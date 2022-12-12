The health and wellness trend has certainly had an impact on yacht design. For proof of this, look no further than Arcadia Yachts. The Italian yard has just unveiled the first model in a new yacht series that is centered around wellness. The newcomer, known as the A96, spans 96 feet from tip to tail and is expected to debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival in 2023. The full line, which Arcadia will develop over the next few years, will range from 66 feet (20 meters) to 131 feet (40 meters). The vessels will reportedly pair the go-anywhere spirit of the...

