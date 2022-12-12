Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones
Following last week’s meeting, it appeared that Jerry Jones could look to other options besides veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Now, given a recent update, it appears that Beckham could still very well be an option for this team. On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about...
atozsports.com
Dolphins HC sends a message he might regret ahead of game vs. Bills
An incoming snowstorm has the potential to wreak havoc on Saturday night’s AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins (8-5) and Buffalo Bills (10-3). Buffalo meteorologists are predicting a snowfall that could amount up to seven inches on Saturday night. There are plenty of people in the football world that believe these weather conditions would give the Bills an advantage.
Yardbarker
Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
Pewter Report
Bucs Work Out Star QB, 7 Other Players
The Bucs worked out eight players at the team facility, including Canadian Football League star quarterback Nathan Rourke, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson. In his first year as starter this season, Rourke passed for 3,349 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 10 regular-season games for British Columbia. Rourke also proved to be a dual threat, rushing 304 yards with seven touchdowns.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Fans Want To See This Player Benched Now
As the season continues, Bills Mafia learns more and more about its potential Super Bowl roaster. This player may be in their dog house. No matter what team you discuss, they all have issues every season. Some are because of talent. Others have coaching issues. Then there are situations like the Buffalo Bills have had with injuries. They have lost several key players throughout the year. Most notable on the defensive side of the ball is edge rusher Von Miller and Saftey Micah Hyde who are both lost for the season. Though, Hyde might be able to return for the playoffs.
Peyton Manning Reveals Bill Belichick 'Hated' 1 NFL Owner
During this Monday's edition of ESPN's "Manningcast," Peyton Manning shared a hilarious story involving Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Manning said Belichick hated Ravens owner Art Modell so much that he purposely selected linebacker Peter Boulware to the Pro Bowl. If Boulware was named a Pro Bowler, the Ravens would...
Sean Payton Has Brutally Honest Tua Tagovailoa Admission
Because of his size and accuracy, Tua Tagovailoa has often been compared to Drew Brees. Sean Payton disagrees with that comparison. The former New Orleans Saints head coach appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd after Tagovailoa struggled in Sunday night's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. After Cowherd called the likeness "unfair" and said Brees didn't get his proper respect as an athlete, Payton concurred that Brees was a "fantastic athlete" who got overlooked by people only focusing on height, weight, size, and speed.
Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Bills
The 2022 NFL season is coming down to a wire, so the stakes are raising every game. The Miami Dolphins are traveling to face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Saturday, which means it is time for some Dolphins Week 15 bold predictions. Miami is coming off a rough two-game losing streak. Most recently, […] The post Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Murky Brock Purdy injury update for 49ers-Seahawks on TNF
San Francisco 49ers’ QB Brock Purdy received an injury update on Tuesday ahead of the team’s Thursday Night Football clash with the Seattle Seahawks, per Eric Branch. “49ers QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib) will be limited in practice today. Kyle Shanahan said it’s not clear whether he will play Thursday vs. Seahawks,” Branch wrote on Twitter. […] The post Murky Brock Purdy injury update for 49ers-Seahawks on TNF appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement
The Jackson State football program were left without a head coach after Deion Sanders left to take the Colorado job. Now, the school looks to name the man Sanders recommended as his successor. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Jackson State will hire TC Taylor as its next head football coach. Taylor served as the wide receivers […] The post Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pros and cons to the Chiefs signing Odell Beckham Jr.
The Kansas City Chiefs have maintained interest in Odell Beckham Jr., but does it make sense for them long-term despite his injury?. Odell Beckham Jr.’s uncertain injury status may have cost him his chance with the Dallas Cowboys, but that won’t stop other teams from taking a swing.
Chargers launch hilarious Austin Ekeler Pro Bowl campaign against “Big NFL”
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has been one of the best players in football this season, but that hasn’t been reflected in early Pro Bowl voting. Despite his monster year, Ekeler is seemingly getting overlooked in favor of some other big-name running backs, such as Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb. In order to […] The post Chargers launch hilarious Austin Ekeler Pro Bowl campaign against “Big NFL” appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 15 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
While teams across the NFL are still fighting for playoff spots, in the fantasy football world, the playoffs are set to kick off in Week 15 in most leagues. While not everyone is in the playoffs, there’s a decent chance that most fantasy owners have at least one team that will begin the fight for […] The post 2022 Fantasy Football Week 15 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I wouldn’t be here’: Josh McDaniels shows Bill Belichick love ahead of Raiders-Patriots
Week 15 is huge for the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders. They’re both trying to keep their playoff hopes alive but it will also mark the first meeting of the year between Josh McDaniels and Bill Belichick, at least in a game that means something. The two clashed in the preseason. McDaniels was […] The post ‘I wouldn’t be here’: Josh McDaniels shows Bill Belichick love ahead of Raiders-Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Wearing a Jersey They Don’t Wear Often vs. Miami
The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins this Saturday night, for what will be the third consecutive game against an AFC East opponent, and just the second home game against an AFC East rival this season. The game will be broadcast locally on channel 7 and across the country on...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Bengals, 49ers join top 5 as Dolphins fall
It really feels like there's going to be some wildcard madness in 2022. Let's be honest: the top tier of the NFL is feeling a bit predictable as we move inside of a month until the playoffs. The true contenders are who they are, and we can comfortably write 9-10 names into the tournament right now.
Minnesota Vikings: 3 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Colts
For the first time this season, fans will have some NFL action on a Saturday. The Minnesota Vikings are set to host the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium, which means it is time for some Vikings Week 15 bold predictions. Minnesota is coming off a 34-23 loss against the...
Ryan Tannehill’s strong message to Titans amid 3-game losing skid
Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans find themselves in a strange spot in the AFC South right now. They aren’t exactly dominating their opponents right now, but they have a two game lead at the top of their division. They are likely going to win the division, even though they currently find themselves in the […] The post Ryan Tannehill’s strong message to Titans amid 3-game losing skid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Significant Snow Storm Forecasted For Week 15 NFL Game
NFL fans were upset earlier this season when the league moved a game out of Buffalo rather than having it be played with several feet of snow on the ground. But this week, fans might not only get to see a snow game, but one in primetime. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, meteorologists ...
This wild Jimmy Garoppolo-Brock Purdy stat will turn more 49ers fans into believers
Sure, the San Francisco 49ers will not have Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the season, but they definitely trust what they have in Brock Purdy. So far, Purdy has looked solid and capable of handling the chores under center for the 49ers, who will be facing the Seattle Seahawks on the road this Thursday […] The post This wild Jimmy Garoppolo-Brock Purdy stat will turn more 49ers fans into believers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
