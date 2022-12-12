2022 World Cup: Croatia vs. Argentina odds, picks and predictions

Argentina battles Croatia on Tuesday in the 1st of 2 World Cup semifinals. Kickoff from Lusail Stadium in Qatar is set for 2 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Croatia vs. Argentina odds, and make our best World Cup bets, picks and predictions.

With 2 wins in the group stage, Argentina won Group C. They then beat Australia 2-1 in the Round of 16, ending with 9 more shots and 4 more shots on target. Argentina, the No. 3 team in FIFA’s world rankings, met the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

Argentina was leading 2-0 in the 80th minute when the Netherlands found a way to score 2 goals in the final 10 minutes plus stoppage time. Argentina advanced by winning 4-3 in penalty kicks. They had 8 more shots and 3 more on target than the Netherlands.

Croatia also had an exciting quarterfinal matchup. They went into extra time 0-0 with No. 1 Brazil. F Neymar scored in the 105th minute just to have F Bruno Petkovic equalize in the 117th.

Croatia, No. 12 in FIFA’s rankings, had 12 fewer shots and 10 fewer on target, but won 4-2 in penalty kicks. Croatia has given up just 3 goals in 5 games, holding Belgium and Morocco scoreless.

Tuesday’s winner will play the winner of Wednesday’s France-Morocco match for the title.

Croatia vs. Argentina odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 12:59 a.m. ET.

Moneyline: Croatia +390 (bet $100 to win $390) | Argentina -122 (bet $122 to win $100) | Draw +245

Croatia +390 (bet $100 to win $390) | Argentina -122 (bet $122 to win $100) | Draw +245 Over/Under: 2.5 (O: +150 | U: -175)

Prediction

Argentina 2, Croatia 1

BET ARGENTINA (-122).

Argentina is 1 of the few teams that have the decision-making in the midfield to counter what M Luka Modric can throw at them. Modric is 37 and should have tired legs this far in the tournament.

The difference here is how each team played in the semifinal with F Lionel Messi and Argentina competing at the same level as the Netherlands. Croatia, on the other hand, was outplayed by Brazil but managed to advance due to their opponent failing to capitalize.

The Messi-led side should be able to make their opportunities count, netting 2 in just 5 shots on frame against the Netherlands.

Croatia allowed 11 shots on goal and just 1 goal against Brazil. If Argentina ends with those figures, expect multiple shots to end in the back of the net. At (-122), back Argentina to win in regulation.

LEAN OVER 2.5 (+150).

The Croatian pace has been the main reason they have struggled to score. They do not play at a high pace with an aging, yet technically sound, midfield. Argentina scored in the 1st half against the Netherlands, and that helped open things up. That could certainly be the case Tuesday.

Croatia has played well defensively, but holding Morocco and Belgium without a goal isn’t as impressive as it seems as both had struggled to score for most of the tournament.

If Argentina can strike in the 1st half and make Croatia get out of their comfort zone, expect the OVER 2.5 (+150) to be the better option.

