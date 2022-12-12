Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc16.com
Oregon men survive tough battle against UC Riverside
EUGENE, Ore. — Not many showed up to Wednesday night’s game between Oregon and UC Riverside. The Ducks came in looking to break .500 at a 5-5 record, still with four players out due to injury and not set to return before Christmas. But Oregon only beat the...
nbc16.com
Oregon tight end Moliki Matavao enters transfer portal
EUGENE, Ore. — It’s just over two weeks until the Holiday Bowl between Oregon and North Carolina. 12 players on the Ducks’ roster have already entered the transfer portal and another two made it official Monday. Sophomore tight end Moliki Matavao is leaving the Oregon football program,...
nbc16.com
Oregon women set to play four games in seven days
EUGENE, Ore. — Starting Thursday, the Oregon women’s basketball team will play four games over seven days, including two in the San Diego Invitational next week. The Ducks are fresh off a comeback win over Oregon State and have already faced some of the toughest talent in the country.
nbc16.com
Lane Community College athletes and coach honored by NWAC
EUGENE, Ore. — Two Lane Community College athletes and a coach have been honored by the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC), the college reported in a news release. Logan Auxieras (Men’s Cross Country) and Cammeo Ramirez (Women’s Cross Country) were selected as NWAC Baden Athletes of the Year, and Lane Coach Bill Steyer was selected as Coach of the Year for both Men’s and Women’s Cross Country.
nbc16.com
Marines on cross-country walk reach Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. — “We call it the noble cause, of getting out there and raising awareness; bringing back our service men that gave their ultimate sacrifice.”. That's the mission for a group called "Team Long Road." They're a group of veterans who have been walking across the country...
nbc16.com
4J students release hundreds of salmon fry
EUGENE, Ore. — Hundreds of Eugene 4J students released salmon fry into the water near Alton Baker Park Wednesday morning, after raising them from eggs in their classroom tanks, and learning about their life cycle. Tana Shepard a teacher with the Eugene 4J school district, “They have the salmon...
nbc16.com
Interim councilor selected for Ward 7 in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Manager's Office announced, in a press release, that the city council has appointed Lyndsie Leech to fill the Ward 7 Interim City Councilor position. The manager's office says Leech will serve until a successor is elected in May of 2023; the elected party...
nbc16.com
Woodburn mayor speaks on Oregon death row commutations 14 years after deadly bank bombing
WOODBURN, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is commuting the sentences of all of the state's 17 inmates awaiting execution, including the two men responsible for a deadly bombing at a Woodburn bank 14 years ago. Those death sentences will be changed to life in prison without the possibility...
nbc16.com
Wrong-way Beltline driver charged with DUII and assault
EUGENE, Ore. — The man responsible for a serious wrong-way crash on Beltline Saturday night has been arrested for DUII and assault, the Eugene Police Department announced in a press release. According to Eugene Police, 48-year-old Justin Jon Mundell of Eugene was driving his Mercedes G4 SUV westbound in...
nbc16.com
Egan Warming Centers activated Wednesday; volunteers continue to be needed
EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will activate on Wednesday, December 14. Sites are on standby for Thursday through Saturday. Volunteers are urgently needed to staff shelters. Locations. Trinity United Methodist Church. 440 Maxwell Road, Eugene. Site is accessible and animals are welcome. Doors open at 7PM. Click here...
nbc16.com
Eugene City Council meeting continues discussion on banning natural gas for new homes
EUGENE, Ore. — Monday evening, hundreds gathered online and in person at the Eugene City Council meeting to discuss the proposed banning of fossil fuels in new low-rise residential buildings. This follows a public hearing on the same subject back in late November. The discussion around the ban has...
nbc16.com
EPD to start DUII saturation patrols December 15, continuing through the new year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has been once again been awarded the DUII High Visibility Enforcement Overtime grant, enabling the department to staff DUII patrols more so than usual. More police presence will ensure enough officers to be present on the roads, enabling them to identify, stop and process impaired drivers.
nbc16.com
Albany Police arrest suspect in fatal hit and run
ALBANY, Ore. — The Albany Police Department announced in a press release that the suspect behind the December 10 fatal hit and run has been arrested. On December 12th, APD put out a call for public assistance in effort to find the vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say they received multiple tips from the community, which helped authorities locate the suspect and their vehicle.
nbc16.com
Driver who crashed into child at Christmas Parade charged with assault, deputies say
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — An Oakridge man has been charged with assault after the Lane County Sheriff’s Office says he hit a nine-year-old girl with his vehicle during a Christmas parade. According to LCSO, it happened Saturday, December 10, near the intersection of S. Diamond St. and W. 1st...
nbc16.com
Operation Winter Survival Stockpile still needs your help
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County Health & Human Services, along with the First Christian Church of Eugene and Cahoots, would like to thank the many community members who have contributed to Operation Winter Survival Stockpile. To date, over 3,000 items have been donated and over 200 households served. There...
Comments / 0