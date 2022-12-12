Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVAL
Oregon men's basketball faces UC Riverside with limited roster
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: The Ducks defeated UC Riverside Wednesday night, 71-65. ---- With the limited number of players they have, Oregon men's basketball is back at Matthew Knight Arena to take on UC Riverside Wednesday. If there is any team this season that has been bit the worst...
KVAL
Oregon men survive tough battle against UC Riverside
EUGENE, Ore. — Not many showed up to Wednesday night’s game between Oregon and UC Riverside. The Ducks came in looking to break .500 at a 5-5 record, still with four players out due to injury and not set to return before Christmas. But Oregon only beat the...
KVAL
Oregon tight end Moliki Matavao enters transfer portal
EUGENE, Ore. — It’s just over two weeks until the Holiday Bowl between Oregon and North Carolina. 12 players on the Ducks’ roster have already entered the transfer portal and another two made it official Monday. Sophomore tight end Moliki Matavao is leaving the Oregon football program,...
KVAL
Oregon goalkeeper Leah Freeman transfers to Duke
EUGENE, Ore. — The women's college soccer season wrapped up last week. The Oregon Ducks failed to reach the NCAA tournament and are now dealing with a massive departure. Oregon's superstar goalkeeper Leah Freeman surprised everyone Tuesday announcing that she has transferred to Duke University. The loss can't be...
KVAL
Richardson's leadership shining through for Ducks
EUGENE, Ore. — Despite the story around the Oregon men's basketball program continuing to be the injuries this year, the Ducks have managed to keep their heads afloat thanks to some of the leadership on the team. Head coach Dana Altman has been preaching to the team about not...
KVAL
Oregon women set to play four games in seven days
EUGENE, Ore. — Starting Thursday, the Oregon women’s basketball team will play four games over seven days, including two in the San Diego Invitational next week. The Ducks are fresh off a comeback win over Oregon State and have already faced some of the toughest talent in the country.
KVAL
Oregon State football arrives for Las Vegas Bowl
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — What a welcome for the Oregon State football team Monday as the Beavers arrived in Sin City. OSU is taking on Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday at 11:35 a.m. The Beavers made the 90-minute flight from the Eugene airport to Las Vegas,...
KVAL
Lane Community College athletes and coach honored by NWAC
EUGENE, Ore. — Two Lane Community College athletes and a coach have been honored by the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC), the college reported in a news release. Logan Auxieras (Men’s Cross Country) and Cammeo Ramirez (Women’s Cross Country) were selected as NWAC Baden Athletes of the Year, and Lane Coach Bill Steyer was selected as Coach of the Year for both Men’s and Women’s Cross Country.
KVAL
MUST-SEE: North Eugene basketball player drills long buzzer-beater
EUGENE, Ore. — North Eugene boys basketball picked up their first home win of the season Tuesday with a 58-50 victory over Willamette. The play of the game came early on, however, with junior guard Joey Banry wowing the crowd with a three-quarter-court buzzer beater at the end of the first quarter:
KVAL
OSU study finds electricity customers pay more depending on how and when energy is used
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University, along with Stanford University, conducted a study analyzing energy usage patterns and the financial impacts they have on electricity customers. In the study, OSU found that when you use energy is just as important in how you use it when it comes to...
KVAL
Marines on cross country walk reach Corvallis
“We call it the noble cause, of getting out there and raising awareness; bringing back our service men that gave their ultimate sacrifice.”. That's the mission for a group called "Team Long Road." They're a group of veterans who have been walking across the country along Highway 20 since June.
KVAL
4J students release hundreds of salmon fry
EUGENE, Ore. — Hundreds of Eugene 4J students released salmon fry into the water near Alton Baker Park Wednesday morning, after raising them from eggs in their classroom tanks, and learning about their life cycle. Tana Shepard a teacher with the Eugene 4J school district, “They have the salmon...
KVAL
Interim councilor selected for Ward 7 in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Manager's Office announced, in a press release, that the city council has appointed Lyndsie Leech to fill the Ward 7 Interim City Councilor position. The manager's office says Leech will serve until a successor is elected in May of 2023; the elected party...
KVAL
Woodburn mayor speaks on Oregon death row commutations 14 years after deadly bank bombing
WOODBURN, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is commuting the sentences of all of the state's 17 inmates awaiting execution, including the two men responsible for a deadly bombing at a Woodburn bank 14 years ago. Those death sentences will be changed to life in prison without the possibility...
KVAL
Eugene city facilities available as warming centers
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene is offering several of its facilities as warming centers as cold weather is forecast for the area throughout the week, the city announced in a press release. Libraries and community centers are open regular hours for families and individuals looking for a...
KVAL
How law enforcement is responding to wrong way drivers
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — There have been six reported incidents of wrong-way driving on Randy Papé Beltline in the past 12 months, almost all of which were going westbound in the eastbound lanes. On Saturday a driver going the wrong way on the Beltline collided head-on with another...
KVAL
ACE Day: Beacons shine during Academic Creativity and Excellence event
EUGENE, Ore. — Bushnell University celebrated the end of the semester with Academic Creativity and Excellence Day, better known around campus as ACE Day. "ACE Day is a time where students get to present topics from research they have done throughout the school year and include topics they are passionate about sharing with peers and the broader community," the college explained.
KVAL
Holiday lights on display at Benton County Courthouse
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Our station is always keeping an eye out for the holiday lights in our community. Here is a stunning display on the Benton County Courthouse in Corvallis. Staff put up about 1,500 lights, and even more on the 25-foot Christmas tree in front of the courthouse.
KVAL
Newport man arrested and charged with reckless burning after park gazebo catches fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 5:21 p.m. on Monday, December 12, the Newport Police Department was dispatched to the Don Davis Memorial Park on the report of someone setting the gazebo on fire. Newberg Police and Newport Fire responded and found a fire inside the enclosed gazebo. Officials say the flames were about eight feet high. Newport Fire was able to put out the fire quickly. Newport Police began interviewing witnesses.
KVAL
Egan Warming Centers activated Wednesday; volunteers continue to be needed
EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will activate on Wednesday, December 14. Sites are on standby for Thursday through Saturday. Volunteers are urgently needed to staff shelters. Locations. Trinity United Methodist Church. 440 Maxwell Road, Eugene. Site is accessible and animals are welcome. Doors open at 7PM. Click here...
Comments / 0