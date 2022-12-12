Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California BeachMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
Norco, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorNorco, CA
Related
Westminster Police Seek Help Catching Christmas Vandals
Westminster police Tuesday asked for the public's help tracking down two men who vandalized Christmas decorations.
OC man uses stun gun to stop carjacking suspect who tried stabbing his dog, police say
A man took matters into his own hands when a suspect threatened to stab his dog while attempting to steal his truck in Westminster, police said.
Long Beach police identify ‘John Doe’ from 1978 as 15-year-old La Puente boy
After more than 40 years, officials have identified a boy found dead in Long Beach in 1978. Using a DNA sample, investigators learned that the body was that of 15-year-old Kenneth Nevada Williams, who had run away from his home in La Puente, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department. He […]
newsantaana.com
Catalytic converter thieves from Riverside busted by O.C. Sheriff Deputies
At 2:35 a.m. on Thursday, December 8th, an O.C. Sheriff’s Deputy supervisor in Rancho Santa Margarita conducted a vehicle stop in the city. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed several tools known to be used to steal catalytic converters. The O.C. Sheriff’s South Directed Enforcement Team (DET) members...
KTLA.com
Long Beach police release video of deadly hit-and-run, seek public’s help finding driver
The Long Beach Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle who hit and killed a pedestrian and then drove away from the scene last month. The collision happened around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Orange Avenue. The pedestrian, identified...
newsantaana.com
The Irvine Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide at UCI
The Irvine Police Department (IPD) responded to assist the University of California, Irvine Police Department (UCIPD) with a death investigation. Today at approximately 3:52 p.m., UCIPD responded to 214 Pereira Drive (Social Science Plaza B) after receiving 9-1-1 calls about subjects on the ground outside a multi-story building. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man and woman deceased. Detectives discovered evidence suggesting this incident is a murder-suicide. Preliminary investigation determined the decedents may be related. The names of the involved parties are not being released pending notification of next of kin.
2 suspects charged in deadly shooting of 16-year-old boy in Azusa
A prosecutor charged an 18-year-old from Covina and a 16-year-old boy with murder, attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling, according to reports.
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana gordito arrested for Irvine theft
On Friday, with the assistance of community tips, an IPD officer located a suspect, Salvador Beltran, 34, of Santa Ana, and arrested him. The officer knew he had the right guy because the New Santa Ana post about the suspect had been texted to him by his friends. On the...
localocnews.com
Man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death and killing their two young sons, in Orange
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 42-year-old man was convicted today of stabbing one of his girlfriends to death and killing their two young sons in 2012. The children’s bodies were never located. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange, was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder for...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found shot to death in Antelope Valley motel room
LITTLEROCK, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found shot to death in a motel in the Littlerock area over the weekend. Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway at about noon Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher Flores,...
Gunman crashes after crime spree including shooting, carjacking, Long Beach police say
A man suspected of shooting a man in Long Beach also carjacked a woman nearby and was injured when he crashed the stolen vehicle in Downey.
6th person arrested in connection to killing of man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor
Adrian Chavez, 42, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder in Norwalk. The post 6th person arrested in connection to killing of man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor appeared first on Long Beach Post.
mynewsla.com
Sheriff Seeks Help to Catch Killer
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed killed a man Tuesday in the Lancaster area. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
Police: Former UC Irvine student threw elderly mother from building
Authorities have identified the two people killed in an apparent murder-suicide on the campus of University of California-Irvine Tuesday as an elderly woman and her son. According to Irvine Police, Andrew Nguyen Doan, 36, picked up his mother, 77-year-old Thao Thai Nguyen, and “threw her off the landing of a multi-story building.” Doan then jumped […]
Orange County man convicted of murdering girlfriend, sons, then going out to party
An Orange County man has been found guilty of stabbing his girlfriend to death and murdering his two young sons back in 2012. The girlfriend’s body was stabbed 48 times, police said. On Wednesday, Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, from Orange was convicted on three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his girlfriend, Arlet […]
KTLA.com
Authorities seek public’s help locating 19-year-old missing male from Riverside
Police in Riverside are asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old male who was last seen on Dec. 9, when cameras captured him leaving his residence. Zackarey Corrales, who left without identification, his skateboard or backpack, has not been seen or heard from since. The 19-year-old’s phone...
NBC Los Angeles
Dentist Office and Pharmacy Broken Into in Fountain Valley
One hole and now two businesses have been burglarized while the owners say it's clear this was a well planned break in. It is not the kind of drill normally heard at a dentist's office but on Tuesday it's the drill heard as a construction workers starts repairing a hole in the wall between two adjoining businesses.
Chase through LA ends in chaotic search for armed robbery suspect
Three people were taken into custody Tuesday night following a lengthy chase that ended in a chaotic search for the suspects in Downey.
2urbangirls.com
Burglar arrested for shooting teen in Buena Park
FULLERTON, Calif. – A 21-year-old convicted burglar was behind bars Tuesday on charges of shooting a teenage boy in Buena Park. Christopher Angel Perez was charged Monday with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, both felonies. He also faces sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury and discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury.
signalscv.com
Torrance man arrested in connection to November vehicular assault
A 47-year-old Torrance man accused in November of ramming his truck into another person’s vehicle over “a business dispute” in Gorman was arrested Monday afternoon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,...
Comments / 1