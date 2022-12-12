ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vvng.com

Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Shelby Lynn Marino, a Hesperia resident, lost her battle with breast cancer this weekend and people in the Victor Valley community are sharing stories and memories of her. Born August 24, 1990, Marino graduated from William Blount High School in Maryville Tennessee and moved to...
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

City of Victorville Selects New Interim Fire Chief

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — Today, the City of Victorville announced that William “Willie” Racowschi, a 35-year veteran of the fire service and retired Torrance Fire Chief, will serve as Interim Victorville Fire Chief effective Dec. 31. Racowschi will serve as interim chief while the city conducts a nationwide recruitment for its fire chief.
VICTORVILLE, CA
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LA

DrinkLAAre you looking for a getaway from Los Angeles that's less than two hours away? Well, the ultimate adult staycation is closer than you think! Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel is located in Highland, California, which is just about an hour east of the city. It's a hub for both entertainment and tranquility and offers some superior dining options. Take a look at what you're missing and find out how to make it your next staycation.
HIGHLAND, CA
arcadiaquill.com

Pasadena’s Parrot Population

When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
PASADENA, CA
vvng.com

Unbelted 19-year-old killed on National Trails Highway identified

DAGGETT, California (VVNG.com) — A unbelted 19-year-old Daggett man killed in a solo-vehicle crash has been identified as Rolando G Gamez. The Barstow area California Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 7:40 a.m., Monday, December 12, 2022, after a bus driver found the wreckage and called 911. It...
DAGGETT, CA
globalconstructionreview.com

LA-to-Vegas high speed line set to break ground next year

Brightline West, the company building a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is planning to begin work on its line next year, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The $8bn project, which was originally scheduled to break ground in 2020 (see further reading), will have stations...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTLA.com

French Bulldog stolen from vehicle in Hesperia

A family in Hesperia is calling for the safe return of their beloved French Bulldog after thieves smashed the window of their vehicle in the parking lot of a busy shopping center and stole the animal. The incident unfolded Sunday when Amairani Sanchez’s mother was Christmas shopping while her father...
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

One dead after car wraps around a tree near Hesperia Lake Park

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was killed after a vehicle wrapped around a tree during a single-vehicle traffic collision near Hesperia Lake Park Tuesday. It happened at 3:35 p.m. on December 13, 2022, involving a gold-colored 2002 Buick Century that was traveling on the 7500 block of Arrowhead Lake Road.
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

Dozens of shots were fired at illegal marijuana operation in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An investigation is underway after dozens of rounds were fired at an illegal marijuana operation in Adelanto. It happened on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 6:02 pm, in the 7400 block of Pansy Avenue. Sheriff’s officials said the unknown suspects pulled up in front of...
ADELANTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy