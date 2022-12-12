Read full article on original website
Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
Dolphins HC sends a message he might regret ahead of game vs. Bills
An incoming snowstorm has the potential to wreak havoc on Saturday night’s AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins (8-5) and Buffalo Bills (10-3). Buffalo meteorologists are predicting a snowfall that could amount up to seven inches on Saturday night. There are plenty of people in the football world that believe these weather conditions would give the Bills an advantage.
This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called
Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
Matt Patricia Has 3-Word Response To Mac Jones' Outburst
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was caught by ESPN's cameras barking at Matt Patricia and the other offensive coaches on Monday night. But Patricia doesn't seem to mind. Speaking to media members the next day, New England's coordinator was asked about the second-year QB's in-game explosions. To which Patricia simply said, "I love it."
Rob Gronkowski open to Tom Brady reunion but not with Buccaneers
Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski sounds open to a reunion with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady — as long as it doesn't involve playing. "That would be a great team to have him here at Fox," Gronkowski said about Brady while speaking with USA Today Sports' Mackenzie Salmon, as shared by Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire/USA Today. "You know, he’s a commentator, I’m an analyst. We’re going back and forth a little bit to each other. That would be a lot of fun."
Shannon Sharpe loses it on Skip Bayless after Tom Brady debate gets personal
Shannon Sharpe has started to lose his patience. Sharpe and Skip Bayless were embroiled in a Tom Brady debate, as is the case on many Mondays on FS1’s “Undisputed,” when Sharpe took exception to a comparison Bayless made about Sharpe and Brady. “This man is playing at a high level at 45 when you had to stop at 35,” Bayless said. “That’s what you do,” Sharpe griped in response. “Every time I call something into question, I get it … I did what I did! You make it seem like I was a bum! I’m in the effin’ Hall of Fame. I got...
Bengals Get Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Cincinnati Bengals were able to run their winning streak up to five games in Week 14, defeating the Cleveland Browns and exacting some revenge from their loss on Halloween. But, it wasn’t all positive as the Bengals came out of the game with some serious injury concerns. On...
Mike Leach dies at 61: Patrick Mahomes, football world mourn death of 'college football icon'
Mike Leach, one of college football's most distinguished and colorful coaches, has died at 61. The Mississippi State head coach was the architect of the "Air Raid" offense in the '90s, which led to multiple NCAA records. He had head coaching stops at Texas Tech (2000-09) and Washington State (2012-19) prior to taking the job at Mississippi State in 2020.
Sean Payton Has Brutally Honest Tua Tagovailoa Admission
Because of his size and accuracy, Tua Tagovailoa has often been compared to Drew Brees. Sean Payton disagrees with that comparison. The former New Orleans Saints head coach appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd after Tagovailoa struggled in Sunday night's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. After Cowherd called the likeness "unfair" and said Brees didn't get his proper respect as an athlete, Payton concurred that Brees was a "fantastic athlete" who got overlooked by people only focusing on height, weight, size, and speed.
Brock Purdy family: 49ers quarterback joins father Shawn, siblings as high-level athletes
Brock Purdy has become the center of the NFL world. When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in Week 13, Purdy was thrust under center and given the reins to a Super Bowl contender in the midst of a playoff hunt. He shined against the Dolphins, going 25-for-37 with 210 yards, two touchdown passes and an interception.
Without a catch in three games, Dolphins' Mike Gesicki shares his feelings
MIAMI GARDENS — For the first time in his five-year Dolphins career, tight end Mike Gesicki has gone three consecutive games without a single catch. And while it must be torturing Gesicki inside, especially as his team has lost two consecutive games, he has remained emotionally mature and composed all season.
Frustrated Mac Jones drops hot-mic F bomb, waves off Patriots Matt Patricia
Mac Jones is exhibiting some frustration in his second year as Patriots quarterback. It appears the source of that frustration can be traced to de facto offensive coordinator Matt Patricia. That was fairly evident in New England's "Monday Night Football" game vs. the Cardinals. ESPN cameras caught the second-year signal-caller...
Week 15 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Trevor Lawrence, JK Dobbins, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
The fantasy football playoffs are finally here, and with three games on Saturday (Colts-Vikings, Ravens-Browns, Dolphins-Bills), fantasy owners will have less time to make some crucial start 'em, sit 'em decisions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 15 fantasy lineup decisions.
Why did the Falcons bench Marcus Mariota? QB change to Desmond Ridder was 'performance-based'
The Falcons will have a new look coming out of their Week 14 bye. Marcus Mariota will no longer be their starting quarterback. Instead, third-round rookie Desmond Ridder will helm Atlanta's offense. Ridder played his college ball at Cincinnati and was the second quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft...
Jets’ Garrett Wilson claims official had ‘crazy’ message for him after disputed call
There have been flags aplenty in the NFL this season, but Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson wonders where his might have been Sunday in a physical rivalry game against the Bills. One day after the Jets lost to its division rival, 20-12, the rookie responded to a Twitter video posted by a fan, which featured the 22-year-old wideout appearing to get hit late by a Buffalo defender after stepping out of bounds. “I ain’t got a call all season … one ref told me ‘this ain’t [Ohio] State no more.’ Crazy,” Wilson posted Monday morning. Though Wilson did not specify the official...
Clippers Superfan Clipper Darrell Knocked Out In Altercation At Game, Video Shows
Clipper Darrell -- the most famous L.A. Clippers fan -- was knocked out during an altercation at a game on Monday ... new video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows. In the footage, you can see Darrell -- real name Darrell Bailey -- in his famous half-red, half-blue suit ... standing with a Crypto.com Arena security guard following the Clippers' game against the Boston Celtics.
49ers vs. Seahawks odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 15 'Thursday Night Football'
When the 49ers travel to play the Seahawks to open Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season on "Thursday Night Football (8:15 p.m ET, Amazon Prime Video), they will be looking to wrap up the NFC West title. San Francisco (9-4) has a two-game lead over Seattle (7-6) in the...
Brock Purdy college career, revisited: Why did 49ers QB go to Iowa State over Alabama, others?
Brock Purdy realized a dream when he was selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 49ers spent the 262nd overall selection on Purdy with designs on making him the team's third-string quarterback and a potential backup of the future. Instead, Purdy has been called into starting action with both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo injured as the 49ers look to make a Super Bowl run.
Richard Sherman on What Makes Kyle Shanahan Great, His Top DBs, and the Success of Pete Carroll and the Seahawks
Kevin is joined by Thursday Night Football cohost and former NFL star Richard Sherman to discuss the 49ers’ ceiling this season, what makes Kyle Shanahan a great coach, his favorite DBs in the NFL, the success of Pete Carroll and the Seahawks this season, and the struggles of Russell Wilson.
Bills general manager teases roster move bigger than OBJ
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a crucial matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Today, during a press conference, Brandon Beane had an array of huge topics to discuss with the media. Cole Beasley’s return, Odell Beckham Jr rumors, and the most surprising of all, the availability of Micah Hyde....
