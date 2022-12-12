Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M sophomore WR Brown enters transfer portal
Texas A&M sophomore wide receiver Yulkeith Brown has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder from Miami had six receptions this season for 112 yards with a touchdown. He had two catches for 112 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown in the season opener against Sam Houston State. He played in six games, but didn’t see action in the last six games.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Coaching continuity key to success for Franklin, College Station football teams
After Franklin won the Class 3A Division II state championship last December, Lions’ defensive coordinator Will Hedrick had something for his father Mike when they returned home. It was an extra gold state medal. The Hedrick family is credited with most of the Franklin football program’s success. But neither...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: DCTF's Greg Tepper previews College Station, Franklin's state title matchups
This is it! Two Brazos Valley teams play for it all this week at AT&T Stadium. Dave Campbell's Texas Football's Greg Tepper joins the show to break down College Station-Aledo and Franklin-Brock.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station boys basketball team rallies past Waco La Vega
WACO — Willie Everline scored 22 points, and Joey Toussaint added 14 as the College Station boys basketball team rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat Waco La Vega 52-45 on Tuesday in nondistrict play. College Station’s JV improved to 12-3 with a 56-28 win. Parker Browning led the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bost will wear No. 12
Texas A&M senior infielder Austin Bost will wear No. 12 for the 2023 season. “Austin was chosen by our staff and support staff,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “He is one of the most competitive players that I have ever coached and he and his family are Aggies through and through. Austin is the consummate loyal teammate, is selfless in his service to the program and, not only leads by example, but he also holds others accountable. He is and will continue to become a legendary player in the history of this great program.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Defense sparks A&M Consolidated girls basketball team to second-half comeback over Brenham
From the opening tip, it was evident Brenham point guard Halle Scheel wanted to control the flow of the game with her ball-handling skills and defensive aggressiveness. Brenham’s first points of the game came on a no-look pass from Scheel to Aaliyah Wolfe for a 3-pointer from the corner.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan boys basketball team slips past Tomball
TOMBALL — TJ Johnson had 19 points and three rebounds, and Chris Maxey added 15 points and 10 boards to help the Bryan boys basketball team edge past Tomball 66-65 in overtime on Tuesday in nondistrict action. Bryan led 34-31 at halftime, but Tomball caught the Vikings in the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Third Goodwill to open in B-CS in fall 2023
Goodwill officials announced Tuesday it will open a third facility in the Bryan-College Station area in the fall of 2023. The new facility will be at the current location of The Ranch Harley-Davidson off Texas 6 in College Station. The 15,000 square-foot building will undergo a nine-month renovation beginning later this month before the store opens late next year.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Irrigation design workshops set Dec. 13-15 in College Station
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s School of Irrigation within the Texas A&M Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering will offer two different in-person courses in December. Both will focus on irrigation design using computer-aided design, CAD, software. The first course, the Irrigation CAD Workshop, is Dec. 13-14 from...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (10) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Dec. 15
If you haven't made it yet to Santa's Wonderland, there's still two more weeks to take in the magnificent light display at 18898 Texas 6 in South College Station. A $20 Super Saver discount ends at 11:59 p.m. Friday. Regular ticket prices at the gate are $52.95 for adults and $47.95 for children. Hours are Monday-Thursday, 6-11 p.m.; Fridays, 6 p.m.-midnight; Saturdays, 3 p.m.-midnight; and Sundays, 3 p.m.-11 p.m. through Dec. 30.
Bryan College Station Eagle
PORTERS Backyard opens at Century Square
Porters Backyard is now open at Century Square and is on the patio adjacent to its parent restaurant, Porters Dining + Butcher. Porters Backyard offers an approachable menu and a family-friendly environment. The Porters Backyard menu will be available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Menu items include tostados, barbecue, sandwiches and salads.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Building purchase allows Brazos Valley Meals on Wheels to keep its home base
Brazos Valley Meals on Wheels will be able to keep providing meals from its home on 203 W. 30th St. in Bryan after the Oldham Goodwin Capital partnership purchased the facility. Ken Barnes, program director for Meals on Wheels, said the building was in a family trust and the family...
Bryan College Station Eagle
BCS Modern wins annual Downtown Bryan Impact Award
Chris Lawrence and René Graham — founders of the real estate development firm BCS Modern — recently received the Downtown Impact Award for the city of Bryan because of their revitalization efforts downtown. Lawrence and Graham both said this has been a long time coming, as they...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Dec. 14
Simon & Garfunkel was one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time with songs such as “Mrs. Robinson” and “The Sound of Silence.” Fans can see “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at Rudder Auditorium (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station). For tickets, call 979-845-1234 or visit opastickets.org.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Breeze to premiere Christmas flute music
The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir will perform its annual Christmas concert at 5 p.m. Sunday, featuring the world flute choir premiere of a Christmas composition. Sergey Khvoshchinsky primarily composes for choral groups, but after viewing a YouTube performance by the Brazos Breeze, he adapted “Christmas Music Box” for the group.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station City Council approves sale for future commercial development in Midtown Business Park
During the final College Station City Council meeting of 2022, councilors approved a $9.36 million commercial development sale for about 29 acres in the Midtown Business Park to Levcor Acquisition of Houston. Natalie Ruiz, the city’s director of economic development, presented the proposal at the Dec. 8 meeting and said...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Downtown Bryan holiday contest winners announced
Destination Bryan announced the winners Tuesday of the 2022 Downtown Bryan’s Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade held Dec. 8. The parade’s theme was “The Holidays Are Sweeter in Bryan.” Entries were judged by their relevance to the theme, design and overall execution of their floats. Bryan-College...
Bryan College Station Eagle
New school boundaries await opening of Sadberry Intermediate
In preparation for the opening of Sadberry Intermediate in August 2023, the Bryan school district has opened a community-wide survey regarding attendance boundaries. The survey will remain open until Friday. During Monday’s school board meeting, Barbara Ybarra, associate superintendent of teaching and learning for the district, said approximately 500 people...
Comments / 0