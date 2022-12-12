ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Police investigate fatal shooting near bike path in Escondido

By Amber Coakley
 3 days ago

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting involving a 20-year-old man, said the Escondido Police Department.

Shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the scene near North Hickory Street and East Washington Avenue, east of the bike path where the flood control channel is located, Officer Ryan Banks told FOX 5.

According to Escondido police, the victim was taken to Palomar Medical Center but died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital around 6:45 p.m. The victim’s name has not been released.

Witnesses told police they had seen a group fighting in the flood control channel before hearing gunshots. Authorities determined it was a shooting homicide.

No suspect has been located and no weapon has been recovered at this time, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective Michelle Mayfield at 760-839-4926 Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

ESCONDIDO, CA
