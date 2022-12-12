Read full article on original website
Freezing Takes! Sunderland stumble to home defeat as WBA turn the tables
OK, let’s get the anti-reactionary stuff out of the way first of all. Tony Mowbray is not a tactically inept clown; Ellis Simms is not a useless plodder of a centre forward, there’s not a shred of concrete evidence that Ross Stewart is destined to leave Wearside in January, despite his absence last night, and this loss, as galling as it was, won’t define our season.
Women's FA Cup: Holders Chelsea to host newly promoted Liverpool in fourth round
Holders Chelsea have been drawn at home to newly promoted Liverpool in the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup. Fellow Women's Super League side Aston Villa will aim to avoid an upset as they host lower-league opposition - either Solihull Moors or AFC Fylde. Cardiff City will visit either...
Report: Dusan Vlahovic Could Leave Juventus Amid Chelsea Interest
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic could leave the club amid interest from Chelsea.
Brilliant Blues Scalp Spurs | Everton Women end 2022 with a flourish
Gio Queiroz’s superb strike deep in stoppage time capped off a brilliant night for Everton Women, who comprehensively ended a three-game WSL losing streak with an emphatic 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. The Blues were in front as early as the ninth minute through Katja Snoeijs, before Jess Park...
This angle of Messi’s amazing World Cup run and assist shows his greatness in full view
It’s often said that the brightest stars make the biggest plays in the biggest moments. The Big Time Player theory, you could call it. At Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar, Argentinian forward Lionel Messi shined his brightest when the country needed him the most, scoring a goal and assisting on another in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals.
Martin O'Neill: 'Sunderland will play in the Champions League one day'
Former boss Martin O'Neill certainly still appears to love Sunderland.
World Cup Semi-Final Preview: Argentina vs Croatia | Messi or Modric, who prevails?
The first semi-final of the 2022 World Cup will pit two resolute and resilient sides both led by icons of the game looking to sign off at the international stage with the biggest trophy of them all. Argentina overcame the Netherlands in a penalty shootout in the quarter-final, but their frayed nerves were well on display as the Dutch found two late goals to force extra time. Meanwhile, Croatia made it eight out of nine knockout clashes that they won either in extra time or on penalties as they knocked out favourites Brazil in dramatic fashion. Catch today’s semi-final on Sling TV.
Everton Women vs Tottenham Hotspur: FA WSL Match Preview
Everton Women will head into Wednesday night’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the knowledge that a win will lift Brian Sorensen’s team into the top six ahead of the winter break. Clare Wheeler and Izzy Christiansen are both back from injury and available for selection for the fixture...
From the stadium to the stage – Sunderland AFC is making an Empire appearance
Sunderland AFC and Sunderland Empire are two of the city’s best-known and most-loved institutions. They attract thousands of locals and visitors to the city every month, and now the two are joining forces for ‘The Sunderland Story’, a production that is set to appeal to match attendees and theatregoers in equal measure.
Rugby-Black Ferns' triumph underlines sport's capricious edge
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Nothing sums up the unpredictability of sport better than the final seconds of the Women's Rugby World Cup final when huge favourites England, after a 30-game winning streak, looked set for glory against New Zealand but ended up distraught.
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Giakoumakis, Kent, Jota, Hibs, King, Yilmaz, Leeds, Galatasaray, Livingston, Bradley, Cathro
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who is thought to be unhappy about the terms offered by the Scottish champions to extend his current contract to 2026, could be tempted by a life-changing move to Saudi Arabia, while clubs in England and Germany are also thought to be keeping a close eye on the 28-year-old's situation. (Scottish Sun)
Coventry City sign new CBS Arena rental deal until end of season
Coventry City have signed a new rental deal to carry on playing at the CBS Arena until the end of the season. The Sky Blues were given an eviction notice 10 days ago by the stadium's new owners, Mike Ashley's Frasers Group - meaning a new licence had to be agreed.
Sunderland can have a solid first season back in the Championship, but patience will be key
In the aftermath of Monday night’s 1-2 defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion, I was left feeling puzzled and miffed. Once again, Sunderland did what’s becoming a worrying trend for us: only turning up for one half of a football match. The 1-0 lead at the break was certainly deserved, and had it not been for a strong hand from Alex Palmer, it could and should’ve been 2-0.
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Calvert-Lewin update, Pickford links, Parisi rumours, Rondon frozen out?
Nathan Patterson has been talking about his career which started with Rangers. He waxes poetic about his desire to return to Glasgow one day - [MailSport]. “Of course I’d love to go back to Rangers later on in my career and finish what I started. It would be great to finish at Ibrox. It’s where I started off my career so it would be nice to play in front of those fans again.
On This Day (15 December 1984): Len Ashurst’s Sunderland side win at Portman Road!
I feel like this isn’t the first time I have written this statement when attempting to summarise a season in a few words for this article - but in many ways, the 1984-85 season was not a memorable one for Sunderland fans. Reaching the club’s first-ever League Cup final...
Talking Points: “Luke O’Nien showed the rest of ‘em what a committed performance looks like!”
Not one Sunderland fan watching that game was surprised when West Brom scored both of their goals - you could see it coming a mile off. Why we sat and let it happen is beyond me. They had clearly targeted our left hand side in the second half and whilst...
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Brereton Diaz and Gyokeres transfer updates, Coady charity
Everton finished the first half of their Barclays Women’s Super League campaign in style with a comprehensive 3-0 over Tottenham Hotspur in London. [EFC]. Everton look to be out of the running for Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao. [EFC]. Iván Fresneda has been reported as a potential target for Everton....
Report: Chelsea To Rival PSG For Real Madrid Castilla Defender Rafa Marin
Chelsea are set to rival PSG for the signing of Real Madrid Castilla centre-back Rafa Martin.
England’s going home without a trophy and now face big questions
England are out of the World Cup after another heartbreaking loss. Despite coming in with a solid game plan and asserting a fair amount of control through possession, the reigning champions France caught them looking twice to make them pay for missed opportunities in a 2-1 defeat in the quarterfinals on Saturday. It wasn’t a typical Gareth Southgate loss in a big game, but it was another loss in a big game.
Calvin Ramsay Looking to Make Impact for Liverpool Following Injury
Having signed from Aberdeen over the summer in a £4.2M deal, the expectation was that 19-year-old Calvin Ramsay already had what it took to lighten the load on Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back and end the days of James Milner having to fill in there. Minutes in the League...
