ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVAL

Oregon men's basketball faces UC Riverside with limited roster

EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: The Ducks defeated UC Riverside Wednesday night, 71-65. ---- With the limited number of players they have, Oregon men's basketball is back at Matthew Knight Arena to take on UC Riverside Wednesday. If there is any team this season that has been bit the worst...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon men survive tough battle against UC Riverside

EUGENE, Ore. — Not many showed up to Wednesday night’s game between Oregon and UC Riverside. The Ducks came in looking to break .500 at a 5-5 record, still with four players out due to injury and not set to return before Christmas. But Oregon only beat the...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon tight end Moliki Matavao enters transfer portal

EUGENE, Ore. — It’s just over two weeks until the Holiday Bowl between Oregon and North Carolina. 12 players on the Ducks’ roster have already entered the transfer portal and another two made it official Monday. Sophomore tight end Moliki Matavao is leaving the Oregon football program,...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon goalkeeper Leah Freeman transfers to Duke

EUGENE, Ore. — The women's college soccer season wrapped up last week. The Oregon Ducks failed to reach the NCAA tournament and are now dealing with a massive departure. Oregon's superstar goalkeeper Leah Freeman surprised everyone Tuesday announcing that she has transferred to Duke University. The loss can't be...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Richardson's leadership shining through for Ducks

EUGENE, Ore. — Despite the story around the Oregon men's basketball program continuing to be the injuries this year, the Ducks have managed to keep their heads afloat thanks to some of the leadership on the team. Head coach Dana Altman has been preaching to the team about not...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon women set to play four games in seven days

EUGENE, Ore. — Starting Thursday, the Oregon women’s basketball team will play four games over seven days, including two in the San Diego Invitational next week. The Ducks are fresh off a comeback win over Oregon State and have already faced some of the toughest talent in the country.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Oregon State football arrives for Las Vegas Bowl

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — What a welcome for the Oregon State football team Monday as the Beavers arrived in Sin City. OSU is taking on Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday at 11:35 a.m. The Beavers made the 90-minute flight from the Eugene airport to Las Vegas,...
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Lane Community College athletes and coach honored by NWAC

EUGENE, Ore. — Two Lane Community College athletes and a coach have been honored by the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC), the college reported in a news release. Logan Auxieras (Men’s Cross Country) and Cammeo Ramirez (Women’s Cross Country) were selected as NWAC Baden Athletes of the Year, and Lane Coach Bill Steyer was selected as Coach of the Year for both Men’s and Women’s Cross Country.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

MUST-SEE: North Eugene basketball player drills long buzzer-beater

EUGENE, Ore. — North Eugene boys basketball picked up their first home win of the season Tuesday with a 58-50 victory over Willamette. The play of the game came early on, however, with junior guard Joey Banry wowing the crowd with a three-quarter-court buzzer beater at the end of the first quarter:
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Marines on cross country walk reach Corvallis

“We call it the noble cause, of getting out there and raising awareness; bringing back our service men that gave their ultimate sacrifice.”. That's the mission for a group called "Team Long Road." They're a group of veterans who have been walking across the country along Highway 20 since June.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

4J students release hundreds of salmon fry

EUGENE, Ore. — Hundreds of Eugene 4J students released salmon fry into the water near Alton Baker Park Wednesday morning, after raising them from eggs in their classroom tanks, and learning about their life cycle. Tana Shepard a teacher with the Eugene 4J school district, “They have the salmon...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Interim councilor selected for Ward 7 in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Manager's Office announced, in a press release, that the city council has appointed Lyndsie Leech to fill the Ward 7 Interim City Councilor position. The manager's office says Leech will serve until a successor is elected in May of 2023; the elected party...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene city facilities available as warming centers

EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene is offering several of its facilities as warming centers as cold weather is forecast for the area throughout the week, the city announced in a press release. Libraries and community centers are open regular hours for families and individuals looking for a...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

How law enforcement is responding to wrong way drivers

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — There have been six reported incidents of wrong-way driving on Randy Papé Beltline in the past 12 months, almost all of which were going westbound in the eastbound lanes. On Saturday a driver going the wrong way on the Beltline collided head-on with another...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

ACE Day: Beacons shine during Academic Creativity and Excellence event

EUGENE, Ore. — Bushnell University celebrated the end of the semester with Academic Creativity and Excellence Day, better known around campus as ACE Day. "ACE Day is a time where students get to present topics from research they have done throughout the school year and include topics they are passionate about sharing with peers and the broader community," the college explained.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Holiday lights on display at Benton County Courthouse

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Our station is always keeping an eye out for the holiday lights in our community. Here is a stunning display on the Benton County Courthouse in Corvallis. Staff put up about 1,500 lights, and even more on the 25-foot Christmas tree in front of the courthouse.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Newport man arrested and charged with reckless burning after park gazebo catches fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — At 5:21 p.m. on Monday, December 12, the Newport Police Department was dispatched to the Don Davis Memorial Park on the report of someone setting the gazebo on fire. Newberg Police and Newport Fire responded and found a fire inside the enclosed gazebo. Officials say the flames were about eight feet high. Newport Fire was able to put out the fire quickly. Newport Police began interviewing witnesses.
NEWPORT, OR
KVAL

Egan Warming Centers activated Wednesday; volunteers continue to be needed

EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will activate on Wednesday, December 14. Sites are on standby for Thursday through Saturday. Volunteers are urgently needed to staff shelters. Locations. Trinity United Methodist Church. 440 Maxwell Road, Eugene. Site is accessible and animals are welcome. Doors open at 7PM. Click here...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy