BoxingNews24.com

Teofimo Lopez not mentally stable says Regis Prograis

By Dan Ambrose: Regis Prograis believes Teofimo Lopez isn’t “mentally stable” after watching his behavior last Saturday night in his questionable 10 round split decision win over Sandor Martin. Prograis says Teofimo is “crumbling” mentally. Besides the mental stability issues, WBC light welterweight champion Prograis...
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis: I'm The Most Hated Fighter, My Boxing Abilities Are Overlooked

Gervonta Davis is often compared to a mini Mike Tyson. Ever since turning pro in 2013, “Tank” has displayed brute power and turned in a series of highlight-reel knockouts. Of his 27 fights, 25 have ended in KO – a 92.5% knockout ratio. Davis has 114 rounds under his belt, an average of just over four rounds a bout.
Sporting News

What time is Argentina vs Croatia in USA today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup semifinal

Argentina and Croatia clash in what is a massive opening World Cup semifinal today. Argentina, backed by some Lionel Messi magic and stunning penalty saves from goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, were able to see off a spirited Netherlands comeback in their quarterfinal via a penalty shootout — although they almost threw it away by giving up a two-goal lead late on.
SB Nation

This angle of Messi’s amazing World Cup run and assist shows his greatness in full view

It’s often said that the brightest stars make the biggest plays in the biggest moments. The Big Time Player theory, you could call it. At Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar, Argentinian forward Lionel Messi shined his brightest when the country needed him the most, scoring a goal and assisting on another in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals.
Sporting News

Lionel Messi's kids: Sons' names, ages, places of birth and clubs they play for

When he endured a difficult year on the pitch in 2021, football superstar Lionel Messi said his children had helped him learn to overcome the pain of defeat – because there are more important things in life. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has tributes to his children tattooed on...
overtimeheroics.net

Concern Over Teofimo’s State of Mind Follows Saturday’s Shaky Win

Some will say that underdog replacement opponent Sandor Martin beat former unified lightweight world champ Teofimo Lopez Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. At the very least, though, the Spaniard gave Lopez a much tougher fight than expected and, perhaps, help cast some serious doubt on the young fighter’s mental and emotional stability.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sporting News

Young jockey Megan Taylor tragically dies after a fall at race meeting in New Zealand

Megan Taylor, a young apprentice jockey, has tragically died after a fall at Ashburton Raceway in New Zealand. The 26-year-old was riding Red Orchid when three other horses were caught up in a collision, although Diego Montes de Oca on Billydude, Samantha Wynne on Show Us Plenty and Tina Comignaghi on O’Dua managed to escape relatively unscathed.
Sporting News

FIFA World Cup final 2022 start time: Kickoff details and venue for championship match in Qatar

The World Cup final is one of the most iconic events in sport. Taking place every four years, it is one of the most-watched events across the globe. The 2022 World Cup final will be the last step in crowning a new international champion. With Argentina and France the last two teams standing, one of them will lift the famous trophy above their heads.
swimswam.com

arena To Debut The Calypso Bay Limited Edition Racing Collection In Melbourne

The limited edition collection draws its inspiration from the colors and patterns of the coral and crystal-clear waters of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. Courtesy of arena, a SwimSwam partner. arena is pleased to announce the launch of Calypso Bay, a limited edition collection of racing suits from the company’s...

