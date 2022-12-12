Read full article on original website
Related
Watch brutal Deontay Wilder KO punch send Oleksandr Usyk flying out of the ring.. in hilarious video game glitch
AN HILARIOUS video game glitch has gone viral after it showed Deontay Wilder sending Oleksandr Usyk flying out of the ring. The new boxing game, titled Undisputed, is currently available for fans to trial ahead of its full release next year. The game is still not the finished article -...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez not mentally stable says Regis Prograis
By Dan Ambrose: Regis Prograis believes Teofimo Lopez isn’t “mentally stable” after watching his behavior last Saturday night in his questionable 10 round split decision win over Sandor Martin. Prograis says Teofimo is “crumbling” mentally. Besides the mental stability issues, WBC light welterweight champion Prograis...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: I'm The Most Hated Fighter, My Boxing Abilities Are Overlooked
Gervonta Davis is often compared to a mini Mike Tyson. Ever since turning pro in 2013, “Tank” has displayed brute power and turned in a series of highlight-reel knockouts. Of his 27 fights, 25 have ended in KO – a 92.5% knockout ratio. Davis has 114 rounds under his belt, an average of just over four rounds a bout.
MMAmania.com
Highlights: Cris Cyborg drops Gabrielle Holloway, cruises to second boxing win on Crawford-Avanesyan undercard
Cristiane Justino picked up her second straight boxing victory to close out 2022. “Cyborg” popped, dropped, and cruised to a decision win over the unheralded Gabrielle Holloway as part of the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan boxing pay-per-view (PPV) at CHI Health Center last weekend in Omaha, Nebraska. The...
Sporting News
What time is Argentina vs Croatia in USA today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup semifinal
Argentina and Croatia clash in what is a massive opening World Cup semifinal today. Argentina, backed by some Lionel Messi magic and stunning penalty saves from goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, were able to see off a spirited Netherlands comeback in their quarterfinal via a penalty shootout — although they almost threw it away by giving up a two-goal lead late on.
SB Nation
This angle of Messi’s amazing World Cup run and assist shows his greatness in full view
It’s often said that the brightest stars make the biggest plays in the biggest moments. The Big Time Player theory, you could call it. At Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar, Argentinian forward Lionel Messi shined his brightest when the country needed him the most, scoring a goal and assisting on another in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals.
Sporting News
Lionel Messi's kids: Sons' names, ages, places of birth and clubs they play for
When he endured a difficult year on the pitch in 2021, football superstar Lionel Messi said his children had helped him learn to overcome the pain of defeat – because there are more important things in life. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has tributes to his children tattooed on...
Sporting News
Who are France, Mbappe playing today? Opponent, time, kickoff, betting odds and latest news for World Cup semifinal
Looking to claim consecutive World Cup crowns, France remain on track for more glory at Qatar 2022. Les Bleus reached the semifinals after a nervy 2-1 win over England and have been scoring freely at the tournament. With young gun Kylian Mbappe in sensational form, Didier Deschamps' side will take...
overtimeheroics.net
Concern Over Teofimo’s State of Mind Follows Saturday’s Shaky Win
Some will say that underdog replacement opponent Sandor Martin beat former unified lightweight world champ Teofimo Lopez Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. At the very least, though, the Spaniard gave Lopez a much tougher fight than expected and, perhaps, help cast some serious doubt on the young fighter’s mental and emotional stability.
Sporting News
Young jockey Megan Taylor tragically dies after a fall at race meeting in New Zealand
Megan Taylor, a young apprentice jockey, has tragically died after a fall at Ashburton Raceway in New Zealand. The 26-year-old was riding Red Orchid when three other horses were caught up in a collision, although Diego Montes de Oca on Billydude, Samantha Wynne on Show Us Plenty and Tina Comignaghi on O’Dua managed to escape relatively unscathed.
Sporting News
FIFA World Cup final 2022 start time: Kickoff details and venue for championship match in Qatar
The World Cup final is one of the most iconic events in sport. Taking place every four years, it is one of the most-watched events across the globe. The 2022 World Cup final will be the last step in crowning a new international champion. With Argentina and France the last two teams standing, one of them will lift the famous trophy above their heads.
swimswam.com
arena To Debut The Calypso Bay Limited Edition Racing Collection In Melbourne
The limited edition collection draws its inspiration from the colors and patterns of the coral and crystal-clear waters of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. Courtesy of arena, a SwimSwam partner. arena is pleased to announce the launch of Calypso Bay, a limited edition collection of racing suits from the company’s...
Sporting News
Most penalties for one team in a World Cup: Argentina, Lionel Messi share lead for pens received at Qatar 2022
Lionel Messi scored his fifth goal of the 2022 World Cup against Croatia as Argentina romped to a 3-0 win at Lusail Stadium to reach the final. It is a tally that places Messi level with Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot and one that has been bolstered by frequent opportunities to score from the penalty spot.
Sporting News
Argentina squad for World Cup 2022 semifinal: Roster, key players, lineup and likely formation for knockout clash with Croatia
Argentina have reached the semifinals of the World Cup for the second time in three tournaments, and they will be motivated to go all the way in Qatar is what is Lionel Messi's last World Cup. Having announced his decision to bow out from the biggest stage of all before...
Sporting News
France vs Morocco World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups for FIFA Qatar 2022 semifinal
France secured their place in the 2022 World Cup semifinals with an impressive 2-1 win over England in the last eight. Olivier Giroud's late goal kept Les Bleus on track to defend their title in Qatar as they now take on Morocco for a spot in the final. Walid Regragui's...
Comments / 0