Bladen County Animal Shelter lowers adoption fees for the holidays

Dr. Teresa Duncan, Director of Bladen County Health and Human Services, has announced that the Bladen County Animal Control will provide an adoption fee reduction to help provide shelter animals with their forever home this holiday season. The adoption special is currently underway and will conclude at the end of this year on Dec. 31.

With the adoption special, fees to adopt a dog are $40-$45 and fees for cats are $30. Fees include a microchip for your pet, as well as core and rabies vaccinations.

To make an appointment, call the Bladen County Animal Shelter at 910-862-6918.

Remember that adopting a pet should be seen as a true commitment and should not be taken lightly. The holidays are the perfect time to surprise your loved one with a furry friend as long as you’re sure they have the time to take care of the pet and the responsibilities it entails.