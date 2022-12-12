Read full article on original website
Related
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Ukrainian forces are bracing for the possibility of another Russian invasion via Belarus: 'We have to be ready'
"We have to be concerned," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told CNN, adding that Belarus is not a "friendly neighbor."
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Russia is firing missiles made in Ukraine decades ago back into the country, a top general revealed
Russia has apparently also been stripping the warheads out. Western militaries believe it's trying to confuse Ukrainian air defenses with decoys.
Ukrainian army issues instructional video telling Russians how to surrender to a drone
A step-by-step instruction video demonstrates how Russian soldiers can arrange to surrender to Ukraine via drone.
82K Ukrainians settle in the US
The United for Ukraine program allows Ukrainians to stay in the U.S. for two years.
Elite Putin Officer Who Fled Russia to Avoid Ukraine War Faces Extradition
"A man who knows how to hold a weapon is now of great interest to Russia...They will force him to go to war in every possible way," Mikhail Zhilin's wife said.
People of Ukraine handed EU's top human rights prize
The people of Ukraine and their representatives have been handed the European Union's top human rights prize for their resistance to Russia's invasion and defiance during the ongoing war
James Cleverly scales back plan for Global Britain’s network of liberty
Foreign secretary suggests UK will seek long partnerships with fewer countries, some of whom will not share its values
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine army chief warns Moscow preparing for new Kyiv attack as Putin seeks new economic ties
Valeriy Zaluzhny warns Putin’s forces regrouping before renewed attack in 2023; Russia looking to overcome impact of sanctions
Russian security teams are scrambling to hunt down Ukrainian spies as locals in captured towns direct fire and gather critical intel
Behind enemy lines, civilians and soldiers alike have helped Ukraine uncover Russian positions and target for them for strikes.
Russian troops have apparently been firing deadly cluster munitions into Kherson city since they were forced to retreat, watchdog says
"Residents of Kherson survived eight months of Russian occupation... only to be subjected to new indiscriminate attacks," HRW's Belkis Willie said.
Dutch Oscar Hopeful ‘Narcosis’ Sells to HBO for Eastern Europe, Fabula for Turkey (EXCLUSIVE)
Italy’s Coccinelle Film Sales has sealed two important European deals on Dutch Oscar bid “Narcosis,” directed by Martijn de Jong. Coccinelle Film Sales’ CEO Francesca Breccia negotiated the agreements, with HBO Europe picking up the movie’s rights in 14 countries in Eastern Europe (Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Moldova, Croatia, Slovenia. Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Fabula Film acquiring them for Turkey. Labelled as “a haunting and hopeful story about life, love and loss,” the movie follows a close-knit family disrupted when the father does not resurface during a professional dive. No funeral, no farewell,...
Scholz says Balkans joining EU is in Germany’s interest
BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that it’s in the interest of Germany and Europe for the remaining countries of the Balkans to join the European Union. Speaking to Parliament ahead of a one-day summit of the 27-nation bloc in Brussels, Scholz welcomed the revival of EU accession talks with the six Western Balkan countries in recent months, and the decision this week to grant Bosnia candidate status.
NBC San Diego
UN Nuclear Watchdog to Visit Tehran as Iran Enriches Uranium at Its Highest Level Ever
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will head to Tehran on Dec. 18. The visit targets addressing outstanding 'safeguards' issues over traces of uranium found at three undeclared Iranian sites in 2019. There is as yet no indication that the IAEA will be investigating Iran's recent announcement that it is...
Ukraine PM urges more military aid to counter Russia attacks
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine’s prime minister is appealing for Patriot missile batteries and other high-tech air defense systems to counter Russian attacks, as more Russian shelling was reported on Monday in the eastern regions of Ukraine where Moscow is trying to make battlefield gains. Prime...
NBC San Diego
China's Reopening Brings Both Risks and Opportunities, Asian Development Bank Says
Although China's reopening would boost growth prospects for the country and other economies, it would also cause an increase in Covid-19 cases, Albert Park, chief economist at the Asian Development Bank said. But that is the price the government would have to pay if it wants the country to open...
Kosovo leaders sign application request to join EU
Kosovo's leaders on Wednesday signed a formal application seeking the status of candidate for membership in the European Union
Russia Could Launch Another 'Major Offensive' in Early 2023: Dmytro Kuleba
The Ukrainian Foreign Minister said the country is making every effort to counteract a potential new offensive from Russia.
Comments / 0