Read full article on original website
Related
The federal judge who appointed Trump's special master just threw out his lawsuit challenging the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search
The ruling came after a federal appeals court issued a scathing opinion overturning the judge's initial decision to grant Trump a special master.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Yarmuth gives farewell speech after 16-year House career
U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth has given his farewell speech in the House as the Kentuckian approaches the conclusion of a 16-year career.
Nancy Pelosi tells of ‘proud’ record as speaker in likely final press conference – live
Outgoing House speaker praises ‘remarkable’ Joe Biden for ‘outstanding’ record – follow all the latest politics news
Comments / 0