Sheriff’s officials said the unknown suspects pulled up in front of...
LA-area hotel owner on cigarette break jumps into action to help unconscious cop involved in car wreck
The owner of a Days Inn in West Covina, California, who was having a cigarette break, rushed to help an unconscious highway patrol officer involved in a car wreck.
