TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Variety

Dutch Oscar Hopeful ‘Narcosis’ Sells to HBO for Eastern Europe, Fabula for Turkey (EXCLUSIVE)

Italy’s Coccinelle Film Sales has sealed two important European deals on Dutch Oscar bid “Narcosis,” directed by Martijn de Jong. Coccinelle Film Sales’ CEO Francesca Breccia negotiated the agreements, with HBO Europe picking up the movie’s rights in 14 countries in Eastern Europe (Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Moldova, Croatia, Slovenia. Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Fabula Film acquiring them for Turkey. Labelled as “a haunting and hopeful story about life, love and loss,” the movie follows a close-knit family disrupted when the father does not resurface during a professional dive. No funeral, no farewell,...
The Associated Press

Scholz says Balkans joining EU is in Germany’s interest

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that it’s in the interest of Germany and Europe for the remaining countries of the Balkans to join the European Union. Speaking to Parliament ahead of a one-day summit of the 27-nation bloc in Brussels, Scholz welcomed the revival of EU accession talks with the six Western Balkan countries in recent months, and the decision this week to grant Bosnia candidate status.
Action News Jax

Ukraine PM urges more military aid to counter Russia attacks

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine’s prime minister is appealing for Patriot missile batteries and other high-tech air defense systems to counter Russian attacks, as more Russian shelling was reported on Monday in the eastern regions of Ukraine where Moscow is trying to make battlefield gains. Prime...
NBC San Diego

China's Reopening Brings Both Risks and Opportunities, Asian Development Bank Says

Although China's reopening would boost growth prospects for the country and other economies, it would also cause an increase in Covid-19 cases, Albert Park, chief economist at the Asian Development Bank said. But that is the price the government would have to pay if it wants the country to open...

