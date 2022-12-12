ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 World Cup: Croatia vs. Argentina odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6vxR_0jfMNxqV00

Argentina battles Croatia on Tuesday in the 1st of 2 World Cup semifinals. Kickoff from Lusail Stadium in Qatar is set for 2 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Croatia vs. Argentina odds, and make our best World Cup bets, picks and predictions.

With 2 wins in the group stage, Argentina won Group C. They then beat Australia 2-1 in the Round of 16, ending with 9 more shots and 4 more shots on target. Argentina, the No. 3 team in FIFA’s world rankings, met the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

Argentina was leading 2-0 in the 80th minute when the Netherlands found a way to score 2 goals in the final 10 minutes plus stoppage time. Argentina advanced by winning 4-3 in penalty kicks. They had 8 more shots and 3 more on target than the Netherlands.

Croatia also had an exciting quarterfinal matchup. They went into extra time 0-0 with No. 1 Brazil. F Neymar scored in the 105th minute just to have F Bruno Petkovic equalize in the 117th.

Croatia, No. 12 in FIFA’s rankings, had 12 fewer shots and 10 fewer on target, but won 4-2 in penalty kicks. Croatia has given up just 3 goals in 5 games, holding Belgium and Morocco scoreless.

Tuesday’s winner will play the winner of Wednesday’s France-Morocco match for the title.

Watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on FOX and FS1 with FUBO TV

Croatia vs. Argentina odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 12:59 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Croatia +390 (bet $100 to win $390) | Argentina -122 (bet $122 to win $100) | Draw +245
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: +150 | U: -175)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Prediction

Argentina 2, Croatia 1

Moneyline (ML)

BET ARGENTINA (-122).

Argentina is 1 of the few teams that have the decision-making in the midfield to counter what M Luka Modric can throw at them. Modric is 37 and should have tired legs this far in the tournament.

The difference here is how each team played in the semifinal with F Lionel Messi and Argentina competing at the same level as the Netherlands. Croatia, on the other hand, was outplayed by Brazil but managed to advance due to their opponent failing to capitalize.

The Messi-led side should be able to make their opportunities count, netting 2 in just 5 shots on frame against the Netherlands.

Croatia allowed 11 shots on goal and just 1 goal against Brazil. If Argentina ends with those figures, expect multiple shots to end in the back of the net. At (-122), back Argentina to win in regulation.

Over/Under (O/U)

LEAN OVER 2.5 (+150).

The Croatian pace has been the main reason they have struggled to score. They do not play at a high pace with an aging, yet technically sound, midfield. Argentina scored in the 1st half against the Netherlands, and that helped open things up. That could certainly be the case Tuesday.

Croatia has played well defensively, but holding Morocco and Belgium without a goal isn’t as impressive as it seems as both had struggled to score for most of the tournament.

If Argentina can strike in the 1st half and make Croatia get out of their comfort zone, expect the OVER 2.5 (+150) to be the better option.

: For the American soccer fan, USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s website provides a fresh look at the beautiful game.

Want action on this contest or any other soccer matches? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow @SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Daily Mail

Luis Suarez lauds his former teammate Lionel Messi for 'never getting tired of showing you are the best in the world' after his sensational performance in Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia in the World Cup semi final

Luis Suarez has heaped praise on his former teammate Lionel Messi after a stunning performance against Croatia in the World Cup semi final, calling him 'incredible.'. Messi gave Argentina the lead with a first half penalty on Tuesday night, but truly stole the show with a spectacular run that saw him burst into the box past a dumbfounded Josko Gvardiol and set up Julian Alvarez for his side's third.
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Centre Daily

Mysterious shipwreck found full of household items near Sweden is dated to 14th century

New details have emerged surrounding the mysterious wreckage of two medieval ships found off the coast of Sweden last spring. Researchers have finally determined their ages and far-flung origins. The merchant vessels were discovered near the construction of a railway tunnel in Varberg, about 120 miles north of Copenhagen, according...
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
The Associated Press

Morocco World Cup wins stir mixed feelings in Western Sahara

LAAYOUNE, Western Sahara (AP) — After the final whistle of every match Morocco won in its history-making World Cup run, crowds poured out of homes and cafes in the biggest city of Western Sahara, celebrating for hours. The revelers included some Sahrawi people, members of an ethnic group that...
The Independent

‘Incredible’: Luis Suarez sends Lionel Messi message after guiding Argentina to World Cup final

Luis Suarez has lauded his friend and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi after booking his place in Sunday’s World Cup final.The PSG forward inspired a dominant Albiceleste to a 3-0 victory over Croatia, scoring a penalty and then setting up Julian Alvarez’s second goal at the Lusail Stadium.And former Barcelona teammate Suarez has pleaded with Messi to carry on showing his class on the field ahead of Sunday’s final against France or Morocco.“Never get tired of showing that you are the best in the world,” Suarez said. “The whole world stops to applaud this guy and what he's given to...
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

187K+
Followers
243K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy