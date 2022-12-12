Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Holcomb lauds $22B in capital commitments
Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced Wednesday the end of a sixth consecutive record-breaking year for economic development in Indiana. In 2022, 218 companies committed to locate or expand in Indiana, investing more than $22.2 billion in their operations and creating 24,059 new jobs. “Indiana’s economy is firing on all cylinders,”...
Journal Review
Mary Angela Perry Cooley
Mary Angela Perry Cooley died on Dec. 6, 2022, at age 92 and in accordance with her wishes: peacefully and surrounded by family and friends. Angela was born in Bessemer, Alabama, a suburb of Birmingham, to Lt. Colonel John and Dorothy Stowers Perry. She proudly attended Hollins College (Roanoke, Virginia) and was awarded a bachelor’s degree in economics and sociology.
Journal Review
Ruth Marie Keerns
Ruth Marie Keerns, 92, formerly of Veedersburg, passed away at 12:58 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Wellbrooke in Crawfordsville. Ruth was born July 11, 1930, at Kingman, the daughter of Russell and Ida (McElwee) Helms. She married Delmar Willett in 1945; and Walter Keerns in 1972. Walter preceded her in death in 1984.
Journal Review
Crown Cork and Seal donates funds to YSB to assist with alternative school
The smile on Karen Branch’s face seemed to light up the entire Montgomery County Youth Service Bureau board room. There was good reason as the YSB executive director and two board members accepted a $30,000 check from Crown Cork and Seal during a ceremony Tuesday. “To have a corporate...
Journal Review
Parke Heritage's Bodine receives Lilly award
Parke Heritage High School senior Josie Bodine has been named the 2023 recipient of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholar Award. She has been awarded a four-year full tuition scholarship to any accredited Indiana college or university. She is the daughter of Christopher (Pat) and Sharon Bodine of Marshall. She plans...
Journal Review
Local Record: Dec. 14, 2022
• Zarik Dchaun Johnson, 21, Crawfordsville, was arrested on a charge of invasion of privacy — 11:36 p.m. • Drug investigation — 11:39 a.m. • Theft in the 200 block of Argonaut Drive — 12:59 p.m. • Property damage crash at East Wabash Avenue and Woodlawn Place...
Journal Review
CDPL shares December staff picks
The staff at Crawfordsville District Public Library have lots of reading and listening recommendations this month to help you enjoy the holiday season, whether you are looking for inspiration or relaxation. If you want to create a homemade holiday, check out one of Michelle’s favorites “Tis the Season to be...
Journal Review
Lessons with Linus
Too often in today’s headlines we read about another case of child abuse in the United States. Local resident Sandy Lofland-Brown along with her son, Luther Lofland Jr., have co-authored a book, “Linus Teaches Safety at School,” that deals with the subject and it is proving to be a hit with educators, parents and children.
Journal Review
Bertha M. Roberts
Bertha M. Roberts of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday night, Dec. 10, 2022, at her granddaughter’s home, where she had resided the past three years. She was 103. Mrs. Roberts was a true Christian that read her Bible every day and was very prayerful. She was a member of Crossroads Church of the Nazarene and for the past couple of years attended Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene. She liked going places and taking trips. She was a wonderful cook that loved to can green beans, tomatoes and strawberries. She worked for a while at Sommer Metalcraft, but spent most of her life as a housewife, homemaker and mother who took care of her family.
Journal Review
Commissioners approve revised zoning ordinance
Montgomery County Commissioners took the final steps Monday to change the county zoning ordinance that regulates industrial and smaller solar projects. With the changes that passed 3-0, industrial solar parks will have stricter regulations throughout the permitting process and beyond. Commissioners conducted the last required public hearing on the ordinance...
Journal Review
Mary E. (Hughes) Barker
Mary E. (Hughes) Barker, 89, of Crawfordsville died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Journal Review
Rebounding dominant for Lady Mounties in solid win
Southmont (6-7) Saylor Woods 1-3 0-0 2, Olivia Gray 1-2 0-2 2, Chelsea Veatch 4-14 2-4 13, Cheyenne Shaw 3-5 0-1 6, DeLorean Mason 6-15 0-2 14, Chloe Jenkins 1-9 0-2 2; Totals 16-48 2-11 39. 3 pt shooting: BC 2-17 (Vawter, Dodson) SM 5-16 (Veatch 3, Mason 2) Rebounding:...
