Indiana State

Holcomb lauds $22B in capital commitments

Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced Wednesday the end of a sixth consecutive record-breaking year for economic development in Indiana. In 2022, 218 companies committed to locate or expand in Indiana, investing more than $22.2 billion in their operations and creating 24,059 new jobs. “Indiana’s economy is firing on all cylinders,”...
Mary Angela Perry Cooley

Mary Angela Perry Cooley died on Dec. 6, 2022, at age 92 and in accordance with her wishes: peacefully and surrounded by family and friends. Angela was born in Bessemer, Alabama, a suburb of Birmingham, to Lt. Colonel John and Dorothy Stowers Perry. She proudly attended Hollins College (Roanoke, Virginia) and was awarded a bachelor’s degree in economics and sociology.
Ruth Marie Keerns

Ruth Marie Keerns, 92, formerly of Veedersburg, passed away at 12:58 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Wellbrooke in Crawfordsville. Ruth was born July 11, 1930, at Kingman, the daughter of Russell and Ida (McElwee) Helms. She married Delmar Willett in 1945; and Walter Keerns in 1972. Walter preceded her in death in 1984.
Parke Heritage's Bodine receives Lilly award

Parke Heritage High School senior Josie Bodine has been named the 2023 recipient of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholar Award. She has been awarded a four-year full tuition scholarship to any accredited Indiana college or university. She is the daughter of Christopher (Pat) and Sharon Bodine of Marshall. She plans...
Local Record: Dec. 14, 2022

• Zarik Dchaun Johnson, 21, Crawfordsville, was arrested on a charge of invasion of privacy — 11:36 p.m. • Drug investigation — 11:39 a.m. • Theft in the 200 block of Argonaut Drive — 12:59 p.m. • Property damage crash at East Wabash Avenue and Woodlawn Place...
CDPL shares December staff picks

The staff at Crawfordsville District Public Library have lots of reading and listening recommendations this month to help you enjoy the holiday season, whether you are looking for inspiration or relaxation. If you want to create a homemade holiday, check out one of Michelle’s favorites “Tis the Season to be...
Lessons with Linus

Too often in today’s headlines we read about another case of child abuse in the United States. Local resident Sandy Lofland-Brown along with her son, Luther Lofland Jr., have co-authored a book, “Linus Teaches Safety at School,” that deals with the subject and it is proving to be a hit with educators, parents and children.
Bertha M. Roberts

Bertha M. Roberts of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday night, Dec. 10, 2022, at her granddaughter’s home, where she had resided the past three years. She was 103. Mrs. Roberts was a true Christian that read her Bible every day and was very prayerful. She was a member of Crossroads Church of the Nazarene and for the past couple of years attended Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene. She liked going places and taking trips. She was a wonderful cook that loved to can green beans, tomatoes and strawberries. She worked for a while at Sommer Metalcraft, but spent most of her life as a housewife, homemaker and mother who took care of her family.
Commissioners approve revised zoning ordinance

Montgomery County Commissioners took the final steps Monday to change the county zoning ordinance that regulates industrial and smaller solar projects. With the changes that passed 3-0, industrial solar parks will have stricter regulations throughout the permitting process and beyond. Commissioners conducted the last required public hearing on the ordinance...
Mary E. (Hughes) Barker

Mary E. (Hughes) Barker, 89, of Crawfordsville died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Rebounding dominant for Lady Mounties in solid win

Southmont (6-7) Saylor Woods 1-3 0-0 2, Olivia Gray 1-2 0-2 2, Chelsea Veatch 4-14 2-4 13, Cheyenne Shaw 3-5 0-1 6, DeLorean Mason 6-15 0-2 14, Chloe Jenkins 1-9 0-2 2; Totals 16-48 2-11 39. 3 pt shooting: BC 2-17 (Vawter, Dodson) SM 5-16 (Veatch 3, Mason 2) Rebounding:...
