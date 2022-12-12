Read full article on original website
This Luxe New 96-Foot Yacht Is Like a Floating Spa and Health Club for Wellness Buffs
The health and wellness trend has certainly had an impact on yacht design. For proof of this, look no further than Arcadia Yachts. The Italian yard has just unveiled the first model in a new yacht series that is centered around wellness. The newcomer, known as the A96, spans 96 feet from tip to tail and is expected to debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival in 2023. The full line, which Arcadia will develop over the next few years, will range from 66 feet (20 meters) to 131 feet (40 meters). The vessels will reportedly pair the go-anywhere spirit of the...
furninfo.com
imm Spring Edition Sets out To Surprise with Pure Galleries
The new Pure Galleries exhibition format is set to give the imm Spring Edition of imm cologne in June 2023 an exceptionally vibrant new design. Inspired by the art gallery aesthetic, the concept is described by imm cologne Directors Dick Spierenburg and Bernd Sanden as a kind of game changer that Pure exhibitors expect from the special edition of the Interior Business Event in Cologne.
furninfo.com
Bellini Modern Living: Warmer Colors Trending in Leather Motion
Although neutrals continue to dominate the leather motion business, Bellini Modern Living, a wholesaler and distributor of modern Italian furniture based in Canada, says warmer colors are on the upswing. “We’re seeing a distinct shift to the warmer side of the color wheel, away from the grays and other neutrals...
furninfo.com
Precision Textiles Expands Portfolio of USDA Certified Product with Bio-Preferred Certification
Precision Textiles, a leading supplier of coated fabrics, nonwovens and laminations for the bedding, automotive, and home furnishings industries, has expanded its portfolio of U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Bio-Preferred certified products after receiving certifications on its Fire- Flex® needle punch fiber materials and their CELLULOFT® FR quilt fiber.
ELLE DECOR
How One Studio Is Channeling India's Centuries-Old Jewelry Traditions into Furniture
Based in New Delhi and New York City, the 20-year-old design firm DeMuro Das has found its stride navigating two worlds, fusing history and modernity in work that feels quietly commanding. Since opening their New York City showroom in the summer of 2021, helmed by the duo’s U.S. partner and director, Amy Lee, they have consolidated production, setting up their own stone atelier inside their New Delhi factory. Bringing this process in-house has allowed the firm to explore and refine their stone marquetry, introducing the technique into curved surfaces and edges. It also made their new collections, Gem and Demi, possible.
House Of The Year 2022 revealed on Grand Designs
The Red House in Dorset has been named the winner of architecture award House Of The Year 2022.The new build family home was given the annual award by the Royal Institute of British Architects (Riba) during the final episode of four-part series Grand Designs House Of The Year on Channel 4.The award, which was established in 2013, is presented to the best new architect-designed house or extension in the UK.It beat Mediterranean-style Seabreeze in East Sussex, converted farm barn The Dutch Barn in West Sussex, and industrial aesthetic Surbiton Springs in London to get the architectural prize.Suffolk Cottage, a revamped...
Sonos and IKEA's next Symfonisk collaboration is a big one – a floor lamp speaker
The latest IKEA/Sonos collaboration is its biggest yet – a floor standing lamp that doubles as a wireless speaker.
Best slippers for men
Be it starting a fresh new day or winding down after a hard one, slippers are the ideal house necessity for comfort and relaxation. And we've covered the best slippers for men.
