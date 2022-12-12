ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GHS girls open Big North play with win over Cadillac, boys fall in nightcap

By Dylan Jespersen, The Petoskey News-Review
GAYLORD ― In an ever-changing world of basketball offense, sometimes winning a game can be as simple as taking what the defense gives you.

When the Gaylord girls basketball team hosted Cadillac on Friday, December 9, the Vikings gave the Lady Blue Devils open shots and free throws. So they took them.

What resulted was a game where the Blue Devils made more free throws (19) than field goals (17) as they played solid defense and coasted past the visiting Vikings for a 57-44 victory.

Cadillac jumped out to a 7-3 lead, but senior Alexis Kozlowski set the tone for the Blue Devils, getting to the foul line four separate times and shooting 7-for-8 from the line to bring the deficit down to three by the end of the opening quarter.

Gaylord looked like a new team to start the second quarter, using strong defense to spark a 12-0 run and take a 23-14 lead out of the gates in the second frame. Avery Parker was unstoppable over that burst to claim the lead, pouring in nine points over that run as Gaylord took a double-digit lead into halftime.

A quick four Gaylord points out of the halftime break spelled trouble for the Vikings, and the score wouldn't get closer than that the rest of the game as the Blue Devils put the finishing touches on their first conference win of the season.

Parker finished with 22 points to lead the team, followed by Meghan Keen with 11 points. All nine of Kozlowski's points came from the foul line, shooting an efficient 9-for-10 from the charity stripe.

Head coach Kelli Parker's team's record is now 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the BNC. Both of their games this week will be on the road, scheduled to take on Midland on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Petoskey on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Meanwhile, the nightcap of the varsity doubleheader didn't go as well for Gaylord as Cadillac took down 43-20 to open Big North play themselves.

Things were close in the first half, with Cadillac leading 14-7 after the first and 19-10 at the half, but Gaylord was having trouble finding its offense. It didn't help that last season's leading scorer, Luke Gelow, was sidelined with a shoulder injury suffered on opening night, but luckily the Vikings were having their own trouble finding their shots.

That luck didn't hold.

The Blue Devils continued to struggle to score, adding just four points in the third quarter and six in the fourth, while Cadillac's offense exploded, scoring 13 points in the third and eight in the fourth to cruise to the double-digit win.

Cadillac's Charlie Howell led both teams with 14 points.

Now 1-1 overall on the season and winless in the conference, the boys are set to host Hillman on Tuesday before joining the girls in Petoskey on Thursday for a doubleheader of rivalry basketball action.

